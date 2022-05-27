John de la Howe graduate Jake Parker, center, walks back to his seat after receiving his diploma Friday evening. Flanking him are Tim Keown, the school's president at left, and Greg Thompson, the principal.
McCORMICK — The first-of-its-kind S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe has already made history, and 21 seniors became history-makers by being its first graduates.
The seniors made their way across stage to collect their diplomas on a picturesque Friday afternoon.
“Some of you tonight are happy, some are sad, some are scared, some are anxious, and some are mixed with all those emotions,” said Sharon Wall, the special speaker at the graduation. Wall was previously interim president of the school.
Wall gave the students some life advice as they head off toward college or careers.
“Today as you go forward, think of all the people that have been on this nearly 225-year-old campus that have blazed the trails before you,” she said.
“Think of the lives that they have touched, the attitudes they have changed, the ones that have made this world a better place in which to live.”
The 21 students are the first to graduate from the school following its transition from alternative school to governor’s school.
Following Wall’s speech, the school recognized the family of de la Howe hall of famer Dr. E.F. Gettys, who served as the superintendent of the school from 1931 to 1966.
Valedictorian Aestas Hodge and salutatorian Leon Fulmer each spoke.
“This school has helped me to grow and develop as a student, as a man and as a friend,” Fulmer said.
“This school has blessed me with the opportunity to be surrounded by some of the best people my age in the state. The school has helped me to find my passion, a passion for agriculture. I believe in this school and I cannot wait to see it develop into one of the greatest institutions in the state and the nation.”
Senior Trey Haddon said after the graduation that if he had stayed at his old school, which was virtual only, he would have dropped out. He just wanted to be on the farm. And when he heard about John de la Howe, he was skeptical at first.
But he remembers his first tour of the school in November 2019. “Wow, this is the place,” he remembers.
“Now I’ve got connections, I’ve got friends across the state. I mean just getting to be a part of something, being the group up is special,” he said.
Wrapping up the ceremony, John de la Howe president Tim Keown used one word to describe the students: "Courageous."
He praised the students’ unprecedented achievements, adding the 21 students collectively earned $445,724 in scholarships.
