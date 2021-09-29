McCormick County School District is one of the four local school districts observing intersession as part of its modified school calendar and has 202 students participating, according to an update provided by Superintendent Jaime Hembree to the board of trustees Monday.
The modified calendar included an early start to the school year, with additional breaks after each nine weeks. Students are out of school until Oct. 11.
The 202 students were invited to participate based on current grades, end-of-year assessments, assessments done at the beginning of this year and teacher recommendations. There are also students participating to make up “seat time,” Hembree said.
On Monday there were 42 students participating at the elementary school, 99 at the middle school and 61 at the high school. Hembree said those aren’t all the students invited, just those who were present Monday.
Intersession is set to take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings this week.
The board took three actions Monday evening.
A school paving project was awarded to Satterfield Construction out of Greenwood. Satterfield was the low bid of three. The bid amount is $121,857.25.
The board also approved the second reading of a policy that will add recognition of Constitution and Citizenship Day to the social studies portion of the board policy.
The board also approved Frank Puckett to serve as the delegate for the S.C. School Boards Association delegate assembly. Trustee Terry Wilson will be the alternate.