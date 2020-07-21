At 11 months old, Yash Gandhi was diagnosed with an ultra-rare genetic disorder called Mucolipidosis II. The disorder is a hereditary metabolic condition that can affect an individual’s ability to walk, lead to life-threatening respiratory infections and cause joint stiffness and abnormalities of the heart.
There is no current treatment or cure for Mucolipidosis II, and every two in one million births are affected by it. Yash died just a month before his ninth birthday in 2009. His death encouraged his parents, Ash and Sonal, to start the Yash Gandhi Foundation to raise funds in assisting in the fight against the condition so other families would not have to endure the loss of a loved one to Mucolipidosis II.
What Ash and Sonal did not foresee was their son, Kavi, becoming so integral in the foundation’s day-to-day operations. At 13 years old, Kavi would become the foundation’s development and communications coordinator. Kavi was only 6 when Yash died.
“I saw the foundation as a way for me to channel the sorrow that I was feeling earlier on when I was six or seven years old and make that into a meaningful impact of honoring my brother and his legacy,” he said. “Also, to continue to raise funds for the disease that our family, and so many other families, have to deal with.”
Now 17, Kavi has taken on primary leadership for most of the foundation’s activities — including fundraising events, social media and connecting families and scientists. At just 15, his passion and dedication to the Mucolipidosis II community earned him the designation as the 2018 Global Genes RARE Champion of Hope.
The Greenwood Genetic Center has been focusing on finding treatments and cures for Mucolipidosis II, and the Yash Foundation has continued to raise funds for research since 2012.
“We’ve been supporting GGC for the past three years now,” Kavi said. “We’ve been supporting Dr. Steet since 2013 so that connection between our foundation and this institution has always been there.”
The foundation and the center’s connection led to Kavi moving from West Chester, Pennsylvania to Greenwood for a six-week internship that allowed him to learn and research more about the disease.
“Kavi’s had an opportunity to learn about the history of this field,” Dr. Richard Steet, the director of research at the Greenwood Genetic Center, said. “He’s read some of the earliest papers in the field back from the 1970s and gotten to see how research in this field has progressed forward in using new animal models like our zebrafish system.”
Steet enjoyed talking to and interacting with Kavi and his mother regarding the future of their foundation and how it can continue to interact with the Greenwood Genetic Center to keep things moving forward.
Kavi recalls a conversation he had with his mother a year ago in which she asked him what his dream job would be. He said he would go into the field of researching cures and treatments for Mucolipidosis II if no one had found one yet.
“I’ve kind of developed a love for science, biology and research in school over the past couple of years,” he said. “I would want to do that work and also continue raising funds to support research.”
Sonal decided to push her son and called Steet for a possible internship during the summer, which he obliged.
Kavi has about another week left in Greenwood, and he said it’s been an amazing experience, although it took some getting used to.
“It’s different than Pennsylvania, for sure,” he said “We live in the suburbs, but it’s a lot more hustle and bustle than it is down here. The heat has taken a little bit of a toll as well. I don’t think there’s a better way than I could imagine spending my summer than doing this.”
Kavi spent his last four summers working with 8-year-olds at summer camp, so being at the Greenwood Genetic Center and getting to pursue the passion he has for science has been incredible, he said. Also, witnessing the work of the foundation and what other organizations have done to advance the understanding of this field has been a treat.
“A lot of it was me understanding the different techniques that are used for studying the condition and different models,” he said. “The amount I’ve learned in the past three and a half weeks I never would have imagined.”
Although he was young when his brother died, Kavi said he continues to cherish the memories they created together.
“Our relationship was never one where we would fight or I would get irritated at small things,” he said. “I remember spending so much time with him and for me, it was never like my ‘brother is different’ it was like we have this relationship and that’s what mattered to me.”
Kavi remembers one time he hid his brother’s favorite Elmo DVD because he wouldn’t stop replaying an episode on it. Usually, the two would play games and go on walks, but Kavi also remembers the harder memories of spending time in the hospital. The Gandhis had nurses come check on Yash every day, and therapists worked with both him and Kavi.
“I dealt with things that a lot of 6-year-olds aren’t dealing with at home with their siblings,” he said.
Sonal moved to Greenwood with her son for the internship and she said it’s been great. She acknowledged that her family did have to make compromises. For instance, she’s in Greenwood while her husband is back in Pennsylvania.
“This is so personal to us as a family,” she said. “He (Kavi) has worked extremely hard in the last three years to raise money for the foundation and has become very passionate about it.”
Kavi said the fundraising the foundation has done and the advances in the research that have been made in the past decade have been a huge source of encouragement for the families that are affected by Mucolipidosis II.
“We’ve built a really powerful network of these families and connected them through our foundation,” he said.
The foundation hosts an annual 5K in the fall in Pennsylvania where Kavi’s friends, classmates, track teammates, family friends and families from across the world come and donate to the cause.
“It’s been an opportunity for families to connect and find other people who share the same experience,” he said. “It’s been an incredible success every year that we’ve done it, and we raise upwards of $40,000 to $60,000 every year from that event.”
People tell Kavi all the time that Yash is looking down at him and smiling because he is proud of the work that his brother and parents have done.
“Honestly, that’s my motivation; it’s him,” he said. “He was such a formative part of who I am, so I’m doing this for him and then transiently for everyone else who has been affected similarly. I know for me it’s like after he passed away it’s inconceivable how difficult that was and anything that I can do to kind of make sure that there isn’t another sibling, parent or grandparent that has to go through that is my hope.”
Sonal is proud of her son and she said there aren’t many 15-, 16- or 17-year-olds who can drive a community the way Kavi has been able to do it.
“He’s pushed the community together and has continued inspiring us to not give up,” she added. “He used his vision and said ‘give me a chance and I’m going to do something very different and make this happen,’ so it gives us the energy to keep going as well.”
Steet said the Greenwood Genetic Center and the scientific community continues to push toward a therapy for Mucolipidosis II.
“It’s been a gratifying summer for us, certainly,” he added. “The opportunity to educate Kavi and work with him closely, and also for him to provide motivation and inspiration back to us.”