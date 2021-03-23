“Start ‘em up.”
Honking the horn on his motorcycle, a man signaled for the 13th annual Blessing of the Bikes ride to begin.
The event drew 415 motorcycles, which met at the Hobby Lobby parking lot. At 2 p.m. Sunday, they were on the road to First Mount Moriah Baptist Church to have their bikes blessed to assure safe travels for the motorcycle riding season.
“It’s the first big event we have of the year,” said Dennis Reynolds, who helps organize the event. “We give a prayer of safety for the year.”
The event doubles as a Bible giveaway where interested riders may pick up free copies of the religious text.
“We expect to give away between 500-600 Bibles,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds added that he and his team will be blessing each motorcycle and praying with the riders.
“We try to support each other,” said Carl Wright, a member of the Black Cats motorcycle group who turned out to show his support.
Jimmy Horne comes to the event every year.
“We want to show off that bikers are family,” Horne said.
The annual ride started in 2008 after Reynolds’ pastor asked him to organize such an event in Greenwood. Reynolds was already involved in a similar gathering in Washington, D.C.
“The first year was only about 67 people,” Reynolds said. “Our biggest year in 2018, we had over 1,000.”
Bryan Ashley, of the Broken Chains motorcycle club, said he wanted to get his bike blessed.
“It never hurts to have some extra protection,” he said.
Some motorcycle clubs, such as the Lost Drifters, donated and cooked hot dogs for the event. Others such as the Hardwood Cruisers, the Band of Brothers and the Knights of the Inferno blocked traffic so motorcyclist could safely navigate to the church.
Reynolds said he wanted to give thanks to the Greenwood Police and the Sheriff’s department for helping navigate traffic.
Clifford Hill, founder of the Black Cats motorcycle club, said groups come out each year to support each other, in spite of the fact that they come from all walks of life.
“There is prejudice in the world, but not in motorcycle clubs,” Hill said.