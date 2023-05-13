Maroon and gold, orange and white — a mottled ocean of jerseys filled Ninety Six Pentecostal Church on Friday.
Carson McDonald was a dedicated Ninety Six Wildcat athlete, and Clemson was his favorite team. Vivacious and eager to live life to the fullest, he had a passion for sports and deep love for his family and friends.
The church was packed with hundreds of loved ones wearing jerseys to show their support as they paid respects to the McDonald family.
The family ended up hospitalized after a wreck April 30 that left Carson on life support until his passing.
His father, Josh McDonald, said Carson knew how to light up a room and was a miniature version of himself who was always there to help others.
“I’m going to miss my fishing buddy. I’m going to miss you trying to put me in a headlock and trying to escape,” he said, reading aloud a letter he wrote to his son.
He’ll miss their trips to Dollywood and sharing sports highlights with his son. Carson was a diehard Clemson Tiger and Ninety Six Wildcat fan and couldn’t imagine playing for any other team. Many of his teammates served as honorary pallbearers and wore handkerchiefs with Carson’s initials and his jersey number — CM3.
McDonald said he was always proud of Carson, but was most proud of his love for Jesus.
“He has changed this community for the better,” he said.
McDonald added that Carson sacrificed himself for others by donating his organs to save lives.
Bentley Mitchell, Zac Fain and a handful of Wildcat teammates reflected on their friend’s life.
Mitchell, who played football with Carson, said he was a fun teammate and looked forward to playing baseball with him next season. Other teammates recalled a time when Carson slipped and fell in the mud and how they taught him how to ride a dirt bike.
“He loved everybody. He was just a very loving person who had fun doing everything he did,” teammates recalled. “He loved the Lord more than anything else.”
Charles Floyd, who coached Carson at Edgewood Middle School, said “We were all on his team today, and we’ve always been on his team.”
The Rev. Randy Goff has known the McDonald family for many years. He met Carson when he was only a couple of days old. He reflected on how he watched video clips of Carson playing basketball that Josh would send him. Goff had the pleasure of watching Carson grow up — he even officiated Josh and his wife Jillian’s wedding.
Life is precious, Goff said, and Carson’s 13 years was hardly long enough.
“You only get one shot at life, so you have to make it count,” he said.
From the outpouring of support the family has received since the wreck that injured them and left Carson on life support, it’s clear their son made the best of every second he had.
For Goff, the love the community showed for the McDonald family has been amazing. He encouraged everyone to keep the prayers and encouragement coming in the difficult days ahead.
“Carson is more alive today than he has ever been,” he told the McDonald family. “Carson is at home today with the Lord ... I don’t know if there’s a baseball field in heaven, but if there is, I can imagine Carson teaching my son Isaac how to throw a ball or shoot a basketball.”
The Rev. Brian Brock wished he could take the pain and grief away from the McDonalds. The family has stuck by each other since the beginning nearly two weeks ago — the Greenville hospital staff couldn’t handle it when crowds came to support the family following their wreck.
“His impact will continue. He was a good student, good athlete, cared about others,” Brock said.
Small, daily acts built Carson’s character, Brock said. He recalled a note left for the family by one of Carson’s classmates.
“We met in school. When no one else would talk to me, Carson did.”
That’s the kind of kindness Brock said lives on past Carson.
“He is restored, but not here. He is alive, but not here,” he said.