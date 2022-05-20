The seniors graduating from Cambridge Academy on Friday evening got a final vocabulary lesson from English teacher Caroline Lambert.

For each of the 12 graduates who got their diplomas Friday, Lambert used a vocabulary word to define each student: color-coding, camouflage, loquacious, mercurial, etc.

But there’s one word to describe each of them now: alumnus.

The personalized graduation ceremony included a performance of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by the graduates and a presentation from two of the school’s juniors describing each of them.

Valedictorian Emma Ingram and salutatorian Virginia Glenn Donaghy each gave speeches ahead of the commencement address from Abbie Gregory, Upper School Division Leader and Spanish teacher.

“Whenever you feel lost or want to remember just how loved you are, you can always come back home to Cambridge,” Gregory told the seniors.

“We will always be here and we will always welcome you with open arms.”

A handful of special awards were given to students.

Three seniors received the SCISA 2022 Certificate of Honor. They were Donaghy, Charles Price and Owen Wood.

Three seniors were presented with the University Studies Certificate. They were Elizabeth Proctor, Donaghy and Ingram.

Each of the 12 graduates received their diplomas and turned their tassels.

They turned and waved to their families before walking out of the gym as alumni.

