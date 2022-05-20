12 graduate from Cambridge Academy By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com May 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Cambridge Academy senior David Swartzentruber shares a smile with a fellow graduate during Friday's ceremony. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Cambridge graduate Lexy Rhinehart waves to her loved ones following Friday's ceremony. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Cambridge Academy graduated 12 seniors Friday evening. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Cambridge Academy seniors sing "Take Me Home, Country Roads" at the beginning of their graduation ceremony. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The seniors graduating from Cambridge Academy on Friday evening got a final vocabulary lesson from English teacher Caroline Lambert.For each of the 12 graduates who got their diplomas Friday, Lambert used a vocabulary word to define each student: color-coding, camouflage, loquacious, mercurial, etc.But there’s one word to describe each of them now: alumnus.The personalized graduation ceremony included a performance of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by the graduates and a presentation from two of the school’s juniors describing each of them.Valedictorian Emma Ingram and salutatorian Virginia Glenn Donaghy each gave speeches ahead of the commencement address from Abbie Gregory, Upper School Division Leader and Spanish teacher.“Whenever you feel lost or want to remember just how loved you are, you can always come back home to Cambridge,” Gregory told the seniors.“We will always be here and we will always welcome you with open arms.”A handful of special awards were given to students.Three seniors received the SCISA 2022 Certificate of Honor. They were Donaghy, Charles Price and Owen Wood.Three seniors were presented with the University Studies Certificate. They were Elizabeth Proctor, Donaghy and Ingram.Each of the 12 graduates received their diplomas and turned their tassels.They turned and waved to their families before walking out of the gym as alumni. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graduate Virginia Glenn Donaghy Caroline Lambert Education School University Emma Ingram Senior Certificate Diploma Lakelands Connector Two new scholarships memorialize late PTC student May 19, 2022 White and Food Bank selected for “Powered Up” May 17, 2022 Re/Max International presents agent awards May 17, 2022 Ouzts posthumously awarded the ACMA 2022 Case Management Hero Award May 17, 2022 Latest News +4 Story's Monster slam lands in former Red Sox player's hands Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee is 'lucky' to be alive after escaping a fire Pete Davidson set to leave Saturday Night Live Kelly Rizzo wishes she could have 'one more day' with Bob Saget Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen is 'in shock' over his Tony nomination Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crashSandwich manufacturer brings $37.9 million facility, 300 jobs to GreenwoodAbbeville County bond referendum fails by 65-point marginAuthorities seek Greenwood sex offender after guilty verdictGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeGreenwood woman faces drug, neglect chargesPolice: Greenwood man throws urine on officer during escape attemptLongtime Greenwood drug dealer gets 20-year sentenceEggs Up Grill to hatch in Greenwood, and we're not yoking with yaGreenwood man faces charge he sent inappropriate photos to 14-year-old State News Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill Duke Energy offers CO2 cut options for NC by 2030, '32, '34 Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van CNN News Buffalo mourns victims killed in racist mass shooting Fight inside Garden State Mall sends people running for exits Experts issue warning to protect your cryptocurrency accounts Cooler temps forecast next week as front moves in