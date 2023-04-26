Malik Padgett's grandmother, Lottie Seigler, left, and mother, Latarsha Padgett, described Malik as an exceptional young man who would do anything for anybody. They are pleading for the community to come forward with any information that could help lead police to an arrest.
Family and friends of Malik Padgett gathered around the fountain in Uptown Greenwood on Wednesday for a memorial 10 years after Padgett’s death at just 15 years old.
KELLY DUNCAN
There were about 100 people, if not more, around the night 15-year-old Malik Padgett was killed – 100 people who could surely help lead law enforcement to the person, or people, responsible for his death. But that hasn’t been the case for the Padgett family. Ten years have passed since his death and the question remains: Who killed Malik?
On April 6, 2013, officers at the Greenwood County Detention Center heard multiple shots and saw two men running up from 606 Tabor St., one of whom had been shot in the arm. A crowd of people were gathered around a young man’s body and instead of waiting for EMS, police put him in a patrol car and drove him to the hospital.
Three other people were also shot and taken to the hospital by others, but many said they saw nothing, and police could not confirm the nature of the shooting. An air pistol was found at a nearby street corner, along with a car with a shot-out window. Fourteen shell casings of different makes and calibers were found in the area.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said Padgett’s case is one of many unsolved cases that has been reopened over the last couple of years. It’s aggravating, he said, to have so many people in one place, but no one will come forward with information.
“This case should not be active. It should be solved. But we’re going to work this case until it is solved so we give the best case to the solicitor,” Chaudoin said.
He called the shooting senseless and reiterated that this should not be an unsolved case.
“We are pleading for the public’s help to bring some closure to this family,” he said.
Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said Padgett should be here with his family as a thriving 25-year-old and is heartbroken they don’t have the answers they deserve.
He said people saw exactly what happened the night of the shooting, it’s just a matter of those people coming forward with what they know to get justice for Malik.
Padgett’s mom Latarsha Padgett said her son was an exceptional, smart and caring young man who had big plans to one day go to college. She said the past 10 years have been difficult, but she has been able to push through with the help of her family, God, special friend Tish Turner and Jack Logan, founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People.
“There have been a lot of sleepless nights wondering where he would have been. This person took my whole heart. I’ll never get to be a grandmother,” she said.
While the family waits for the day when justice is served, Padgett said she will be ecstatic because the person who killed her son will be off the streets.
“Them getting life would not be enough. Growing up, I was taught to protect myself, but not with a gun,” she said.
