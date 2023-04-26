There were about 100 people, if not more, around the night 15-year-old Malik Padgett was killed – 100 people who could surely help lead law enforcement to the person, or people, responsible for his death. But that hasn’t been the case for the Padgett family. Ten years have passed since his death and the question remains: Who killed Malik?

On April 6, 2013, officers at the Greenwood County Detention Center heard multiple shots and saw two men running up from 606 Tabor St., one of whom had been shot in the arm. A crowd of people were gathered around a young man’s body and instead of waiting for EMS, police put him in a patrol car and drove him to the hospital.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.