Nathan Garisto, 26, of Largo, Florida, was arrested on Oct. 19 on a domestic battery charge. The Smoking Gun reported that Garisto was “heavily intoxicated while engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend,” according to police. He refused to leave after his girlfriend asked him to, instead throwing “a pumpkin and all insides of the pumpkin at the subject.” Garisto maintains he threw the pumpkin at the door, not at the girlfriend. He was released on bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Sweet love
Sugar Good, 49, who manages a Dunkin’ donuts store in Edmond, Oklahoma, knew a good man when she saw one ... every morning at 7:15 as he collected his sausage, egg and cheese croissant at her drive-thru. After a year of friendly commercial exchanges, The New York Times reported, Good finally got up the nerve to hand John Thompson, 45, her business card along with his food and coffee. Two years later, on Oct. 13, Good and Thompson tied the knot at the place that brought them together: the Dunkin’ drive-thru. “We knew we wanted to share it with the Dunkin’ family,” Good said. She stood at her spot in the window and Thompson drove up in his red truck, where former pastor Colby Taylor was waiting for them. Taylor kept the ceremony short, as other customers were lined up behind Thompson, but at the end, Good came outside and Thompson got out of his truck for their first kiss as regulars, friends and family cheered them on. “Our story wasn’t glamour,” Good said, “but it was true romance.”
Bright idea
In Littleton, New Hampshire, a Hillsborough County grand jury filed indictments against Lisa Landon, 33, in early October, the Union Leader reported. Landon was scheduled in court for three different cases in November and December 2019, involving drug possession and stalking. To avoid going to jail, Landon impersonated a prosecutor, using the court’s electronic system to file fake documents dropping the charges against her. A state forensic officer noticed last November that the charges were dropped and wondered if a scheduled competency evaluation on Landon should proceed, which tipped off court officials. While she was at it, Landon allegedly filed an order on behalf of a relative to halt guardianship proceedings involving Landon’s child. She’s been charged with one count of false impersonation and six counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Cue the lawyers
Nightmares really do come true: On Oct. 24, as Leonard Shoulders, 33, waited at a bus stop in the Bronx, New York, the sidewalk beneath him gave way and he dropped into a decrepit basement full of rats, Fox News reported. Bystanders alerted authorities, and Shoulders was rescued from the dark hole about 30 minutes later, with injuries including a broken arm, broken leg and scraped face. New York’s Department of Buildings said the basement beneath the sidewalk was poorly maintained, and the building was closed until repairs can be made.
The meth made me do it
Traffic slowed to a crawl and people got out of their cars on a busy roadway in Chongqing, China, on Oct. 17, hoping to collect banknotes that were raining down from the sky. As it turned out, the money wasn’t coming from heaven, but from an unnamed 29-year-old man who was tripping on methamphetamine in his 30-story-high apartment overlooking the street. As he showered passersby with money, police arrived and took him into custody, and he was receiving treatment, according to The Guardian.