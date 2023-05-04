Dear Dave: As a small-business owner, should I work with multiple banks to avoid what happened with Silicon Valley Bank? — Matt

You should work with multiple banks, but that has nothing to do with Silicon Valley Bank. SVB shouldn’t be a business model anyone follows. It was a crash of high-tech, start-up and venture-capital players. It was a “players” bank. In other words, it was a bunch of Silicon Valley posers misbehaving under the heading of a bank — and it all came crashing down on their heads. But it didn’t have anything to do with the kinds of banks you or I do business with.