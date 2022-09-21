When a team runs as frequently as Abbeville does, losing a starting quarterback wouldn’t seem like the biggest deal in the world.
But, at the end of the day, the quarterback still runs the show.
When quarterback Zay Rayford went down with a hamstring injury against Powdersville, Abbeville was forced to make an switch, replacing No. 4 with No. 10.
For Jay Hill, he just went out and played, tossing three touchdowns for 112 yards in that game, nearly bringing the Panthers back for a comeback win against a highly touted Powdersville team.
“It was big. I had to take it all in,” Hill said. “We prepared at practice. I just went and followed through.”
To give Abbeville its third win of the season, Hill made his second start of the season under center, and the junior left his mark against Crescent. He ran for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just six carries, while adding a touchdown in the air, connecting with Jay Tinch for a 35-yard score.
For his effort, Hill was named the Week 4 Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“He managed our offense well,” Abbeville coach Jamie Nickles said. “He made all the plays that he needed to make. Maybe missed a pass or two and maybe he needs to run the ball inside a little bit more, but all in all, just a solid night.”
That Powdersville game was his first taste of playing quarterback. Since then, the junior has played in three games as the Panthers’ quarterback, starting two. He has thrown for six touchdowns on nine completions for 231 yards while adding 209 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Panthers.
“We’re always working on passing, and Tinch and Ty Cade, they can go get it,” Hill said. “It takes a big role.
Hill and Rayford are under the direction of Gil Cade, who is in his first year at Abbeville as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Both Panthers have rapidly developed behind Cade’s tutelage, while Hill’s potential continues to skyrocket as he grows in the position.
“He did a good job (against Crescent) getting the ball out,” Nickles said. “Coach (Gil) Cade does such a good job of developing a quarterback, he played quarterback. That relationship has really bloomed for Jay and Zay.”
While he continues to refine the quarterback position, Hill continues to showcase his athletic abilities on Friday nights, playing as a defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback when called upon.
“He’s a calm kid,” Nickles said. “He’s a tremendous athlete. The things I stay on him about are doing the right things in the school, working hard in the weight room; just the little things, because they sky is the limit from an athletics stand point for him.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
