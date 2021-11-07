High wind delays SpaceX homecoming
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — High wind off the Florida coast has prompted SpaceX to delay the return of four space station astronauts in orbit since spring.
The U.S., French and Japanese astronauts were supposed to leave the International Space Station on Sunday, with their capsule splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico on early today. But with gusts exceeding safety limits, SpaceX bumped the departure to this afternoon, with a nighttime return to conclude their six-month mission.
SpaceX still is aiming for a Wednesday night launch, at the earliest, of their replacements. This flight also has been delayed by bad weather, as well as an astronaut’s medical issue. The issue, described as minor, should be resolved by launch time, officials said.
Missing Oregon mom dead, daughter alive
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.
A hunter discovered the mother’s body in the Solitaire Saddle area of the Panhandle National Forest and reported it to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. Friday, The Spokesman Review reported.
Authorities then discovered the vehicle nearby with the other woman still alive.
The sheriff’s office said the women — Dorothy “Kae” Turner and her daughter Heidi Turner, according to the Pendleton Police Department in Oregon — were driving to Utah and following a navigation system when they got lost.
Elon Musk asks if he should sell Tesla stock
NEW YORK — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric-vehicle company.
Some Democrats have pushed for billionaires to pay taxes when the price of the stocks they hold goes up, even if they don’t sell shares. It’s a concept called “unrealized gains,” and Musk is sitting on a net worth of roughly $300 billion.
By 5:40 p.m., a little more than two hours after Musk’s initial tweet, 54% said yes out of a total of 876,189 votes.
Navajo leader signs ban on indoor smoking
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The leader of the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. signed legislation Saturday to ban indoor smoking in many locations.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez called the ban a “monumental achievement and bold step in the right direction to promote healthy living among our Navajo people.
“It is a fundamental right to protect our Navajo people’s right to breathe clean air,” he said in a statement.
Tribal lawmakers approved the bill in October that prohibits the use of cigarettes, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes and other commercial products in public buildings and workspaces, including a 25-foot buffer outdoors.