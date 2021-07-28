Feds charge 9
with gang conspiracy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal authorities announced Wednesday that nine people face charges of a racketeering conspiracy through a string of violent gang activity in the Nashville area, alleging their involvement in killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and drug distribution.
Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart detailed the 60-count, second superseding indictment, which prosecutors say describes the organizational structure of M-13 and the subunit operating in Nashville since at least 2014.
The indictment alleges a gang conspiracy in seven slayings in 2016 and 2017 in Nashville, all of them shootings.
Woman walking dog stabbed to death
ATLANTA — A woman who was walking her dog in one of Atlanta’s most popular parks has been stabbed to death, authorities said.
Katherine Janness, 40, was found dead in Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. Her dog had also been killed.
Suspect arrested
in fatal ambush of cop
SELMA, Ala. — A man sought in the killing of an Alabama police officer who was gunned down in an ambush while taking a lunch break has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.
Javonte Stubbs, 18, was arrested overnight in the death of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer and the wounding of Moorer’s female companion, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said.
Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder after his arrest at apartments in Tuscaloosa, Jackson said.
Family of boy thrown from balcony files suit
MINNEAPOLIS — The family of a boy who was thrown off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in April 2019 has filed a lawsuit accusing the mall of failing to provide proper security.
The complaint filed Tuesday says the mall and its security detail knew about previous “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior displayed at the shopping center by the boy’s attacker, Emmanuel Aranda. Security should have have prevented Aranda from “prowling” at the building without an officer following him closely, the suit said. Aranda was allegedly banned from the mall twice in previous years.
Aranda was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.
Man gets 5 years
for arson at protest
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for torching a sporting goods store during racial protests in 2020.
A Tampa federal judge imposed the sentence on 21-year-old Terrance Lee Hester Jr., who pleaded guilty to an arson charge in April, according to court records.
One dead, 1 injured
in lobster miniseason
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — One diver died and another man was injured in separate incidents as Florida’s lobster miniseason opened Wednesday, authorities said.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the diver died early Wednesday while preparing to harvest spiny lobsters off the Florida Keys. In the other case, a man was airlifted from the lower Keys to a Miami hospital after a boat propeller struck him in the leg.
Authorities didn’t release more details, nor identify the victims.