Police: 10 people shot in Queens by 2 men
NEW YORK — Two men strode up to a crowd outside a barbershop in the New York City borough of Queens and opened fire, wounding 10 people before fleeing on mopeds, police said Sunday morning.
The shooting in the borough’s Corona neighborhood took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The eight men and two women, who range in age from 19 to 72, were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The most seriously injured victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
Police said the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but left by jumping on the backs of two mopeds driven by two other men. All four were wearing hooded sweatshirts, police said.
Smoke triggers alerts in West and Midwest
DENVER — Numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest were under air quality alerts on Sunday as wildfire smoke lingered over much of the country.
Alerts were in place across much of the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho.
Further to the east, smoke from fires burning into Canada triggered pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Man gets 2 life terms for 2019 crimes
EASTON, Pa. — A man prosecutors said baked and took cookies to the home of a 97-year-old bedridden woman before killing her and her adult son and setting fire to their eastern Pennsylvania home has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Drew Rose, 39, of Bethlehem pleaded guilty Friday in Northampton County Court of Common Pleas to criminal homicide, burglary, arson and robbery in the January 2019 slayings of Virginia Houck and 61-year-old Roger Houck in Palmer Township. Prosecutors earlier announced plans to seek capital punishment but took the death penalty off the table as part of the plea agreement.
Authorities said Houck, son of a former caretaker of Virginia Houck, needed rent money and hatched a scheme to rob the woman.
I-40 bridge linking state re-opened
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities on Saturday night reopened the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that had been closed ever since a crack was discovered in the span in May.
The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, a key artery for U.S. commerce, reopened to the public for eastbound traffic, according to video shared by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The eastbound lanes had previously been scheduled to open on Monday, but officials recently moved up those plans. The transportation department has said it plans to reopen the bridge’s westbound lanes Aug. 6, though it said that could also get moved up.
19 bodies reburied amid protests in search for Tulsa victims
TULSA, Okla. — The bodies of 19 people exhumed from a Tulsa cemetery during a search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre were reburied during a closed ceremony, despite objections from protesters outside the cemetery.
“This is totally disgusting and disrespectful that those are our family members and we’re outside the gate instead of inside that gate where they are,” Celi Butler Davis, who said she is a descendant of a massacre victim, told KTUL-TV.
Others protesting Friday’s reburial called for a criminal investigation.
Tree-cutting resumes after hiatus to protect endangered bats
THE FORKS, Maine — Tree-cutting is resuming on a $1 billion electric transmission project in western Maine after a two-month hiatus over a federally protected bat.
The New England Clean Energy Connect was able to resume construction beginning as early as Sunday on a key part of a 145-mile (233-kilometer) power line that would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
Tree-cutting was put on hold in June and July to protect the newly born young of a federally protected bat.
I