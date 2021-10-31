Teenager arrested after fatal shooting
GILROY, Calif. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a city councilmember’s Northern California home, where one person died and three other people were injured, authorities said Sunday.
Benjamin David Calderon was taken into custody Saturday afternoon by a SWAT team after the late-night shooting in the city of Gilroy, officials said in a Facebook post. Police were called after violence broke out during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, about 80 miles south of San Francisco.
At least one suspect fired a gun, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if Calderon had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
One male was pronounced dead of his gunshot wounds at the scene and three others were injured.
Most NYC workers have been vaccinated
NEW YORK — Nine in 10 New York City municipal workers received COVID-19 vaccinations as a today deadline loomed under a city mandate, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
De Blasio tweeted Saturday night that 91% of city workers had received the vaccine, which represented a jump from about 83% as of Friday night.
Under a city mandate, those who haven’t received at least one dose of the vaccine will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday, raising the possibility of shortages of police, fire and EMS workers. New York has more than 300,000 employees.
One killed, 9 hurt
at Halloween party
TEXARKANA, Texas — A suspect was arrested Sunday in a shooting that left one person dead and nine more wounded at a Halloween party in eastern Texas, police said.
Police in Texarkana, Texas, said the suspected shooter, Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in late Sunday morning. Police say McElroy was booked into jail on one count of felony aggravated assault and additional charges are expected Monday.
Around 200 people were at the party at an event center late Saturday when gunfire erupted, police said.
Two fatally shot,
more injured at party
JOLIET, Ill. — Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday.
A patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots after 12:30 a.m. in Joliet, which is about 45 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.
Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.
Reality show father seeks Senate seat
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Jim Bob Duggar, whose family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has announced he’s running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.
Duggar, who served in the Arkansas House, announced Friday on the family’s Facebook page that he’s running for the district in northwest Arkansas that includes Springdale.
Last week, Republican state Sen. Lance Eads resigned the seat to take a job in the private sector. A special election will be called to fill the term.