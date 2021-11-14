Kaiser Permanente, unions reach deal
LOS ANGELES — An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal Saturday with the health care network.
The Alliance of Health Care Unions and Kaiser Permanente jointly announced the agreement, staving off a potentially crippling strike in which 32,000 employees, most of them in Southern California, threatened to walk off the job this coming Monday to protest understaffing and wage cuts for new hires.
Additional members of the alliance, comprised of 21 local unions, authorized a one-day “sympathy strike” on Nov. 18.
Alleged scammer missed court because he’s dead
MILFORD, Conn. — A man charged with running a scam that cheated a woman out of more than $80,000 missed a recent court date and was supposed to be rearrested, but his attorney says that will be impossible because his client has been dead for months.
Johnny Masesa’s attorney told state’s attorneys in June that he received a death certificate saying his client died from complications of malaria in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he has family. The Connecticut Post reported police and federal authorities have been unable to confirm the authenticity of the death certificate.
Masesa and others are charged scamming a Connecticut woman out of $83,000 by posing as representatives of the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. The woman told authorities someone called her and said she was in the running for a prize but needed to transfer money in order to claim it. Some of the money wound up in an account under Masesa’s name, according to authorities.
Four people die
in plane crash
BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. — Four of five people on a commuter plane died Saturday afternoon when it crashed on an island in Lake Michigan, authorities said.
The plane went down at an airport on Beaver Island, located west of Mackinaw City, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office.
The identities of the people on the plane weren’t immediately released, and there was no initial indication of the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Three snow leopards
with COVID-19 die
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19.
The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards — named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu— as “truly heartbreaking.”
The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month. The zoo said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery.
Former Iran hostage buried in Kentucky
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Donald Hohman, who was among the Americans held hostage in Iran between, was laid to rest along with his wife in a veterans’ cemetery in Kentucky.
The couple, both 79, lived in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, and died within several days of each other after contracting COVID-19, their daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Hohman, told the Lexington Herald-Leader. They were married for 52 years.
American Legion Post 113 in Hardin County helped arrange to have a color guard and a bagpiper for the services on Friday, she said.
Donald Hohman, a retired chief warrant officer two, died Sept. 22, according to an obituary. Anna Hohman died Oct. 1, her obituary stated.