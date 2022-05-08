Suspect arrested
in shooting of girl
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl died after shots were fired into a crowd of people on a North Toledo street corner, authorities said.
Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.
Jeano Lampkin, 18, was arrested within hours and charged with murder. He was scheduled for arraignment today.
The arrest affidavit accuses Lampkin of firing a gun toward a crowd of people, wounding the girl, who was found collapsed on the coroner. Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, a deputy Lucas County coroner, told the Toledo Blade that an autopsy Saturday indicated that Ticey had been shot once in the back.
NXIVM guru wants new judge to decide claim
NEW YORK — Attorneys for Keith Raniere, the former leader of the cult-like NXIVM group, want a new judge to consider a motion for new trial filed last week that argues federal authorities framed Raniere by planting child pornography on a computer hard drive.
Raniere’s lawyers take aim at U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in new court papers, alleging he showed a “lack of judicial temperament” and “deep-seated, unequivocal hostility” for Raniere throughout the proceedings that landed the self-improvement guru in federal prison for 120 years for a sex-trafficking conspiracy.
They cited a heated exchange last year in which Garaufis threatened to have one of Raniere’s attorneys arrested during a restitution hearing in which Raniere was ordered to pay $3.5 million to 21 victims, a sum that included the cost of removing scars from branding rituals.
Man gets 45-100 years in shooting deaths
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man has been sentenced to 45 to 100 years in the shooting deaths of two people last year during a custody exchange in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania.
Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, 24, was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday to third-degree murder in the February 2021 deaths of 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in Whitehall Township.
Officials said Martinez, the child’s father, had arrived with his 3-year-old child and Law, his new girlfriend. Rosario-Jimenez drove a Toyota SUV to the store with the child’s mother and two other people.
An argument began and the defendant shot Law and then Jimenez before fleeing, prosecutors said.
USDA: Farmers in 4 states can apply for drought loans
NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought during the growing season has made farmers in most of Texas, all of Louisiana and parts of Arkansas and Mississippi eligible to apply for federal aid.
The department’s Farm Service Agency says low-interest emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of equipment or livestock. They can also be used to reorganize a farming operation or refinance certain debts.
The agency will consider the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
Alabama judge refuses dismissal in Confederate chair theft
SELMA, Ala. — An Alabama judge has refused to dismiss an indictment against a New Orleans tattoo artist accused in a bizarre theft in which a chair-shaped Confederate monument was taken from a cemetery and held for ransom.
Dallas County Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway Jr. refused to dismiss charges of theft and receiving stolen property against Jason Warnick, 33, in a brief decision released Thursday.
The judge rejected defense claims that there were problems with the indictment charging Warnick in the disappearance last year of a chair-shaped monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis from 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in Selma. Warnick also claimed there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him, but the judge refused to dismiss the charge.
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed while crossing road
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair.
Emily Rudman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on M-139 in Royalton Township, the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.
Rudman, of Royalton Township, nearly was struck by a car heading northbound before she was hit by a southbound vehicle. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No arrests were made. The driver of the vehicle that struck Rudman was cooperating with investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.