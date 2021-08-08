Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is busiest in years
STURGIS, S.D. — Law enforcement officials say the first few days of this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have been among the busiest they’ve seen.
Some 700,000 people were expected to celebrate enthusiasm for motorcycles at the 10-day event that kicked off Friday.
Law enforcement in Sturgis and Meade County are reporting calls for service during the first few days are up dramatically compared to previous years.
NTSB to recover plane wreckage after crash
JUNEAU, Alaska — Federal investigators hoped Sunday to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, but the timing of the recovery depended on the weather, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.
The wreckage was in a rugged area that is heavily forested, said Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region.
“Very challenging conditions,” Johnson said, adding that the wreckage would have to be removed by helicopter.
Three die when plane crashes in Minnesota
VICTORIA, Minn. — Three people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a vacant lot and burst into flames in a small southeastern Minnesota city, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Sunday.
The crash of the single-engine Mooney M20 ignited a fire at a house adjacent to the lot in Victoria, about 25 miles southwest of Minneapolis Saturday, officials said.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said family members were in the home when the fire started as the plane crashed, but no one was injured.
Man arrested in killings of 3 women on island
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort community of South Padre Island.
Officers were called to a “family disturbance” at a condominium in the island city around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the women shot dead, police said in a statement.
Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighboring community of Port Isabel.
Club shooting leaves one dead, five injured
HOUSTON — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub early Sunday.
Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene.
, officials with the sheriff’s office said. The five wounded people were taken to hospitals and are all expected to survive, although one was shot in the head.