Explosion collapses part of building
ATLANTA — An explosion collapsed part of a building Sunday at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, news outlets reported.
The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.
Police said they are working with fire departments to determine the cause of the blast.
Firefighters move on fire that shut down highway
CASTAIC, Calif. — California highway authorities reopened nearly all lanes of a Southern California freeway Sunday as firefighters made progress on a wildfire that jumped across the road and spread across dry hillsides.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near Castaic in northern Los Angeles County. Pushed by 10-15 mph winds, the blaze chewed through tinder-dry brush and jumped across the busy freeway, spread across more than a half of a square mile.
Felons who registered recently can vote
RALEIGH, N.C. — Certain felons released from prison or never incarcerated and who registered to vote recently in North Carolina will remain eligible as litigation over their right to vote continues, the state’s highest court has ruled.
The state Supreme Court, in a lawsuit challenging when residents convicted of felonies have their voting rights restored, essentially declined to reinstate a order last month that declared any offender no longer behind bars could register. That order would have affected about 56,000 people who were still serving probation, parole or other supervision, according to court records.
Family of man killed
in protests sues city
PORTLAND, Ore. — The estate of a man fatally shot in downtown Portland after a pro-Trump car rally last year is suing the city, the mayor and the county district attorney, saying their negligence contributed to his violent death.
The suit, filed Friday in federal court in Portland, contends a “hands-off approach” to political demonstrations and counter-protests in the city fostered a “culture of vigilante policing” between opposing factions that filled the void and led to the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson on Aug. 29, 2020.
It seeks $13 million in damages — $1.5 million in economic damages, $1.5 million in non-economic damages and up to $10 million in punitive damages, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Laswuit filed over
Confederate statue
TUSKEGEE, Ala. — A lawsuit has been filed that could decide the fate of a Confederate monument that has stood in a square at the center of nearly all-Black Tuskegee for 115 years.
WSFA-TV reported that the Macon County Commission has filed suit against both the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy arguing that the county owns the property where the statue is located and wants title to the plot.
While records show the county gave the land to the Confederate heritage group for use as a park for white people in 1906, the suit contends the property belongs to the county because the county’s action was illegal.