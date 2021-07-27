Man convicted in killing attacks bailiff
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff who was attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.
Jurors deliberated about 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane, 40, of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty against McKane. The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon.
A bailiff was trying to handcuff McKane when McKane elbowed him in the face before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room. District Attorney Joe Gonzales and defense attorney Joel Perez declined comment on the outburst. Gonzales said the bailiff was not seriously injured.
Teenager killed
inside theater
CORONA, Calif. — One teenager was fatally shot and another seriously wounded inside a Southern California movie theater, authorities said.
Police responded to the theater in The Crossings mall in Corona around 11:45 p.m. Monday and found a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
The woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. There was no update on the man’s condition Tuesday.
Ex-lawmaker gets probation over protest
SALEM, Ore. — A former Oregon lawmaker who was expelled for letting violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of official misconduct.
The Statesman Journal reports that Mike Nearman was sentenced to 18 months probation, during which he will need to complete 80 hours of community service and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds. He will also pay $200 in court fees and $2,700 to the Oregon Legislative Administration for damages done during the Dec. 21 riot.
As part of the agreement in Marion County Circuit Court, a count of criminal trespass was dismissed.
Standoff suspects sue state police, judge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Several members of the group arrested after an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway this month have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that state courts have no jurisdiction over the case.
The suit filed by Rise of the Moors in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island last week alleges “defamation, discrimination of national origin and deprivation of their rights under the color of law.”
“If the state courts continue their unlawful prosecution and or conviction, they will be violating the claimants civil, national and human rights,” the suit says. It seeks $70 million in damages.
Man gets life for stalking, killing wife
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Indiana man has received a life prison sentence for stalking his estranged wife to Florida, shooting her and burying her body in Tennessee, court records show.
Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court, according to the court records. He pleaded guilty in March to one count of interstate stalking resulting in death.
According to court documents, Madison and his wife Rachael were in Indiana in November 2016 when he threatened to kill her and fired a gun at her. The 44-year-old woman escaped and went to stay with relatives in Ormond Beach, Florida, just north of Daytona Beach.
Cop fatally shot;
woman wounded
SELMA, Ala. — An Alabama police officer on break at the apartment complex where he lived was shot to death early Tuesday and a woman was wounded in what a prosecutor described as an ambush.
Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat when he was fatally shot, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said. A woman believed to be his wife or girlfriend was wounded, he said.
The officer was “ambushed,” according to Jackson.
Moorer was on a lunch break when shots were fired from outside, Attorney General Steve Marshall said. The officer was killed and another person inside the residence at Selma Square Apartments was wounded, Marshall said in a statement.
Coroner IDs gunman in California shooting
LOS ANGELES — Authorities have identified the gunman involved in a California standoff that killed a sheriff’s deputy and three others who were held hostage in a San Joaquin Valley home.
The shooter, identified Tuesday as Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., was fatally shot by Kern County sheriff’s deputies. He had a history of arrests on domestic violence offenses and a restraining order was supposed to have prohibited him from having guns and approaching the home where the attack occurred Sunday in Wasco..
Millionaire pleads guilty in kidnapping
LAFAYETTE, La. — A millionaire businessman in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to having his estranged wife abducted in a scheme that ended when the suspected kidnappers drowned while trying to flee from an officer who saw them driving down an interstate shoulder.
Lawrence Michael Handley, 53, accepted a plea deal Monday evening before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Scott Privat,
The Advocate reported. Under the terms negotiated, all sentences are to be served concurrently, with the longest possible being 35 years, Privat said.
Handley pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping — one of them reduced from a charge that could have brought a life sentence — and one of attempted second-degree kidnapping, according to The Advocate.