Candle thief used bear mace on patrons
MIAMI — A man stole candles from a store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.
The theft happened Saturday at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami, investigators said. The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.
“This is an only in Miami story,” Doral Police spokesman Rey Valdes told the Miami Herald. “You can’t make this up.”
Four youths among
6 shot in Chicago
CHICAGO — Three teenagers and a 12-year-old were among six people who were shot outside a party in Chicago and treated at hospitals for their injuries, police said.
Someone opened fire from an SUV on a group of people standing on a sidewalk late Saturday, news outlets reported.
The injured included a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the hand; two girls aged 13 and 14 who were shot in their lower backs; a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the lower back and grazed on her head; a 19-year-old woman who was wounded in the lower back; and a 25-year-old man who walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower back.
Dozens treated after leak at water park
A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.
Twenty-nine people were taken to hospitals after the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination.
The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.
Country music
festival attendees die
BROOKLYN, Mich. — At least four people died while attending a weekend country music festival in southern Michigan, including three men who likely succumbed to carbon monoxide exposure inside a travel trailer, authorities said Saturday.
Two more men were in critical condition at a hospital from the same exposure, the Lenawee County sheriff’s office said.
A friend called 911 around 1:30 p.m. when he had not heard from them during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway, 80 miles west of Detroit.
Protests erupt over transgender rights
LOS ANGELES — Police arrested several dozen people and fired non-lethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd on Saturday after a protest over transgender rights at a spa turned violent.
Protests stemmed from a video that circulated online earlier this month, in which an irate customer complained to the staff at Wi Spa about a transgender woman’s exposed genitalia in the women’s section of the spa.
The video sparked controversy after the spa defended its policy of allowing transgender customers in its facilities, the Los Angeles Times reported.