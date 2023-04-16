Two die as shooter fires into park crowd
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.
There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.
Deputy and suspect die in Minnesota shootout
CYRUS, Minn. — One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout in Minnesota that also killed the suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday.
The Pope County Sheriff’s office said one deputy died at the hospital after the shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment in Cyrus.
Police officer shot, killed; suspect sought
NYSSA, Ore. — Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon police officer.
Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived, The Oregonian reported.
Johnson had been responding to reports the man was making threats and damaging property, the Malheur County District Attorney’s office said Sunday.
Four men shot while
painting over graffiti
LOS ANGELES — Four men were shot — one fatally — after two of them volunteered to paint over graffiti on the wall of an ice cream shop in Los Angeles, authorities said.
Shortly before the shooting, two of the men walked into Northridge Ice Cream, the shop’s owner, Victor Santoyo, told ABC 7.
“They said, ‘There is graffiti on the wall. Do you want me to paint the graffiti for you, for free,’” Santoyo said. “I found them a little bit of paint and gave it to them, and then a few minutes later, we hear the gunshots.”
Pennsylvania university shooting wounds 2
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pa. — Two people are being sought in a shooting that wounded two others at a university over the weekend, authorities said.
Lincoln University security officials said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday during “Yardfest,” an annual spring event at the Chester County campus near Oxford.
Lincoln University’s president, Brenda Allen, said that “a gun was discharged causing two non fatal injuries.” The female victims, who were not university students, were taken to Christiana Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
Teen shot, killed after pointing gun at officers
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was shot and killed by Toledo police officers after pointing a gun at them following a pursuit after a robbery, police said.
Toledo police say officers were called just before 9:30 a.m. Friday about a gunpoint robbery at a store during which a civilian was also robbed.
Officers saw two suspects fleeing and pursued them on foot, and one suspect fired at least one shot at an officer, police said. One of the suspects was located shortly afterward and was seen holding a gun, and more officers including a negotiating team arrived and “attempted to de-escalate the situation,” police said in a news release.
Police said the suspect refused to drop the gun and pointed the weapon at officers, who then shot and killed him.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other suspect was later found and arrested. Police said two guns were recovered.
Police say 5 people shot, 2 dead at cockfight in Honolulu
Two victims died after five people were shot during an altercation at a late-night cockfight Friday in Honolulu, police said.
Honolulu police responded to a call about shots fired just past midnight Friday and were searching Saturday for a suspect believed to be in his 20s who allegedly shot the others who were attending the event, KHON-TV reported.
“At the end of the fight a group of males started arguing and then it escalated to a physical altercation, at some point gun shots were fired hitting the five people who were in the immediate area,” Honolulu Police Department Lt. Deena Thoemmes told KHON.
Police said a 59-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, KHON reported.