Lawyer in kidnap trial airs worry about juror
A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer’s concerns about whether a juror will be fair.
U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue will be sealed from the public and attorneys can’t talk publicly about it.
Adam Fox, who lived in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, and Barry Croft Jr., who is from Bear, Delaware, are charged with planning to abduct the Democratic governor to ignite a national revolt in 2020. Two other men were acquitted.
Croft’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, claimed a juror had hoped to be selected for the trial and would ensure a certain verdict, according to a court document obtained by The Detroit News before it was sealed Friday.
Salman Rushdie stabbed on stage
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was flown to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, police said.
Police identified the attacker as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene.
Man shot during
struggle with officers
CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man has been shot during a struggle with police in a Chicago neighborhood.
Officers approached a group of people about 11 p.m. Thursday while responding to a tracking system that gives alerts to areas where gunshots are fired, police said.
The man was shot as officers “struggled with an armed offender,” police added.
He was listed in critical condition at a hospital.
Anne Heche placed on life support
LOS ANGELES — Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a crash a week ago and her survival isn’t expected, according to a statement from a representative.
The actor, who is in a coma and in critical condition, is being kept on life support for possible organ donation, according to the statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.
Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury,” the statement said. Such an injury is caused by a sustained lack of oxygen to the brain.
Police arrest man
accused of shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of accomplices has been arrested in Chicago, authorities said.
Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting, the Bloomington Police Department announced.
Nile virus detected
in Albuquerque area
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Environmental and health officials in the Albuquerque area say they have found mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.
The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department jointly announced Friday the first detection this year of mosquitoes positive for the virus.
The discovery was made through monitoring of the insects at locations around the city and county.