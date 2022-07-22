Two babies die as tree falls in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm with wind gusts near 50 mph in Alabama, and officials said a third child was killed by a falling tree in Maine.
Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to a hospital in Birmingham after the tree struck the home on Thursday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets.
At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.
Man charged after sister awakens from coma dies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, has died, authorities said Friday.
Daniel J. Palmer III of Cottageville was pronounced dead Thursday at a Charleston hospital, a day after he was taken there following an evaluation by jail medical staff, the state Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections, said in a news release.
The statement didn’t indicate a cause of death and a spokeswoman for Department of Health and Human Resources, which oversees the state medical examiner’s office, said state law only allows the agency to release autopsy information to relatives and law enforcement.
State renews request to toss lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota has renewed its request to throw out a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength.
The state said in court papers filed Thursday that it denies allegations by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe.
U.S. District Judge Peter Welte dismissed the state’s argument earlier this month that the tribes lacked the standing to sue.
Four, including robbery victim, stabbed on train
CHICAGO — Four people were stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Friday after several robbery suspects followed a man onto the train and attacked him before he pulled a knife and fought back, police said.
Chicago police said a 42-year-old man switched from one Red Line CTA train to another about 2 a.m. CDT at the North/Clybourn station when six suspects followed him onto the train, demanded his belongings and attacked him with a knife and a broken glass bottle.
The man, who pulled out his own knife and fought back, suffered several stab wounds and was hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
Officer fatally shot, another wounded
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police officer was fatally shot and another wounded in Rochester, New York, officials said Friday.
The officers were on patrol as part of a plainclothes tactical unit when they were shot around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Police Chief David Smith identified the slain officer as Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year member of the department.
Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body, Smith said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. Seng was treated at another hospital and released.
A bystander suffered injuries that were not life threatening and was treated at the scene, authorities said.
2 sought after shooting hurts 4 in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Police were searching for two assailants Friday after three men and a woman were shot and wounded on a downtown Los Angeles street.
The shooting occurred Thursday night outside a store at 7th and Spring streets.
One victim was in critical condition, two were in stable condition and another was treated at the scene, said Officer Drake Madison, a Police Department spokesperson.
There was no information about the motive, Madison said.
NC man sent
to prison for gun sales
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon from North Carolina was sentenced Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for selling firearms without a license and illegal gun possession, according to a federal prosecutor.
U.S. Attorney Dena King said in a news release that Anthony Dewayne Daye, 38, of Statesville was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.
Court documents and evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that between October 2020 and February 2021, Daye sold illegally in and around Statesville more than 20 firearms and ammunition, including rifles, handguns, “ghost guns,” and semiautomatic firearms capable of accepting a large capacity magazine.