Two men fatally shot at NC Central University
DURHAM, N.C. — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.
More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium and roads in the area were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.
WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.
Military training jet crashes in Texas
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A military training jet crashed Sunday in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two pilots and damaging three homes.
Both pilots managed to eject from the plane before it crashed in Lake Worth, which is just west of Fort Worth, authorities said at a news conference.
“This incident could have been much worse,” Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said of the crash, which authorities were alerted to shortly before 11 a.m..
Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said one pilot’s parachute got tangled in power lines and that both were being treated for injuries.
Seven people injured by falling branch
HONOLULU — At least seven people were injured Saturday in the collapse of a large tree branch in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood, Hawaii News Now reported.
A large branch of a banyan tree came crashing down about 12:15 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in the heart of the popular tourist district, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told Hawaii News Now.
The seven people who suffered multiple injuries included those with serious head injuries and multiple cuts. Four of the seven patients were treated and transported to a nearby hospital, Honolulu EMS said.
Suspect in killing of 4 arrested in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said.
Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday and will be extradited to Wisconsin, the Star Tribune reported.
His arrest came two days after St. Paul police arrested Suggs’ father, 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, who has been charged with helping hide the victims’ bodies.
There have been no descriptions yet of who shot the victims or where the shootings took place