$1B in illegal pot seized in bust
LOS ANGELES — The largest illegal marijuana bust in Los Angeles County history — which netted 373,000 plants that would have been worth $1 billion on the street — eradicated only a fraction of the illicit grows in the Southern California high desert, authorities said Wednesday.
The problem is wide-ranging in the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles, officials said, and has grown tremendously during the pandemic. Armed cartel members run massive illegal grows that are detrimental to the state’s legal marijuana market.
Law enforcement agencies carried out a 10-day operation in the Antelope Valley last month that resulted in 131 arrests and the seizure of more than 33,000 pounds of harvested marijuana plants.
Child dies after finding gun, shooting self
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 4-year-old child has died after finding a gun in a car outside a marijuana dispensary and accidentally shooting themselves, police said.
The Gazette reports that the child’s mother and a younger sibling were in the car at the time of the shooting Tuesday, and the father was in the store in Manitou Springs, a city just outside Colorado Springs.
The child died at the scene, and the 25-year-old mother and 26-year-old father were arrested on a charge of criminally negligent child abuse that resulted in death.
2 men arrested during standoff arraigned
MEDFORD, Mass. — Two more people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend were arraigned on Wednesday under heavy security.
The defendants, 10 men and a 17-year-old juvenile, say they are members of a group called Rise of the Moors, and are not subject to federal or state laws.
Not guilty pleas to firearms and other charges were entered on behalf of Conrad Pierre, and another man who has so far refused to identify himself to authorities.
Death toll from
heat wave hits 116
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116.
Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone.
Noah’s Ark park seeks expansion with exhibit
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — A Bible-themed attraction in Kentucky that features a 510-foot-long wooden Noah’s ark is planning to begin fundraising for an expansion.
The Ark Encounter said Wednesday that it would take about three years to research, plan and build a “Tower of Babel” attraction on the park’s grounds in northern Kentucky.
A release from the Ark Encounter park said the attraction will “tackle the racism issue” by helping visitors “understand how genetics research and the Bible confirm the origin of all people groups around the world.”
Prosecutor: Man aims to make trial ‘a farce’
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper told a state psychiatrist that he intended to make “a farce” out of the second phase of his trial to determine whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Prosecutor Anne Colt Leitess referred to Jarrod Ramos’ comments during her cross-examination of a mental health expert called by defense attorneys.
In a case that is largely a battle between mental health experts, Leitess said Ramos told the state psychiatrist who interviewed him that he had obtained a copy of a diagnostic manual before speaking to mental health professionals to get a better understanding of how he could better present himself as mentally ill.
Governor kicks off $1B statewide cleanup plan
SAN FRANCISCO — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday kicked off California’s $1.1 billion plan to clean trash and graffiti from California’s highways, roads and other public spaces, an effort he said will beautify the state and create up to 11,000 jobs.
At-risk youths and people who were formerly homeless or formerly incarcerated will be given priority for jobs created by the program. In the last week, he said 400 people have been hired or offered a job, Newsom said.
The cleanup comes amid frustration with homeless encampments that have sprouted under overpasses and near freeway exit and entry ramps throughout California. Many are crammed with discarded sofas, mattresses, and other trash.
Police ID 3 dead men found at golf course
KENNESAW, Ga. — Investigators have identified three men found shot to death on the golf course of a country club in the Atlanta suburbs.
Golf pro Eugene Siller was gunned down when he went to find out why a white pickup truck had driven onto the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Two other men — both fatally shot — were then found in the bed of the pickup truck. Cobb County police on Wednesday identified those men as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California and 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas.