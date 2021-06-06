Police: 8 shot
in New Orleans off I-10
NEW ORLEANS — Eight people in New Orleans were wounded by gunfire, including one woman who got shot in the face, police said Sunday.
New Orleans police said the shootings happened early Sunday shortly after midnigaht along a service road near Interstate 10.
Paramedics took a woman to a hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the face, according to a police news release. New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney told WWL-TV the seven other victims were all in stable condition. Police said some victims were merely grazed by gunfire.
Court to hear challenges to removal of Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. — Last June, when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan to take down a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the move was met with widespread praise and relief from racial justice activists who had long seen it as a symbol of white supremacy.
A year later, the enormous bronze equestrian statue still towers over a traffic circle on historic Monument Avenue in downtown Richmond, kept in place by two lawsuits filed by people who believe it should stay right where it is.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Virginia will hear arguments in the legal challenges.
Among the central issues to be decided by the court: Is the Commonwealth of Virginia bound by a decision made by state officials more than 130 years ago? Or can the state undo that decision because the public’s attitude toward Confederate symbols has changed drastically since then?
Mattie Parker is next Fort Worth mayor
FORT WORTH, Texas — Mattie Parker declared victory Saturday as the next mayor of Fort Worth, Texas, keeping it one of America’s biggest cities with a GOP mayor.
The 37-year-old Parker was in a runoff with Deborah Peoples, a former Democratic county chairwoman who would have been the city’s first Black mayor. Peoples conceded defeat as Parker had more than 53% of the vote with ballots still being counted.
Parker will succeed her former boss, outgoing Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican who is retiring after 10 years and was the longest-serving mayor of the booming city that is closing in on 1 million residents.
Mother eulogizes boy killed in road rage
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — The mother of a Southern California boy killed in a road rage shooting remembered him Saturday as a 6-year-old with a vocabulary beyond his years who exuded warmth and tenderness.
“He gave us such joy, giving us purpose to our life. I felt so honored to be Aiden’s mommy,” Joanna Cloonan said an open-casket memorial service for Aiden Leos.
The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by Cloonan, on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.
According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off, she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.
Mother of teen faces tampering charge
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The mother of a 14-year-old Florida boy accused in a teenage girl’s slaying is facing a charge of evidence tampering, authorities say.
State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a news release that Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday morning in St. John’s County. She was later released on $25,000 bail.
It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney to speak for her.
An arrest warrant claims that Smith scrubbed a pair of jeans belonging to her son, Aiden Fucci. He is being tried as an adult on a murder charge in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found May 9 in a wooded area.