Wildfire destroys homes in mining town
BAGDAD, Ariz. — A wildfire has destroyed at least a dozen homes in a remote Arizona mining town, but authorities said firefighting crews managed to halt the blaze’s advance with assistance from aircraft dropping water and fire retardant.
The fire that started Thursday afternoon in the community of Bagdad in desert hill country about 100 miles west of Phoenix prompted authorities to issue 570 evacuation notices to residents.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in the town of about 2,000 people and there were conflicting reports about how many homes burned.
Ex-campaign manager pleads guilty to theft
CINCINNATI — A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress pleaded guilty Friday to two federal counts in a case alleging he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign.
Prosecutors have agreed not to seek a prison sentence longer than 32 months for Jamie Schwartz, 41, on the charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He has expressed remorse and agreed to pay back the embezzled money. He admitted embezzling it during 2011-19 while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Cincinnati.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Black didn’t immediately set a sentencing date.
Dead newborn found
in backpack near hotel
PHOENIX — A dead newborn’s body was found Friday in a backpack under brush near a hotel, a Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman said.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told local media outlets that it wasn’t clear how the infant died and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
Fire Department medics called to the scene confirmed that the child was dead but no other details were released, including the gender of the baby.
No offender treatment, no parole for Bill Cosby
PHILADELPHIA — Actor Bill Cosby won’t be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania.
The 83-year-old Cosby has long said he would resist the programs and refuse to acknowledge wrongdoing even if it means serving the full 10-year sentence. This is the first year he was eligible for parole under the three- to 10-year sentence handed down after his 2018 conviction.
Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the decision “appalling” and said Cosby “vehemently proclaims his innocence.”
2 charged in slaying of military couple in their front yard
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Fairfax County Police have charged two men in the fatal shooting of a military couple in the front yard of their Springfield home.
Police announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, of Fort Washington, Maryland, on Thursday evening. They are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and firearms violations and are being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for either man.
Police identified the victims of the shooting as Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Army Retired Col. Brenda McDaniel, 63.