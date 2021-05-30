Ex-’Tarzan’ actor among 7 crash victims
SMYRNA, Tenn. — Investigators on Sunday continued searching for the bodies of seven people believed killed in the crash a day earlier of a small jet into a Tennessee lake, including an actor who portrayed Tarzan in a 1990s television series.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. John Ingle said in a statement Sunday that recovery efforts were ongoing at Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna. He said efforts also were focused on examining a half mile-wide debris field in the lake.
County officials identified the victims in a news release late Saturday as Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters, all of Brentwood, Tennessee. Their names were released after family members had been notified.
Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood in 1999 and wrote a faith-based weight loss book. Her husband of nearly three years, known as Joe Lara, was an actor featured in the TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures.”
Coast Guard suspends search for 10 Cubans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for 10 Cuban migrants who went missing last week after their boat capsized 16 miles south of Key West.
Authorities had rescued two women and six men on Thursday and recovered two bodies.
The Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and other agencies launched a search for the others, but did not locate any of the missing people. Survivors told authorities they left Cuba on Sunday and their vessel sank Wednesday evening.
Suspected homicide
victim misidentified
LAS VEGAS — A mother and metro Las Vegas authorities misidentified an 8-year-old boy as a young homicide victim, police said Saturday after the boy, an older half-brother and their father were all found safe in Utah.
The homicide victim, whose body was found Friday near a southern Nevada trailhead, remained unidentified, and the investigation into his death continued, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters during a late afternoon news conference outside police headquarters.
During a Saturday morning news conference, Spencer had announced that the 8-year-old boy’s “panicked mother” contacted police early that morning to say she had seen news coverage of the homicide and believed the victim was her son, who had been picked up at his home by his father Thursday night.
1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash in Utah
EDEN, Utah — One man died and another man suffered severe burns when their single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday morning near the Powder Mountain area near Eden in northern Utah, authorities said.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash of the Cessna 172S.
Standoff leaves man dead, officer wounded
CEDAR HILL, Mo. — A St. Louis-area man was shot to death and an officer was wounded in what authorities said was an hourslong standoff between the man and a sheriff’s department tactical team investigating a potential homicide.
Authorities found another body inside the man’s home and determined that the person had died before the shootout.
Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said deputies were serving a search warrant Friday at a home outside of Cedar Hill, a town of about 1,700 residents 20 miles southwest of St. Louis. He said the man began firing at officers.