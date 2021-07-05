Prosecutors seek long sentence in gang killing
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Federal prosecutors in Maryland are seeking a 35-year prison sentence for a gang member who pleaded guilty to participating in the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed and cut more than 100 times before his body was set on fire.
A judge is scheduled to sentence Kevin Alexis Rodriguez-Flores on July 19. He pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence.
Rodriguez admitted that he was a member of Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short, and took part in the March 2019 killing over the mistaken belief that the boy, a fellow member, was working with police, prosecutors said in a court filing on Friday. The boy was beaten and stabbed or cut roughly 144 times by Rodriguez and others whom he believed to be his friends, they wrote.
Lawyers win battle over mandatory bar dues
NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys who don’t want to belong to, or pay dues to, their state bar associations in Texas and Louisiana have won important battles at a federal appeals court in New Orleans.
A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Texas must stop requiring attorneys to join or pay dues to that state’s bar association unless and until it gives them a better opportunity to object to some of the ways the money is spent. In a separate case, the same panel of three appellate judges revived a lawsuit in which a Louisiana attorney objected to being forced to join that state’s bar association. That case, too, could eventually result in an order that the Louisiana State Bar Association make changes.
Both rulings were handed down Friday. They are the latest developments in least six lawsuits being pursued by lawyers in some of the 31 states requiring bar association membership as part of the states’ regulation of the legal profession.
Two teens dead, 3 hurt in shooting at park
CINCINNATI — Two teenagers are dead after apparently exchanging gunfire that wounded three others at a downtown Cincinnati park where hundreds of teens were gathered late on the Fourth of July, police said.
It’s possible others were involved in the conflict Sunday at Smale Park, but police aren’t searching for any other particular suspects, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac said Monday.
Sixteen-year-old Milo Watson died at the scene, and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. died later at a hospital, police said. Isaac said the two had some sort of preexisting dispute that preceded the shooting.
It occurred shortly before 11 p.m. as officers were working to clear out the riverfront park before its closing time.
Three killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas
DALLAS — Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.
Dallas police said they don’t yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.
KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes.
Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.
Chicago officers shot, wounded trying to break up crowd
Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said.
The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city’s South Side left two people dead and four others wounded.
Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics. Monday is considered part of the long holiday weekend, so final statistics won’t be available until Tuesday.