Jensen, Courtney M. and Jensen, Jeremy K. to Jensen, Jeremy K., Lot 15, Baker Place Dixie Hwy.
Hodges, Brian C. and Hodges, Sarah P. to Attard, David C., Lot 103, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $99,000.
Campbell, Doris and Poole, Doris to Schmidt, Norbert F. and Schmidt, Suetta N., Lot 1, Calvary Trail Sub., $44,700.
Williamson, Daniel L. to Salone, Loreal and Sumter, Kendrick, Lot 53, Forest Lake Sub., $118,000.
Gary Lee Schaefer Revocable Trust and Schaefer, Gary Lee Revocable Trust and Betty Jane Schaefer Revocable Trust and Schaefer, Betty Jane Revocable Trust and Schaefer, Gary Lee Trustee and Schaefer, Betty Jane Trustee to J. And V Consulting Services LLC and J & V Consulting Services LLC, Lots 131 & 131-A, Eagles Harbor, Lake Greenwood, Ph. II, $33,000.
Payne, Pamela K. and Knight, L. David to Sluder, Phillip Eugene, Parcel 4.03A, County.
Grecco Realty Investors LLC to Aguilera, Morales Maria Guadalupe and Morales, Maria Guadalupe Aguilera, Lot 21, Mill Pond Sub & 1999 Mast Mobile Home, $72,000.
Smith, Jackie D. and Smith, Deborah C. to Boing US Holdco Inc., Parcel A And Lot County, $1,350,000.
Oh, Rang Wook and Lee, Gilliean to Weist, Wendy, Lot 8, Folly Bend Drive, $340,000.
Sims, Jane B. and Emory, Stacy S. and Sims, Horace Bryant III to Kelley, Larry G., Lot 4-C, Ph. IV, Autumn Trace Townhouse Development, $160,000.
Belcher, Andrea Per. Rep. and Belcher, Luther Jr. Estate and Luther Belcher Jr. Estate to Aviles, Francisco, Parcel 24.08A & 0.31A County, $II to Kelly, Kendrick T. II and Kelly, Samirah Sade, Lot 71, C. L. Wells Sub.
Federal National Mortgage Association and Fannie Mae to Lawlor, Walter J. and Lawlor, Katelyn R., Lot 3, County.
Salvation Oaks Recovery Community to Salvation Oaks Recovery Community Inc., Parcel 5.23A, County.
Thomas, Bryant to Thomas, George, Lot 1, County.
Graybeal Construction & Design LLC and Graybeal Construction And Design LLC to Britz, Douglas J. and Britz, Vickie L., Lot 138, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $472,500.
Bourne, James A. Jr. and Bourne, Deborah D. to Bourne, James A. Jr. Trustee and Bourne, Deborah D. Trustee and Bourne Family Trust, Lots 12 & 13, Veranda Beach At Grand Harbor.
Bassett, Jonathan F. Per. Rep. and Frederick William Basset Estate and Bassett, Frederick William Estate to Urbanic, Kathryn K., Lot Or Unit 8 Of The Oaks, $170,000.
Pioneer Exchange Accommodation Titleholder LLC to Visser Family Trust and Visser, Paula L. Co. Trustee and Visser, William L. Co. Trustee, Lot 144, Eagles Harbor Subdivision Phase II.
Edwards, Florie B. and Edwards, Florie Bell to Edwards, Harold and Edwards, Bruce L., Lot 25, Aspen Heights Sub.
Smith, Ricky A. and Smith, Alisa L. to Cogburn, Angela M., Lot No. 312, Sirrine Street, $45,000.
Rambo, William H. IIIi and Rambo, William III to Rambo, William H. III, Lot 15, Page Place Subdivision.
Stewart, Svlvia to Robertson, Bobby A. and Robertson, Betty M., Lot Peake Court.
Hollingsworth, Melissa and Hollingsworth, Jonathan Croft to Brewer, Robert H. and Brewer, Jo Ann, Lot 3, Section L, Hunters Creek Plantation, $605,000.
Harley, L. Ruple Jr. and Harley, Karen L. to Harley, L. Ruple Jr. and Harley, Karen L., Parcels County, $15.
Moon, Forrest to Maddox, Jerome, Lot 9, County.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Dowtin, Thomas A. III and Dowtin, Elizabeth M., Lot 41, Blk. D, Milford Manor Sub., Ph. I, $14,000.
Mejia, Theresa Marie and Hembree, Mark William to Mejia, Theresa M. Trustee and Hembree, Mark William and Theresa M. Mejia Trust and Mejia, Theresa M. Trust, Lot B & Pt Lot C, County, $77,176.
Buskirk, Donna D. to Turner, Richard Eric, Lot 346, Ninety Six Mill Village Sub., $134,000.
Bryant, Robert Michael and Bryant, Rhonda Snipes to Bryant, Matthew R. and Bryant, Savannah N., Lot 12, Westridge Sub., $326,000.
Kemp, J. Harris and Kemp, Christine E. to K Town Homes LLC, Lot 35, Lamar Ave., Claude L. Wells Sub., $87,500.
Sears, Alvin Wayne to Sears, Virginia B., Lot 4-D, Pine Ridge Sub.
Sears, Alvin Wayne to Calhoun, Marie Nicole Sears, Lots 4-B & 4-C, Pine Ridge Sub.
Sears, Virginia L. to Calhoun, Marie Nicole Sears, Lots 4-B & 4-C, Pine Ridge Sub.
Gainey, Runelle Horne to Gainey, James Robert and Gainey, Samuel Nelson, Lots County.
Gainey, James R. to Gainey, Samuel Nelson, Lots, County.
Dorn, Gerald W. to Dorn, Betty Jo M., Lots 8 & 9, Nelson & Elliott Street Sub.
All Properties LLC to Oak Avenue Exchange LLC and Smith, Jackie D. and Smith, Deborah C., Lots 24 & 26, Blk. A, Blakesdale No. 3, $340,000.
Lawrence, Fletcher F. Jr. to Oak Avenue Exchange LLC and Smith, Jackie D. and Smith, Deborah C., Lots 43 & 44, Blakedale No 3, $85,000.
Burch, Jeffrey Alan to Burch, Linda R. and Burch, Jason A., Lot 62, The Willows Sub.
Allen, Julia Gail to Allen, Henry Jason, Lot 15, Hampton Trace Sub.
White, Michael W. Jr. to Glenn, Michael Christopher, Unit 13-B, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. I, $144,000.
Oliver, Elizabeth Coleman and Coleman, Johnathan Pope to Koober LLC, Lots, West Cambridge Avenue, $975,000.
Town & Country Of Greenwood Inc. and Town And Country Of Greenwood Inc. to Aiken, Kalee Ann, Lot 18, Kirksey Forest, Phase I, $190,000.
Palu, Justin to Palu, Justin and Davis, Candace Leiann, Lot 23, Glendale Heights.
Hallman, Michael Vaden to Hallman, Travis Jason, Tracts 1-3, County.
Hallman, Travis J. and Hallman, Travis Jason to Hallman, Michael Vaden, Parcel B Of Lot 1, County.
Slee Properties LLC and Lee, Stephen A. By Agent and Martin, James L. Agent to Koober LLC, Condominium Apartment Numbers 124-A, 124-B, 124-E, 110-D, 100-C, 100-D, 122-A & 122-B, Hidden Creek Horizontal Property Regime, $500,000.
Gambrell, Beverly Anne and Alford, Beverly Anne to Alford, Beverly Anne and Alford, Anthony Dean, Lot 65, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Davis, William C. III and Davis, Jessica L. to Sykes, Russell J. Jr. and Sykes, Gwen V., Unit J, Stanley Park Horizontal Property Regime, $64,000.
Holloway, Kimberly and Walker, Geraldine to Holloway, Kimberly and Walker, Geraldine, Lot 15, Wellington Green Sub.
Stewart, James R. to Stewart, James Richard Trustee and James Stewart Living Trust and Stewart, James Living Trust, Lot 11, Waterford Bay Sub.