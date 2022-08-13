Mildred R. Ballinger Estate and Ballinger, Mildred R. Estate and Ballinger, David R. Per. Rep. to Waller, Robert Lee Jr., Parcel County, $25,000.
Redbury Properties to Herbert, Austin, Unit 10, Green Pointe Horizontal Property Regime., $72,400.
Hurt, Wayne to Amey, K. I. Melissa and Amey, Ki Melissa, Lot 225, Belle Meade Sub., $196,000.
Acheson, Ted and Acheson, Gail to Nielsen, Theodore F. and Nielsen, Marie G., Parcel County (Greenwood And Saluda).
Nielsen, Theodore F. to Nielsen, Theodore F. and Nielsen, Marie G., Lot 0.88A, County.
Harris, John W. to City Block LLC, Lot Neel Street.
Military Warriors Support Foundation to Totherow, Theresa, Lot 29, Beechwood Subdivision.
Thomas, Ralph C. to Thomas, Ralph C. and Thomas, Betty M., Lot 49-A and Lots 50-53, Blk. K of Blyth Heights Sub.
Wilson, Rollie James to Wilson, Teresa Ann, Lot 5 County & Abandoned P & N Railway.
Cohn, Dianne M. and Cohn, Alan D. to Cook, Antonia, S., Lot County, $165,000.
Pioneer Vistas LLC to SLR Residential Rentals LLC, Condominium Apartment Number 114-E, Hidden Creek Horizontal Property Regime., $64,000.
Haynes, Timothy and Haynes, Leah to Haynes, Timothy and Haynes, Leah, Lot 131, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub.
Blyth Funeral Home Corporation and Blyth Funeral Home to Ennis, Joseph L. and Bailey, Robert T., Pt Lots 3 & 4, County.
Anderson, Tashara S. to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 7, Kate Fowler Road.
Adams, Michael Shannon to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 5, Kate Fowler Road, $35,000.
Adams Michael Shannon to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 6, Kate Fowler Road, $35,000.
Adams Michael Shannon to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot No. 278, Phase VI Of Grand Harbor Sub., $48,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 11, Mulligan’s Point Stoney Point Sub., $18,000.
Parks, Richard and Johnson, Courtney to Apnt Homes LLC, Lots 27-29 & Lots 44-45 of Blk B, College Heights, $35,000.
Wilbanks, Danny N. to Brown, Clifton, Lot No. 22, Northgate Sub., $244,500.
Connor, Earl G. and Connor, Betty to Smith, Lisa Ann, Lots 5 & 5-A, County, $205,000.
Burns, William A. to Ashley, Matthew Adam, Lot B, County also Water Tappage Rights, $168,000.
Smith, Thomas A. to Mathis, Katrina Smith, Lot 3, Belle Oaks Sub., Sec. IV.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Manzer, Daniel and Manzer, Phyllis, Lot 68, Milford Pines, Ph. III $259,990.
Fyock, Rebecca to Williams, Mary Ann, Lot W-1, Shamrock Drive, $139,000.
BN2019 LLC to Bering Properties LLC, Lot County, $28,464.38.
Townsend, Robert L. Jr. and Townsend, Bobbie S. By AIF and Townsend, Robert L. Jr. AIF to Townsend, Robert L. Jr. and Townsend, Bobbie S., Lot County.
Patrick, Tyler J. and Patrick, Alix A. to Moon, Laura D. and Moon, Thomas P., Lot 22, Cedar Lake Development, $320,000.
Allison, Mark L. to Taylor, Elizabeth L., Lot 15, Ashley Oaks Lane, $200,000.
Wade, Christopher L. and Wade, Cynthia E. and Wade, Christopher Lee to Harnish, Amanda, Lot 3, Durst Avenue, $125,000.
Palmer, Angela Coursey to Barnes, Amy T Trustee and Thompson, Cara E. Trust and Cara E. Thompson Trust, Lot 27-A, Sagewood Road.
Young, J. Ernest Jr. to Carolina Health Centers Inc., Lots 16-21, 21 Andrews Subdivision, $250,000.
Young, J. Ernest Jr. to Carolina Health Centers Inc., Lots 4 & 5, West Cambridge Avenue.
Cobb, Charles David to Cobb, Charles David and Cobb, Sharron Kay Flowers, Tracts County.
Bagwell, Nancy G. and Chandler, Nancy G. to Hudson, Floride L., Unit 25, Royal Oak Villas Horizontal Property Regime, $190,000.
Paquette, Maurice A. By AIF and Paquette, Mark Andrew AIF to Hensley, Perry Stanley and Hensley, Bonnie Jean, Lot 13, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation, $335,000.
Wright, Carolyn L. and Williams, Ollie Kenneth to Strong, Dodd Sharhonda and Dodd, Sharhonda Strong, Lot 8, Aspen Heights, $179,900.
Long, Virginia B. and Brooks, Edward Loudon III Estate and Edward Loudon Brooks III Estate to Mitchell, Christopher Steven and Mitchell ,Courtney Cumbest, Parcel Marshall Road, $420,000.
Hughes, Hope to Sidekick Ventures LLC, Lots 21 & 21-A, Sand Shores Sub., $200,000.
Daley, Timothy M. and Daley, Sharon M. to Brosious, Alan D. Trustee and Alan D. Brosious Living Trust and Brosious, Alan D. Living Trust and Brosious, Ginger N. Trustee and Brosious, Ginger N. Living Trust and Ginger N. Brosious Living Trust, Lot 44, Summer Pointe Community And Easement, $245,000.
Wallace, Ravon B. to Iannello, Cynthia Lou, Lot 76, Hyde Park Sub., $201,900.
Addy Property Management LLC to Dragonfly Real Estate LLC, Tracts 1 & 2, Beaudrot Road, $340,000.
Wolf, Landon J. and Wolf, Ashley S. to Ross, Carolyn, Lot 17, Heathwood Sub., Ph. I, $201,100.
Rotella, Michael V. Per. Rep. and Rotella, Michael Colby Per. Rep. and Rotella, Linda Jean Estate and Rotella, Linda J. Estate and Linda Jean Rotella Estate and Linda J. Rotella Estate to Lee, Shonna W. and Lee, Toby E. Jr., Lot 245, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant Sub., $59,900.
Birchmore, Mary V. By AIF and Birchmore, Thomas E. Jr. AIF to Barnes, Roger R., Lot 82, Woodfields Sub., $83,000.
Childs, Kimberley P. to Adams, Kendall Bryson, Parcel 43.20A, County, $217,500.
Spires, Robert Wesley to Luker, Jennie Ashlynn, Lot 26, Abner’s Acres Sub., $144,000.
Special Referee and Laughlin, Terry Franklin Jr. and Laughlin, Terry Frank Jr. Per. Rep. and Laughlin, Terry Sr. Estate and Terry Laughlin Sr. Estate and Laughlin, Nancy Elizabeth Estate and Nancy Elizabeth Laughlin Estate to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Amended Special Referee’s Deed Of Foreclosure, 2018-Cp-24-00109.
Wilson, Dean to Miller, Madison Michelle, Lot No. 20, Marshall Heights And Lot County, $195,000.
Strategic Choices LLC to Mcelrath, Kristin C. and Mcelrath, Elam Kathleen Jayne and Mc Elrath, Kristin C. and Mc Elrath, Elam Kathleen Jayne, Lot 13, Laurel Street Sub., $155,000.
Tucker, Jan and Tucker, Janice to Tucker, Wade Anthony and Hawks, Cynthia Michelle Tucker, Parcels County.
Tucker, Wade Anthony and Hawks, Cynthia Michelle Tucker to Harrison, Dedrick A., Parcel County, $180,000.
DKM Enterprises Inc. to B & B Tree Farms LLC and B And B Tree Farms LLC, Parcel County, $138,000.
Mcdaniel, James D. and Mc Daniel, James D. and Mcdaniel, Mary Alice and Mc Daniel, Mary Alice to Birk, Peter David and Birk, Sheryll Helene, Lots 376 & 375, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $570,000.
Major, Wendy C. to Lancaster, Boyce Stephen and Lancaster, Vivian C., Unit 126, Abbey Court Condominiums.
Iglesia Pentecostal Cristiana to Assembly Of Christian Churches Inc., Lots 1 & 3, Ella Ree Riggins Property, Lot Davis Street, Lots 35 & 36 Miss May Davis Property.
Rodgers, Robert A. and Rodgers, Robert Alexander to Butler, Andrew J., Lot No. 15, Stalnaker Heights, $20,200.
Magana ,Alejandra to Ortiz, Maria Villafuerte and Bedolla, Damian Zavala, Tract #8, Holmes Place, $0.
Midland Trust Company Custodian FBO and Helfgott, Hans Number 1639583 to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lot No. 58, Phase I, Patriot Plantation.
Gordy, Michelle to Gordy, Michelle and Gordy, Gregory, Parcel County.
Beasley, James Franklin to Gordy, Michelle and Gordy, Gregory, Parcels 3.18A, County Road 461, $3,180.