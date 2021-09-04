GRW Realty LLC to Thompson, David R. Jr., Lot, County, $62,000.
Jones, Lynn Mccoy to Wright, Laura J., Lots 123 & 124, Augusta Fields Sub., Sec. 2, $215,000.
Wright, Laura J. to Keene, Laura J. and Keene, Mark E., Lots 123 & 124, Augusta Fields Sub., Sec. 2, $0.
Owens, Kemberly Jean and Gambrell, Kemberly Jean to LHG And Associates LLC, Lot 38, Greenwood Plant Sub., $54,500.
Hadnott, Gwendolyn Morse to Hadnott, James Harold and Hadnott, Joy Leslie and Hadnott, Gwendolyn Morse, Parcels County.
Hurt Holdings No. 3 LLC to Lopez, Concepcion and Montano, Jeronimo Martinez, Lot 213, Greenwood Plant Sub., $75,000.
Rice, Patricia A. to Rice, Daniel R. and Rice, Susan S., Lots 41-45, Blk. E, Blyth Heights Sub., $48,000.
Greenwood OB GYN Properties and Greenwood OBGYN Properties to Greenwood OB GYN Properties LLC and Greenwood OBGYN Properties LLC, Lots 3, 4, 3-A & 4-A, Greenwood Professional Park, $0.
Ganjehei, Leila to Jones, Lynn, Unit D-2 Of Lot X-4, The Gates, Horizontal Property Regime II, $180,000.
Perpetual Unimproved Real Estate LLC to Young, J. Ernest Jr., Parcel County, $29,000.
Hayes, Anthony Joel to Steele, Dawn Marie and Rogers, Joyann, Tract 2, SC Hwy. 246, $220,000.
Postell, Douglas M. to Maroney, Tracy Van, Lot, County, $9,400.
Simmons, Cheryl C. and Simmons, Benjamin G. to Simmons, William Cooper and Simmons, Benjamin Grady Jr. and Simmons, Cheryl C. and Simmons, Benjamin G., Lot 22, Sec. C, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Poisson, James R. and Oskar, Poisson Christine A. and Poisson, Christine A. Oskar, Lot 250, Ph. V, Grand Harbor Sub., $438,000.
Chapman Rental Properties LLC to Larkins Properties LLC, Lots 8-12, Oak Hill Sub., $165,000.
James, Phillip M. Trustee FBO and James, Brody Michael to James, Christopher M. and James, Shannon R., Lot 8, Green Acres Sub.
Salame, Elee to Wells, Charles S., Unit 101-F, Lake Shore Villas, $192,000.
Blake Place LLC and Hughes Family Property LLC and Adams, Brantley M. and Adams, Martha W. to Mark III Properties LLC, Parcel County, $882,280.
Blake Place LLC and Adams, Brantley M. to Mark III Properties LLC, Tract 3, County, $189,560.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Dunlap, James A., Lot 1, County, $271,500.
Summey, Stephanie S. to Summey, Richard Bryan, Parcel County.
Fallaw, Samantha R. and Abney, Juwan to Fallaw, Samantha R., Lots 56-E & 56-F, Burtons Bend Sub.
Hughes Family Property LLC to Mark III Properties LLC, Tract 1, County, $45,000.
Pressley, Eric M. and Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Earline to Dorn, Leeann Pressley and Pressley, Earline, Lots A, B, C & D, County.
Smeal, Luann Parsons Trustee FBO and Smeal, Jordan Schuyler to Cupic, Jordan Schuyler and Smeal, Jordan Schuyler, Lot #18, Block B, Beckridge Sub.
Cupic, Jordan Schuyler to Blackwell, Clarence J. and Blackwell, Barbara B., Lot 18, Blk. B, Beckridge Sub., $2,000.
Xtreme Bullies LLC to Federal Land Company LLC, Lot, Gervais Street, $5,000.
Logan, Brian to Kees, Kathryn A., Lots 4 & 5-A, Baywood Sub., $0.
Johnson, Billy Rudolph Estate and Johnson Billy R. Estate and Billy Rudolph Johnson Estate and Billy R. Johnson Estate and Johnson, William Ray Per. Rep. to Johnson, William R., Lots 112-114, Spring Valley Sub., $200,000.
CMH Homes Inc. to Fuller, George Edward, Lot 16, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. II, $19,000.
Comeaux, Jerry Roy and Comeaux, Vicky Joe to WB Hangars LLC, Tracts 1 & 2, County (Saluda And Greenwood County), $93,500.
Vera, Marteen to White, Terrance R. Jr, Lot 29 Abney Mills Sub, $2,000.
Mckee, Kenneth H. and Mc Kee, Kenneth H. to Holcomb, James, Pt. Lot 14, County, $25,000.
Teague, Barbara C. By AIF and Horne, Melissa P. Teague AIF to James, Phillip M. Trustee FBO and James, Brody Michael, Lots 4 & 42, Greenacres Sub., $4,000.
Townsend, Mark to Gilchrist, Diana Lynn Nichols and Gilchrist, Thomas, Tract C, County, $62,000.
Hernandez, Fredy to Montiel, Jose Fernando Gomez and Gomez, Montiel Jose Fernando, Lot 6, County, $8,000.
Pacheco, Garduno Martha Beatriz and Garduno, Martha Beatriz Pacheco and Pacheco, Garduno Martha B. and Garduno, Martha B. Pacheco to De La Luz, Renoj Marlene Castro and Renoj, Marlene Castro De La Luz and Renoj, Tuy Christian Ariel and Tuy, Christian Ariel Renoj, Pt. Lot 12, Pearl Street, $30,000.
Davis, Rachel Anne to Woodiwiss, Mary C., Lot, West Cambridge Avenue & Easement, $147,000.
Frazier Pulpwood Company Inc. to Frazier Family Holdings LLC, Parcel Callison Estates Sub., $212,497.15.
Hall, Russell D. to Raczynski, Leszek, Unit 17, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. I, $79,800.
Raczynski, Leszek to Raczynski, Leszek and Raczynski, Andrzej Robert, Unit 17, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. I, $0.
Wardell, Tinsley Amber B. and Tinsley, Amber B. Wardell and Wardell, Amber B. to Toston, Brian, Lot 5, Brazington Place, $90,800.
Havird, Land & Timber LLC and Havird Land And Timber LLC to Mason, Matthew Asa, Parcel US Hwy. 25, $350,000.
Redbury Properties Of South Carolina and Redbury Properties to Hulsey, Greg W. and Hulsey, Rosa Angelina, Lot 11-B, Ph. I,Lauren Circle Townhouses.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Funk, Christopher R. and Funk, Jennifer, Lot 2, Kate Fowler Road, $282,170.
Simmons, James H. to Ashley, James C. and Simmons, James H. and Simmons, Dorothy, Lots County.
Stokes, Thomas M. to Stokes, Thomas M. Trustee and Stokes, Thomas M. Revocable Trust and Thomas M. Stokes Revocable Trust, Parcels County,
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 46 & 47, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Gibert, Terry M. to Gibert, Terry M and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lots County.
Lewis, Nicki Yvonne to Lewis, Nicki Yvonne and Lewis, Joseph Bryan, Lot County.
Greer, David A. and Greer, Pamela M. to Greer, David A. and Greer, Pamela M., Parcel County (Greenwood & Abbeville).
Barnette, Lynn T. to Jones, Philip M. Trustee and Jones, Cynthia N. Trustee and Jones Living Trust, Parcels, County, $1,617,500.
Barnette, Lynn T. to Jones, Philip M. Trustee and Jones, Cynthia N. Trustee and Jones Living Trust, Parcels County, $232,500.
Clerk Of Court Greenwood County and Mckee, John William III and Mc Kee, John William III to Mckee, Jasmine Suit and Mc Kee, Jasmine Suit, Tract 6, Camp Branch Run Road.
Bryson, Rebecca Chapman to Thompson, David R. Jr., Lot 10, Emerald Place, $60,000.
Crawford, Patricia Z. and Crawford, Jonathan Owen to Crawford, Patricia Z., Lots County.
Carter, Joshua Samuel, Wesley to Dale, Sharie Trustee and 120 Panther Drive Land Trust, Lot 18, Terra Villa Sub., $35,000.
Druley, Stephen D. Estate and Stephen D. Druley Estate and Shealy, Allison D. Per. Rep. to Lim, Eng Chet and Chhorn, Sreyteang, Lot No. 1, Milford Pines Drive, $235,000.
Manley, James M. Jr. and Manley, Denise W. to Bowen, David Littlejohn and Bowen, Mary Elizabeth, Lot No. 67, The Lodge Grounds, $385,000.
Bowlby, Benjamin Lee and Bowlby, Avie Leigh to Evans, Jordan Andrew and Evans, Micaela Danielle, Lot, County, $142,000.
King, Caitlin Cothran and King, Justin T. and Cothran, Caitlin to Sanders, Robert Robinson III, Lot No. 21, Block B., Gracemont Terrace Sub., $177,000.
Martin, Valerie Ann to Patel, Raj J. and Patel, Ishani, Lot D-3, Avalon Townhomes, $115,000.
Winchester, Linda L. to Winchester, Linda L. and Winchester,. Brandon M., Lot, County, $0.
Gantt, Stephen R. to Gantt, Kolby W., Parcel 8.17A, Mccormick Hwy., $18,000.
Atkinson, Deborah K. to Middleton, Cameron Scot, Lot 119, Greenwood Avenue, $96,500.
Gause, Larue Arnold and Gause, Donna C. to Principi, Rebecca, Lots 18-A & 18-B-1, Dalewood Estates, $210,000.
Steifle, Ross Ann Per. Rep. and Mcilvain, Robert C. Estate and Robert C. Mcilvain Estate and Mc Ilvain, Robert C. Estate to Traynham, Elizabeth Faye and Traynham, James S., Lot 8, Westwood Sub, $138,000.
Burton, Keith Thomas and Burton, Steven H. to Shiv Shiv LLC, Lot C, Alta Vista Sub., $25,000.
Bruce, Robert Henry Jr. to Bruce, Nancy T., Lot 13, Quail Run Sub.
Bruce, Nancy T. to Ivey, Ashleigh Gray Readling and Readling, Ivey Ashleigh Gray and Light, Laura Readling and Bruce, Nancy T., Lot 13, Quail Run Sub.
Lewis, Wallace and Lewis, Dinah to Lewis, Wallace and Lewis, Dinah and Lewis, Nakisha, Lot 100, Avondale Sub.
Dixon, Kathi Steifle and Steifle, Chris Allen to Lee, Toby Lee Jr. and Lee, Shonna W., Lots, County, $61,000.
Smith, Gloria Ann and Chrisley, Herbert V. By AIF and Nabors, Marilyn June and Chrisley, Gail Per. Rep. and Chrisley, Darrell Estate and Darrell Chrisley Estate and Chrisley, Thomas Darrell Estate and Thomas Darrell Chrisley Estate and Chrisley, Danny and Etters, Dana C. and Buff, Deanna and Chrisley, Norma Jean AIF to Kinney, Ashtyn Taylor, Lots C & D-1, County, $51,000.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene to Comejo, Lawson Catalina Kassandra and Lawson, Catalina Kassandra Comejo, Lot, Edgefield Avenue, $10,000.
Hunter, Kelly and Calo, Kasey Marie to Campbell, David Bruce and Campbell, Alyssa Shelby, Lot 163, Orchard Park Sub., $220,000.
Rodd, Diane Wood to Wood, Susan C., Lot 68, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II.