Magnolia Green LLC to Hennes, Jeffrey, Lot 22, Seaboard Heights Extension Subdivision, $115,000.
Miranda, Joseph A. to Brown, Brandon Darren and Brown, Catherine Ethel, Lot Number 6, Laport Sub., $224,500.
Slee Properties LLC to RRBII Properties LLC, Lot No. 277, Greenwood Plant Sub., $127,500.
K Town Homes LLC to Strubel LLC, Lot No. 137, Section 2, also known as No. 58, Honea Path Street, $26,000.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to RTB Capital LLC, Tract A, Joseph Road, $662,107.73.
Adams, L. B. Jr. and Adams, Margaret W. to RTB Development LLC, Tract B, Davis Drive, $195,892.27.
Pettry, Jennifer C. and Pettry, Charles A. to Turner, Cody Grant, Lot No. 230, Section 2, Ware Shoal Division Sub., $120,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Chase, Janet E., Lot No. 45, Clairborne Duplexes, $313,345.
Wilkins, Sherri B. and Brown, Sherri Marie and Carter, Sherri B. to Rooney, William L. Jr., Lot No. 79, The Willows Sub., $159,900.
Havird, David C. Sr. and Havird, David C. to Furr, Jesse A. Trustee and Furr, Jesse A. Trust and Jesse A. Furr Trust, Parcel 114.756A, Woodfern Estates Inc., $403,000.
Brock, Barbara J. By AIF and Wilson, Caroline Brock AIF to Brock, Mary Whitney and Wilson, Caroline Brock and Brock, Barbara J., Lot No. 109, Forest Hills And Tract A 4.61A On S.C. Hwy 254.
Liner, R. Blake and Liner, Brenda S. By AIF and Liner, R. Blake AIF to Liner, R. Blake and Liner, Brenda S., Lot No. 27, Section F., Hunter’s Creek Plantation Sub.
Tyler, Anthony to Salgado, Juvenal, Lots B And C, James Street.
Covington, Archie Per. Rep. and Lee, Priscilla Anderson Estate and Priscilla Anderson Lee Estate to Covington, Archie, Parcel, Shirley Road 6921-220-212.
Nicholson, George D. to Nicholson, Freddie M., Parcel County.
Greenwood Bells LLC to Hertz, Michael and Jacoby, Scott, Lot City, $2,681,000.
Marchi, Camilla Jean and Marchi, Camilla Jean Ayers to Marchi, Christopher D. and Terry, Michelle M. and Monroe, Leslie A. and Marchi, Camilla Jean and Marchi, Camilla Jean Ayers, Lot No 165, Wellington Green Subdivision, Section II.
Ace DVM Properties LLC to Quiktrip Corporation, Parcels County — 6856-357-644, 6856-360-661 And 6856-353-663, $800,000.
Ace DVM Properties LLC to Quiktrip Corporation, Parcels County — 6856-357-644, 6856-360-661 And 6856-353-663.
Oxner, Randy and Oxner, Michelle S. to Quiktrip Corporation, Parcels County 6856-335-649., Lot Fronts On U.S. Hwy 25 By-Pass And East Durst, $425,000.
HBK Properties LLC to Quiktrip Corporation, Parcel Fronting Reynolds Street Extension Parcel Id #6856-346-637, $775,000.
Coursey, Sue D. and Coursey, Charlie Franklin Jr. and Coursey, Michael Duncan and Cobb, Suzanne Coursey and Wood, Suzanne Coursey to Sealy, David and Sealy, Ann, Lot 25, 23 & 24 Lakewood Heights Sub., $262,500.
Reed, John Edward to Reed, Edward and Sanders, John and Johnson, Tracuase and Reed, Steaveon and Rollinson, Itonya and Williams, Katina, Lots City.
Reed, Dorothy L. to Williams, Katina and Reed, Edward and Reed, Steaveon, Lot Number 14, Park Place Sub.
Davis, Jane W. to Davis, Garner James and Davis, Briana Rae and Davis, Jane W., Lot County.
Canfield, Olsen Sonia and Olsen, Sonia Canfield and Williams, Sonia Moise and Canfield, Sonia W. to Williams, Billie Renee, Parcels County.
Zupp, Charles and Zupp, Macon to Macon, Elizabeth Zupp and Zupp, Charles and Zupp, Macon, No. 73, Saddlehill Sub. Phase Four.
Rodgers, James E. Jr. to Rodgers, James E. III, Lot Callison Road.
Carroll, James Patrick Jr. to Chrisley, Joshua K., Unit 21, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Phase IV, $145,000.
Woodard, Stephen S. and Woodard, Carol M. to Pell, James E. and Pell, Kathleen A., Lot 9 And Lot 10, Phase I, Eagles Harbor Sub., $42,500.
Ashley, Sharon Marie Trustee and Jimmy Ray Ashley Trust and Ashley, Jimmy Ray Trust and Ashley, Sharon Marie Trust and Sharon Marie Ashley Trust to Ashley, John Michael, Tract 2, Containing 10.6A Greenville Church Road.
Kennemore, Robin M. to Kennemore, Robin Megan Waters and Kennemore, James Matthew, Lot No. 60, Saddle Hill Sub., Phase 1, $0.
HSCC LLC and HSCC SM LLC to Hull 2000 LLLP and Hull, James M., Charter Academy Parcel — Crosscreek Mall Lots 7, 7-1 And Portions Of 1 & 8-A, $696,575.08.
Hadnott, James Harold and Hadnott, Joy Leslie to Hadnott, Gwendolyn Morse, Tract No. 7, Greenwood County.
Morse, Ulysses Alphonso and Hadnott, Gwendolyn Morse to Ashley, Vincent Dale, Tract No. 7, Greenwood County, $60,000.
Johnson, James H. and Johnson, Melanie A. and Johnson, Taylor I. to Moore, Jerry L., Lot No. 54, Jennings Heights, $207,000.
Hull 2000 LLLP and Hull, James M. to Greenwood Charter Academy, Charter Academy Parcel — Crosscreek Mall, Lots 7, 7-A & Portions Of 1 & 8-A, $2,750,000.
Mcswain, Pauline Brown and Mc Swain, Pauline Brown to Ashley, Daniel R. and Ashley, Whitney D. M., Parcel Fronts S.C. State Hwy S-24-41.
Moore, Jerry L. to Moore, Alexander Henshaw, Lot No. 54, Jennings Heights.
4 B Properties V LLC and 4 B Properties VII LLC to Happy Dad Property Management LLC, Buildings C-1 — C-3 Holly Tree Townhouses & Buildings D-1 — D-3, E-1 — E-3, F-1 — F-3, G-1 — G-3 And H-1 -H-3 Holly Tree Townhouses, $1,322,727.30.
Minor, James and Minor, Linda to Greene, Harry D. and Greene, Patricia O., Lots 7, 8 & 9, Block 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores And Lot 10 Block Six (6) Of Unit No. Five (5) Greenwood Shores, Also Lot 11, Block 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores, $62,000.
4 B Properties VII LLC to Happy Dad Property Management LLC, P-1, P-2 And P-3 Holly Tree Townhouses, $25,000.
4 B Properties V LLC to Happy Dad Property Management LLC, Common Area B, Surrounding Units C-1, C-2, C-3, D-1, D-2, D-3, E-1, E-2, E-3, F-1, F-2, F-3, G-1, G-2, G-3, H-1, H-2, H-3, I-1, I-2, I-3, Common Areas Outside Of Enurated Parcels Of Holly Tree Town Houses, Phase II.
Mccormick, Judith A. and Mc Cormick, Judith A. to Golmitz, Dennis Allen, and Wall, Amy Joanne, Lot 32, Proposed Townhouse Ph. II & Lot 32-A Pier 96 Enterprises Development, $375,000.
Standley, Raymond Christopher to Baer, William D., Lot No. 23, C.M. Garrett Property & Pt Lot No. 24, Garrett Sub., $39,305.30.
Strauss, Robert E. and Strauss, Lois to Castillo, Christopher Michael and Castillo, Stacey Lynn, Lot No. 7, Forest Lake Sub., $136,400.
Williams, Thomas Lee and Williams, Samantha Lynn to Ferqueron, Lindsay, Lot 36, Barkwood Sub., Ph. II & 2007 Clayton Mobile Home, $60,000.
Smith, Anita to Bernabe, Giselle, Lot No. 29, Douglas Featherstone Property, $27,500.
Stewart, Robert Earl and Stewart, Robert Earle and Stewart, Robert E. to Stewart, Sandra S., Lots 34 & 35, Resubdivision Of Lot No. 64 Of Brookside Sub., Northwestern Portion Of Pageland Avenue, And Lots 10 & 11 J.D. Nicholson Brookside Sub.
CMH Homes Inc. to Plexico, Patricia, Lot 20, County, $188,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Moton, Melinda Christopher and Moton, William, Lot 58, Milford Pines, Phase 3, $297,990.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Arsenault, Lionel G. and Arsenault, Paula, Lot No. 49, Clairborne Duplexes, $320,894.
Countybank Trustee and County Bank The Trustee and Callie Self Coker Trust B. and Coker, Callie Self Trust B. to Lagroon 1 LLC and Lagroon Number One LLC, Parcels County (Greenwood And Mccormick).
Countybank Trustee and County Bank The Trustee and Callie Self Coker Trust and Coker, Callie Self Trust to Lagroon #2 LLC, Parcels County (Greenwood And Mccormick).
Countybank Trustee and County Bank Trustee and Callie Self Coker Trust B and Coker, Callie Self Trust B to Sheppard Timber LLC, Parcel 114.23A County.
4 B Properties V LLC and 4 B Properties VI LLC to Happy Dad Property Management LLC, Building Numbers 11-13, Holly Tree Townhouses And Buildings J1-J3, K1-K3, L1-L3 & M1-M3 Holly Tree Townhouses, Phase II, $1,102,272.70.
Lesko, Dennis M. Trustee and Lesko, Adrianne G. Trustee and Lesko Trust to Kontak, Michael John and Kontak, Karen, Lot No. 4, Phase I, Newport Sub., $780,000.
Kelley, Watson Properties LLC to Mohammadi, Mehdi Nadir, Lot No. 66, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood, $44,000.
Carter, Weyman R. Jr. to Conn, Barbara G., Lot No. 25, Pier Ninety Six Townhouses, Ph. II And Parcels E And F, County, $487,500.
Jonda, Vincent M. to Park 246 LLC, Lot 33, Fairforest Sub., $70,000.
Corley, Nancy B. to Burns, William A., Lot Four (4), Abbey West, $168,900.
Varner, Bryan Scott to Wallace, Christy, Lot No. 132, Pinehurst Sub., $143,000.
Mcallister, Beverly G. and Mcallister, Rhonda Lee and Mc Allister, Beverly G. and Mc Allister, Rhonda Lee to Mcallister, Beverly G. and Mcallister, Rhonda Lee and Mc Allister, Beverly G. and Mc Allister, Rhonda Lee, Lot County.
Smith, Ruth F. to Smith, Ruth F. and Smith, Clifford Daryl, Lot No C-47, Stonewood Sub., Phase II, $0.
Baker, Susan R. to Henchy, Michele Ann, Lot No. 65, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood, $20,000.
Harris, James Edward to Harris, Joan Bonette, Lot No. 13, Chinquapin.