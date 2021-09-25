Moore, Furman Randy Per. Rep. and Babb, Daniel Richard Estate and Daniel Richard Babb Estate to Reed And Associates LLC, Lot 167, Sec. 2, Riegel Plant Sub., $38,500.
Crisp, Harold M. to Kellett, Robert J., Parcel 9.71A, County, $29,000.
Sample, Paul Gene and Sample, Madeleine M. to Justice, Robert M. and Justice, Tammy F., Lot 7, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $370,000.
Strait, Shirley L. to Sample, Paul Gene and Sample, Madeleine Marie, Lot 12, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $250,800.
Cheshire, Leslie M. and Harrison, Leslie M. to Strawhorn, Rylee M. and Strawhorn, Austin B. Lots 4 & 5, Nantz Property, $163,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 47, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 48, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 49, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 50, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 52, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 53, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Clairborne Development LLC to R. T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot 54, Clairborne Duplexes, $42,000.
Williams, Rose and Fernanders, Rosa to Fernanders, Randolph and Fernanders, Rosa, Lot 425, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Ashley, Johnathan to Merritt, Branda Sue, Lot 293, Greenwood Mills Sub., Mathews Plant, $104,000.
Davis, Stephen C. and Davis, Brandi L. to Winter, Ian M. and Winter, Lisa S., Lot 6, Ph. I, Heathwood Sub., $305,000.
Clyborne, Joan M. and Clyborne, Anne M. and Clyborne, H. Howell Jr. to Flanangan, Jackie L., Lot 38, Brentwood Hills Sub., Ph. II, $199,900.
Lopez, Joshua J. to Parrish, George Cecil, Lot 78, Northfall Acres Sub., $169,000.
Judge, Dennis M. and Judge, Susan L. to Pierce, Michael, Lots 31 & 32 And Pt Lots 33 & 34, Sheffield Sub., $150,000.
Wells, Brittney S. to Campbell, Wanda H., Lot 51, Auburn Place Sub., $225,000.
Williams, James to Williams, Richard and Williams, James Jr. and Williams, Norman, Western half of Lot #3, Subdivision Of R. E. Nickles.
Frederick, Michael to Moore, Kenneth W. and Moore, Wendy S., Lot 154, County, $20,000.
Trotter, Faye Y. and Young, Faye and Trotter, Donald K. to Trotter, Donald K., Parcel County.
Trotter, Donald K. to TM Management & Sales LLC, Parcel County, $35,000.
Collin, Everett and Collin, Nancy to Gibson, Todd and Vannatta, Sheri, Lot 13, Sec. A, Plantation Pointe Sub., $43,000.
Sloan, Patricia L. and Sloan, Patricia Lynn Peck to Giddens, Kenneth E., Lot 1, County, $75,000.
Sloan, Patricia L and Sloan, Patricia Lynn Peck to Horton, Justin B., Lots Old Shoals Sub., $150,000.
Palmetto Crossings Construction LLC to Robinson, Dennis and Robinson, Martha, Lot 104, The Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Phase One, $249,500.
D. R. Horton Inc, to Rollinson, Harper, Lot 106, Milford Pines, Phase II, $237,890.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 55, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 56, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 61, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to NTSH LLC, Lot 62, Cottages At Emerald Farm, $25,000.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Thompson, Timothy Clark and Thompson, Mary Boyd, Lot 2, Verde Court, Stoney Point Sub., $20,000.
A. P. Neal Construction Inc. to Keystone Homes Inc., Lots 1, 2, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 And 18, Cedarbrooke Sub. and Lots 132, 133, 134, 205, 206, 207, 212 Cedarbrooke Sub., and 1 Lot Clegg Court, Cedarbrooke Sub., $900,000.
Babb, Daniel Richard to Moore, F. Randy and Simpson, David John, Lot 422, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub.
Guevara, Garcia Jose Rafael and Garcia Jose Rafael, Guevara to Espinoza, Romulo Guevara, Lot 29, Utopia Acres Drive.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town & Country Real Estate and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate to Ramirez, Miguel Antonio Jr and Liriano, Ckeerze, Lot D-44, Gatewood Sub., $24,700.
Alifi, Beth to Scott, Hayden, Lot 2.56A, Carter Road, $78,500.
Hince, Charles M. and Hince, M. Suzanne to Hinnershitz, Raymond and Hinnershitz, Michele, Lot, County, $85,000.
Johnson, David Watson Per. Rep. and Johnson, Donald Lee Estate and Donald Lee Johnson Estate and Johnson, Donald L. Estate and Donald L. Johnson Estate to Looper, Dewayne O. and Looper, Stephanie M., Pt. Lot 36, Westwood Sub., $230,000.
Bonds, Cynthia E. and Wallace, Cynthia B. to Wallace, Cynthia B. and Wallace, George III, Lot No. 3, Jackson Sub.
Wallace, Cynthia B. to Wallace, Cynthia B. and Wallace, George III, Lot, Wilson Bridge Road.
Myers, Leroy D. to Myers, Leroy D. and Myers, Loucille H., Lot 19, Joe Park Sub.
Lanier, Travis Jermaine to Lanier, Wade A., Tracts County.
Southerlin, Roan and Southerlin, Valarie to Sundberg, Madelaine Trustee and Hughes, Michael Trustee and Servindo, A. Deus Trust, Lot 216, Sec. 1, Mathews Plant, $69,000.
Lewis, Dakota Shane to Lewis, Larie Dione, Lot County.
Gouldsmith, Amanda C. to Whitty, Emory C. III, Lot No. Three Shearbrook Sub., Sec. B.
Capgroup Inc. The to Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust, Lots 6, 7, 9, 10-16, Walnut Heights Sub.
Holland, Tiesha Trustee and Bridgewater Realty Group Trust to Laxgg LLC, Lots 6, 7, 9-16 Walnut Heights Sub.
Hunt, Ryan L. and Bonnet, Jill to Carlson. John F. and Carlson, Gail D., Lots, County, $210,000.
Fallaw, Laurie Darragh to Fallaw, Hampton L., Tract A, County, $87,500.
Uldrick, Juliana M. and Uldrick, Brentley S. to Yang, Hui, Lot No. Six, Locksley Hall Sub., $232,000.
Lowry, Samuel Martin and Lowry, Elizabeth Henderson to Ackerson, Alan E., Lot 10, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub., $599,000.
Blough, James S. By AIF and Ivey, Rhonda M. Aif and Ivey, Rhonda M. and Blough, Randal E. and Blough,Michael J. to Richey, Leonard J., Unit 10,, Royal Oaks Villas, $155,000.
Barnes, Gregory N. and Barnes, Tricia W. to Anderson, James S., Parcels Sand Shores Sub., $337,000.
Sweetwater Properties LLC to Himes, A. Joseph and Himes, Cheri J., Tract, County, $161,850.
Sweetwater Properties LLC to Himes, A. Joseph and Himes, Cheri J., Tract County.
Shirley, William Eugene to Burton, Steven H., Lots 69 & 70, Ammonwood Sub., $56,000.
Duncan, Shane and Cook, M. Scott to Applegate, Paul and Applegate, Kristen Mary, Lot, Watford Avenue, $220,000.
Woodfin, Donna J. and Pressley, Donna B. to Mazariegos, Henry Menchu and Tepe, Maria Ixquiac, Lot No. 10, Block C, Wade Heights Sub., $75,000.
Vaughan, Janna C. and Vaughan, Thomas W. to Hearn, Clayton G. and Hearn, Lauren F., Lot No. 39, Ph. I, Maxwell Springs Sub., $417,000.
Rogers, David Ashley and Rogers, Jolie Michelle to Brock, James and Brock, Bette, Lots 103 & 104, Pucketts Ferry, $400,000.
Brooks, David C. Trustee and Ayers, Annie Ruth Living Trust and Annie Ruth Ayers Living Trust to Barnes, Gregory N. and Barnes, Tricia W., Lot No. 26, Greenwood Plant Sub., $91,000.
Severino, Albert V. and Severino, Laura M. to T&K Wright Homes 4 U LLC and Rivera, Yohnni and T And K Wright Homes 4 U LLC, Lot 23, Woodville Sub., $12,500.
Teal, T. Dixon and Teal, Eleanor S. to Moore, Loretta and Coldiron, Lue, Lot 17, Sec. G, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub. And Lot 18-A County, $375,000.
Watts, Emma Lou to Watts, Durrell, Lot 2, Greer Street.
Spears, Edward Jr. to Edwards, Keandre, Lot #119, Pinehurst Sub., $97,850.
Puckett, Jacqueline Dove to Campbell, Joanne C. and Campbell, Barry R., Lot No. 13, C. Y. Thomason Sub., $440,000.
Price, Adele Kelly and Kelly, Adele E. to Green, Sharon and Green, Thomas T., Tract A-1 County, $184,900.
Ouzts, Charles M. to Cochran, Kameron A., Lots County, $126,800.
Pruitt, April Susanne to Williams, Debra E., Pt. Lots 19 & 20, E .W. Stalnaker Property, $119,900.
Miller, Amsey H. and Miller, Catherine E. and Schmidt, Catherine E. to Barnes, Donald R. and Barnes, Lisa J., Lot No. 4-A And Lot 5, Sec. U, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $235,000.
Mitchell, Thomas Shane and Mitchell, Lorraine to Mitchell, Thomas Shane Trustee FBO and Mitchell, Lorraine Trustee FBO and Mitchell, Kaylei A. and Mitchell, Jase H., Lot 1.00A, Flatwood Road.
Minton, Ronald E. to Minton, Jill S., Lot 88, Curl Creek, Ph. I.
Palmer, Richard I. and Taylor, Melissa P. to Smyth, Daniel Ray, Lot, Grace Street, $66,000.
Hoffman, Cynthia H. to RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot 5, C. G. Trakas Sub., $77,000.
Bernabe, Stefanie to Bernabe, Stefanie Trustee and Bernabe, Giselle Residential Trust and Giselle Bernabe Residential Trust, Lots 1-3 & Pt. Lot 4, Brookside Sub.
Spearman, Esther to Sprowl, Chavus L., Parcel 4.8A, County, $6,700.
Miller, Robert to Haltiwanger, Julie Alewine, Lot 5, Sagewood Sub., $109,000.
Stevens, Lindsay to Dickerson, Zanipha and Morgan, Thurman, Lot 59, C. L. Wells Sub., No. 2, $165,000.
Tucker, Tommy L. to Tucker, Harper L. and Tucker, Harmony E. and Tucker, Harrison J. and Tucker, Tommy L., Lots County.
Walter, James R. and Walter, Sandra Ann to Walter, James R. Trustee and Walter, James R Revocable Trust and James R. Walter Revocable Trust, Lot No. 10, Reedy Cove Sub.
Walter, James R. and Walter, Sandra Ann to Walter, Sandra A. Trustee and Walter, Sandra A. Revocable Trust and Sandra A. Walter Revocable Trust, Lot No. 10, Reedy Cove Sub.