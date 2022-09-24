Sanders, Vicki B. to Gaddy, Mark C., Lot No. 74 And Part Of Lot 75, Brightwater Bay Sub., With 1999 Bell Cimma Mobile Home.
Henderson Group LLC to Larkins Properties LLC, Lots 171, 168 & 30, Grendel Plant Sub., $102,500.
Davis, Clara Jean By Guardian and Norryce, Sharon Davis Guardian to Standpipe Street LLC, Lot 2, Woodlawn Street, Harris Plant Sub., $45,500.
KHCT Barkwood LLC to Nelson, Debra and Mcclurkin, Shauntavia A. and Mc Clurkin, Shauntavia A., Lot No. 49, Barkwood Sub., $12,500.
Patel, Jayantibhai A. and Patel, Jayantibhal A. to Shayam Property LLC, Lot Intersection Of SC Hwy. 246 And 254, $50,000.
Overholt, Nancy and Overholt, David to Cabrera ,Maximiliano Aguilar and Aguilar, Cabrera Maxmiliano and Hernandez, Lucrecia Cabrera and Cabrer,a Hernandez Lucrecia, Lot 12 And Nothern One-Half Of Lot 11, Anderson Street, $20,000.
Haynes, Tracy L. and Haynes, Amy M. to Fallaw, Laurie Darragh, Tract 2 County.
Vences, Misael Roque and Vences, Misuel Roque to Vences, Misael Roque and Pedroza, Catalina Secundino, Lot Y, County.
Fallaw, Laurie Darragh to Haynes, Tracy L. and Haynes,Amy M., Tract 1, Woodlawn Road.
Mcgehee, Patrick B. and Mc Gehee, Patrick B. to Mcgehee, Patti P. and Mc Gehee, Patti P., Lot 68, Ph. IV, Saddle Hill Sub.
Culbreth, Francis Ray to Culbreth, Janet Marie H., Lot No. 5, Woodlawn Road.
Barcenas, Jorge Alejandro and Arellano, Maria Elena Barcenas and Barcenas, Arellano Maria Elena to Barcenas, Jorge Alejandro and Napoles, Alejandro Barcenas, Lot 5, County.
Fisher, Larry to Phelps, Maria and Fisher, Sandra R., Pt. Lot 1, County.
Perry, Lynn S. and Mcallister, Lynn S. and Mc Allister, Lynn S. to Cooper, Kayla Nicole, Lots 1 & 2, County.
Kokjay Inc. to Shayam Property LLC, Lot County, $575,000.
Middleton, Larry Sr. and Middleton, Ivy S. to Atkinson, Kristy Kaye, Lot 75, Ashton Park Sub., $450,000.
Lawson, Jammy T. to Elrod, Tony Lamar Jr., Unit 6, Reynolds Colony Townhouses, $143,000.
Stein, Terry J. By AIF and Stein, Barbara H. By AIF and Wiley, Jonathan AIF to Ridgeway, Michael D, and Ridgeway, Glenda N., Lot No. 4, Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Sub., $889,900.
Leake, James Jackson Jr. Per. Rep. and Leake, Wynette S. Estate and Wynette S. Leake Estate to Amber Crest Properties LLC, Lots 26, 11 & 48, Grendel Plant Sub. & Abandoned Railroad Right Of Way, $165,000.
Whatley, William Thomas III to Whatley, Sherri D., Tract A, Pt. Tract B & Parcels County.
Woolbright, Stephanie M. to Lawson, Jammy T., Unit 6, Reynolds Colony Townhouse.
Woolbright, Stephen J. to Lawson, Jammy T., Unit 6, Reynolds Colony Townhouses.
Woolbright, William Charles to Lawson, Jammy T., Unit 6, Reynolds Colony Townhouses.,
Disharoon, Maureen O. to Disharoon, Maureen Ohagan Trustee and Disharoon, Maureen O Hagan Trustee and Disharoon, Maureen Revocable Trust and Maureen Disharoon Revocable Trust, Lot 6-A, Harborside Sub.
Henderson, Larry E. to Laryme LLC, Riegel House, Parcel Hwy 25.
Balchin, James Michael to Svenningsen, Sallie Marie, Lot 4, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Webb, Dyan W. to Connelly, Steven A. and Connelly, Donna S., Lot No. 5, Section H, Hunter’s Creek Plantation, $489,900.
Rachels, Emmett C. Jr. and Rachel, Charles and Rachels, Charles to Rachels, Emmett Charles III, Lot No. 28, Woodlawn Sub.
Perez, Armando F. and Guzman, Maria R. to Menchu, Mazariegos Hugo Leonel and Mazariegos. Hugo Leonel Menchu and Renoj, Pac Leslie Yasmin and Pac, Leslie Yasmin Renoj, Lots 8 & 9, Hannah Evans Estate.
Chandler Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Beme Properties LLC, Parcel D-1 County And Tracts 39-A & 39-B Beaudrot Road, $930,000.
Eison, Martha to Eison, Martha D. Trustee and Martha D. Eison Living Trust and Eison, Martha D. Living Trust, Lot 30 County.
Werts, Francis M. and Werts, Frances M. and Werts, Margaret A. to Werts, Francis M. and Werts, Margaret A. and Pridmore, Margaret Werts and Ponsell, Angela Werts, Lot County & Lot Cambridge Street.
Wightman, Ronald Christopher to Hughes, Cynthia Stoudemire, Pt. Lots 1-4, Meadowview Sub., Ph. I, $245,000.
Hamrick, Danny R. to Hamrick, Diane W., Unit 22, Of Timberwood.
Devore, James E. Sr. to Duncan, James Wayne, Lot 23, Calvary Trail Sub., Sec. 3, $8,000.
Werts, Margaret A. to Werts, Margaret A. and Fennell, Laura Werts, Parcels County.
Hutchins, Tammie and Perez, Cynthia to Moore, Patricia D., Lot County, $40,000.
Tommie, Jean Estate and Jean Tommie Estate and Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. to Timms, Joshua, Lot 14, Wingert Road, $58,000.
Willey, Jesse A. and Willey, Kristy S. to Rhodes, John D., Unit 6, Phase II, Quarterpath, $145,000.
Rudd, Joey M. to Mcgowan, Raymond and Mc Gowan, Raymond, Tract A, County, $323,500.
Dillard, Walter C. to Dillard, Mario F., Lot 4-R ,Cambridge Heights Sub.
Dillard, Walter C. to Dillard, Mario F., Lot 36 Subdivision One, Chinquapin Properties Inc.
Dillard, Walter C .to Dillard, Mario F., Lot No. 14, Block A Hospital Street.
Jayne, Christine W. to Wilson, William and Wilson, Kimberly Holtzclaw, Lot No. 20, Phase I, Pucketts Ferry Subdivision, $700,000.
Oneil, Kathleen A. and O Neil, Kathleen A. to Luevano, Karla R., Unit 11-C, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. I, $138,700.
Traverse, Joseph W. and Traverse, Maria L. to Compton, Jared C., Parcel SC Hwy 24-184/Markham Road, $82,887.50.
Rouse, David R. and Rouse, Yvonne W. to Fitzgerald, Francis E., Lot 3, SC Hwy. 24-271, $415,000.
Yandell, Carol C. to Amerson, Charles Daniel II, Tract 4, County, $113,999.
Tomison, Johnny A. and Tomison, Norma L. to Soggs, Karen and Soggs, Daniel, Lots 8, 9-A & 9-B, Irvins Cove Sub., $375,000.
Puckle, Denise G. to Blohm, Kyslee A. and Blohm, Michael K., Lot 10, Chestnut Farms, $25,000.
Tellock, Denise to Wrenn, Stephanie T. and Wrenn, Nathan P. and Tellock, Denise, Pt. Tract B, County & Tract 2 SC Hwy. 246.
Carrington, Kerry Fred and Carrington, Cheryl Ann to Piccarreto, Ann Trustee and Piccarreto, Ann Revocable Trust Agreement and Ann Piccarreto Revocable Trust Agreement, Lot No. 50, Phase I, Newport Sub., $46,250.
Brockenbrough, George Burnett Trustee and Brockenbrough, Mildred Dunlap Irrevocable Trust and Mildred Dunlap Brockenbrough Irrevocable Trust to Stanek, Jeffrey A. and Stanek, Amanda L., Lot 12, Cherokee Hill Sub., $350,000.
Clark, Raymond H. Jr. Estate and Raymond H. Clark Jr. Estate to Fewell, Phillip Steven and Fewell, Marsha Lynn, Lot 56, Summer Pointe On Lake Greenwood, $155,000.
Sheard, Mark A. and Sheard, Amelia B. to Sheard, Mark A. and Sheard, Amelia B., Tract A And Tract B, Piney Grove Church Road.
Shultz, Robert Alan and Shultz, Judy Ann to Villella, Dominick and Villella, Allison, Lot 48, Grand Harbor Sub., Ph I, $850,000.
TM Management & Sales LLC and TM Management And Sales LLC to Haney, Sidney William and Haney, Colbi Elise, Pt. Tract 1, County, $167,000.
Parker, Daniel C. and Parker, Christy J. to Scola, Kevin, Lot 68, Forest Lake Sub., $166,900.
Teague, Jason Chad and Smith, Stacey D. to Gibson, Susan Deyone Trustee and Saxon, Ace Mccoy Revocable Living Trust and Ace Mccoy Saxon Revocable Living Trust and Saxon, Jax Revocable Living Trust and Jax Saxon Revocable Living Trust, Lot No. 86, Panola Plant Subdivision, $0.
Fortner, Pamela H. and Rushton, Jonathan L. to Fortner, Jonathan L. and Fortner, Allen J. and Fortner, Pamela H., Lot No. 244, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $0.
Flint, Anne and Flint, Eric J. to Flint, Anne, Lot, Cambridge Avenue East, $0.
Cox, Robert Raymond Jr. Per. Rep. and Cox, Nancy Ivey Estate and Cox, Nancy Elizabeth Ivey Estate and Nancy Ivey Cox Estate and Nancy Elizabeth Ivey Cox Estate to Gregory, Terry G. and Gregory, Janice, Lot 359, Mathews Plant Sub., $65,200.
Cloete, Lizette and Cloete, Louis J. to Bishop, Samuel Todd and Bishop, Angie R., Lot 220, Belle Meade Sub., $176,000.
Gilliard, Annie Mae and Gillard, Annie Mae and Baylor, Hazella and Baylor, Terrence Andre to WAJM LLC, Lots 48 & 49, Blk. A, College Heights Sub., $27,900.
Special Referee and Chesser, Norris and Chesser, Bill and Chesser, Bryant and Chesser, Billy Bryant to Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., Pt. Lot 15, Taggart Property 2021-CP-24-0724.
Smith, John F. and Smith, Susan G. to Smith, Shawn Paul, Lot 34, Calvary Trail, Sec. 3, $182,000.
Brown, Beverly W. to Simchon, David, Lot D-56, Stonewood Sub., Phase II, $359,000.
Davis, Sudie Dell and Davis, Roosevelt to Pinpoint Development LLC, Lot No. 34, County, $7,500.
Custer, Harold E. to Custer, Harold E. and Custer, Daniel Eugene, Parcel, West Main Street Extension, $0.
Bishop, William Cody to Bishop, William Cody and Bishop, Gina, Lot No. 14, Northcrest Sub.
Rappley, Latisha M. AIF and Rappley, Jennifer L. By AIF and Stidom Deidre Rappley By AIF and Sayles, Deidre By AIF and Seaborough, Sandra R. By AIF and Rappley, Latisha M. to Carolina Greene Realty LLC, Tract 4-B County, $8,700.
Summey, Michael Edward to Tysinger, Joyce K., Lots 32-35, In Block P, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
Tysinger, Joyce K. to Blizzard, Debra, Lots 32-35, In Block P, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub., $8,000.
Edwards, Judy Clardell to Edwards, Ray Kennedy, Lot No. 6, J.L. Leary Property And Lot No. 7 Briarwood Estates.
Harrison, Floyd to Goulart, Dorothy L. and Bryant, Donnie, Parcel County, $4,000.