Winfree, Cynthia M. and Coffman, Cynthia to Coffman, Cynthia, Lot 21, Northgate Sub.
Mccier, Claudia W. and Mc Cier, Claudia W. to Mccier, Noelle D and Mc Cier, Noelle D., Lot 14-A, Coleman Park Sub., Ph I.
Reece, Robert R. Jr. to Mccier, Claudia and Mc Cier, Claudia, Lot 14, Lanham Street, $182,500.
Hayes, Anthony Joel to Loesch, Frank Jr., Lot 1.24A, Pinsonville Road, $96,500.
Harter, Austin to Mcclendon, Jason E. and Mc Clendon, Jason E. and Mcclendon, Dana Nicole and Mc Clendon, Dana Nicole, Lot, Louden Road, $2,000.
Owens, Donna F. to Baylor, Steward L. and Baylor, Jade, Lot, County, $101,000.
Campbell, Hilda to Schreiner, Ronald A. and Schreiner, Georgie A., Lot 3, Thelma P. Hicks Sub., $103,900.
Pearson, Donald Anthony Sr. to Pearson, Donald Anthony Jr., Lots 2-4, Blk. A, Blyth Heights Sub.
Pearson, Donald Anthony Jr. to Gerisch, Harlie Michelle, Lots 2-4, Blk. A, Blyth Heights Sub., $140,000.
Ward, Morgan C. to Pearson, Donald A. Jr., Lot 77, Hyde Park Sub., $242,000.
Central Trust Company to Greenwood Development LLC, Lots Chipley/Vogue, Horizontal Property Regime, $250,000.
Harrison, Judy W. and Burroughs, Barbara W. and Jackson, Barbara Burroughs to Jackson, Barbara Burroughs and Hansen, Pamela Burroughs, Lot C County.
Gable M Andrew and Gable Joline T to Gable M Andrew and Gable Joline T, Lot 7 Centre Court.
Drechsler, Daniel T. and Drechsler, Elizabeth M. to Taylor, Frances Hackett, Lot 46, Auburn Place, $247,500.
Martelle, Natalie J. By AIF and Baumann, Terry J. and Baumann, George C. and Martelle, Laura A. AIF to Harper, Michael Willis and Harper, Norma Jean, Lot 5, Lost Lure Sub., $295,000.
Martelle, Natalie J. By AIF and Baumann, Terry J. and Baumann, George C. and Martelle, Laura A. AIF to Harper, Michael Willis and Harper, Norma Jean, Lot A-2 County.
Fennell, Katherine to Smith, Nicole D. and Smith, Gregory L, Lot 97, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $17,300.
Town & Country Real Estate Inc. and Town And Country Real Estate Inc. to Gatewood Property Owners Association, Lot Brookfield Drive.
Brock, Mary Whitney to Link, William Paul and Link, Debra S., Unit 10-A, Phase II, Country Village Townhouses, $66,500.
Brown, Timothy J. to Stackhouse, Brandon J. and Lee Stackhouse Miliyah Denae and Stackhouse, Miliyah Denae Lee, Lot 24 Smithfields Sub., $184,900.
Loesch, Frank Jr. to Loesch, Frank Jr. and Kozlik, Joanna E., Lot 1.24A, Pinsonville Road.
Mc Kee, Mark Harvey and Mckee, Mark Harvey and Mckee, Matthew Allen and Mc Kee, Matthew Allen to Boles, Kenneth Wesley, Lot No. 484, Sec. 3, Residential Properties Of Riegel Textile Corporation (Ware Shoals Division), $2,500.
Jennings, Henry T. to Jennings, Henry Thayer Trustee and Henry Thayer Jennings Revocable Trust and Jennings Henry Thayer Revocable Trust, Parcel County.
Horne, Roy C. and Horne, Johnny Bailey to Werts, Allan L., Parcel 81.08A, Old Edgefield Road.
Taylor, Jon C. and Taylor, Terry L. to K B S E Partners LLC and KBSE Partners LLC, Lot 1, County, $85,000.
Sloan, Cobina L. to Tovar, Joaquin Duran, Tract A, County.
Halo Private Investments LLC to KBSE Partners LLC and K B S E Partners LLC, Lot 2, Park Subdivision, $130,000.
D. R. Horton Inc to Willis, James Jr. and Willis, Kimberly L., Lot 43, Milford Pines, Phase 3, $275,990.
Henriettas Farm Inc. to Barbare, Cynthia P., Tracts County, $150,000.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Harper, Michael Willis and Harper, Norma Jean, Lots 6 & 7, Lost Lure Sub. And Lot A-2, County, $30,000.
Riggins, Myrtle L. to Mcguire, Sandra and Mc Guire, Sandra and Miller, Teresa and Welch, Vicki and Riggins, Walter and Riggins, Bruce P. Jr. and Watkins, Deborah, Lot 254, Country Homes Sub. No. 2.
Guinn, Curt Allen to Magee, Randall W. and Magee, Miranda F., Lot 17-A, Dalewood Estates Subdivision, $430,000.
Dimmette, Yvette B. and Dimmette, Joel P. to Castellone, Reid David and Castellone, Chelsea Riddle, Lot D-85, Gatewood, $699,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Garr, Robert R. and Garr, Carla H., Lot 6, Mulligan’s Point At Stoney Point Subdivision, $491,350.
Esposito, Marie C. and Duffie, Marie C. Esposito and Esposito, Jay D. and Esposito, Nicholas and Esposito, Joshua to Richardson, Michael Ray and Goode, Kiandra Latoria, Lot No. 34, J. Lewis Smith Property, $195,000.
Chase, Janet E. to Grantmeyer, Carl R. Trustee and Grantmeyer, Lora S. Trustee and Grantmeyer Living Trust The, Lot No. 95, Phase I, Section III, Stoney Point Subdivision, $470,000.
Fagan, Patrick L. and Fagan, Pamela M. to Jones, Morelle Cook and Jones, Rhoda K., Lot No. 112, Lodge West, Lodge Grounds, $205,000.
Gray, Dakota Fay Seminole to Smith, Austin, Lot 13, Smith Street Extension Acres, Ph. 2, $147,000.
Stonell, Jordan L. to Phillips, Heather Lane, Lot A, County, $211,000.
Thompson, Lee W. III to Patterson, Shelby and Gardner, Douglas II, Lot 41, Sunset Drive Sub., $124,900.
Nicholson, Patrick and Fleming, Erin E. and Vickery, Chastity and Carnell, Jared Ray and Carnell, Jerred Ray and Cambridge Air Inc. and Greenwood Marketing Company and Carnell, Marion Ray to Davis, Michelle A. and Mcdaniel, Steven and Mc Daniel, Steven, Parcel County, $85,000.
Brookland Enterprises LLC to Varnum, Crystal Godfrey, Lot 451, Sec. 3, North Greenwood Ave. Riegel Textile Corporation, $3,725.49.
Anderson, Joshua F. to Wall, William B., Lot 30, Woodfields Sub, $139,900.
Grice, Darlene to Larkins Properties LLC, Lot 11, J.W. & Mattie S. Young Property Sub., $47,000.
Matthews, Gladys Irene Estate and Gladys Irene Matthews Estate and Geddings, Kimberly M. Per. Rep. and Geddings, Kimberly M. Trustee to Fields, Elizabeth Holley and Solis, Kevin E., Lots Nos. 5-7, Lakeland Village Sub., $140,000.
Ripple Investments LLC to Oliveira, Randy W. Trustee and Oliveira Family Trust and Oliveira, Annie L. Trustee, Lot 13, Laurel Acres Sub., $194,000.
Laxgg LLC to Terry, Lewis Newman III, Lot No. 119, Phase II Of Grand Harbor Sub.
Williams, Rodricus Antonio to Palmore, Kim, Lots 1-2, Blk. 3, Arnold Logan Lands, $1,000.
Anderson, Jennings B. to Hanley, Lila G., Lot County, $193,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Gregorio, Mario Velazco and Angel, Elvia Felix, Lot City, $55,000.
Moon, Randolph Edward to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lot No. 461, Section 2, Mathews Plant Subdivision, $50,000.
Tommie, Jean S. Estate and Jean S. Tommie Estate and Christensen, Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. to Mcdowell, Glenn and Mc Dowell, Glenn and Mcdowell, Shannon A. and Mc Dowell, Shannon A., Lots 4 And 5, Still Acres Subdivision, $65,000.
Langley, Tony E. Jr. to Paquin, Raymond Robert, Lot US Hwy. 178, $75,000.
Thompson, David R. Jr. to Day, Jeald, Lot No. 10, Emerald Place, $200,000.
Maheshwari, Anoop Kumar Trustee and Maheshwari, Meenu Trustee and Maheshwari Family Trust to Klopfer, Anthony and Acevedo, Martinez Ingrid and Martinez, Ingrid Acevedo, Lots 6, 7 & 18, Seaboard Heights, $565,000.
Britz, Sharon to Hammett, Allison Daniel, Lot 15, Phase III, Laurel Wood Sub., $187,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Garrick, Melissa, Lot 45, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $259,900.
Wilson, T. Wayne to TWW Properties LLC, Tract B, County.
Dashiell, Marilyn S. to Kanclerz, Joseph H., Lot 106, Greenwood Plant Sub., $68,000.
Mcrorie, Cyrus P. Jr. and Mc Rorie, Cyrus P. Jr. and Mcrorie, Suzanne R. and Mc Rorie, Suzanne R. to Mcrorie, Cyrus P. Jr. and Mc Rorie, Cyrus P. Jr. and Mcrorie, Suzanne R. and Mc Rorie, Suzanne R., Lots 9 & 10, Block A, Phase I, Milford Manor Subdivision.
Petrusha, Carolyn R. to Thompson, Richard J. and Thompson, Faye P., Lot 49, Harborside Subdivision, $1,050,000.
Scarpello Development LLC to Stone, Charles B., Outparcel 2, County & Easements, $1,900,000.
Fernandez, Robert Joe and Fernandez, Rebecca J. to Oliver, Jennifer Fernandez and Fernandez, Robert Joe and Fernandez, Rebecca B., Parcel Folly Farm Road.
Fernandez, Robert Joe and Fernandez, Rebecca B. to Oliver, Jennifer Fernandez and Fernandez, Robert Joe and Fernandez, Rebecca B., Parcel 0.52A, Folly Farm Road.
Gambrell, Alissa Bailey to Wiley, Samuel Jordan and Roberts, Taylor, Lot, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $145,000.
Elrod, Meagan and Elrod, Tony Jr. to Deily, David, Lots 42 & 44, Fawn Brook Sub., $290,000.
Unda, Pablo Victor and Unda, Allison S. to Unda, Carmen Elizabeth, Unit 1-B, Old Mill Townhouses.
Adams, Mary Frances Harper to Davis, Martina Lariah Adams and Adams, Davis Martina Lariah and Adams, Thomas Lee III, Lot, Powers Street.
Big Properties LLC to Austin, Glenn M. and Austin, Anne M., Lot No. 3, Karlie Hill Townhouses Phase IV, $155,000.
Calhoun, Patricia M. Estate and Patricia M. Calhoun Estate and Calhoun, Jason Scott to Lowe, Jennifer N., Lot 46, Kirksey Forest Phase I, $163,810.