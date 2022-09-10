Gaffney, Kathryn M. to Dunton, Elizabeth P., Lot Nos. 23 And 24, Druid Hills Sub.
Collins, T. J. Jr. to Collins, Louann, Lots 9 & 10, Scotch Cross Estates Sub.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Trustee and Bankers Trust Company Of California N. A. Trustee to Lusk, David Phillip, Lot 30, Meadowbrook Sub., $28,350.
Waller, Lynn M. to Santercangelo, Fred A. Sr. and Angel, Marcia, Lots 19 & 19-A, Ferncliff Sub., $345,000.
Walden, Kenneth W. and Walden, Dania L. to Guadarrama, Alva Ruben and Alva Ruben Guadarrama, Lot 199, Grendel Plant Sub., $62,000.
Noel, Lou Mccall to Noel, Lou Mccall Trustee and Noel, Lou Mccall Living Trust and Lou Mccall Noel Living Trust, Lot No. 34, Phase I, Patriot Plantation.
Gantt, Hannah B. to Jackson, Annette Jones, Lot 82, Forest Hills Sub, $260,000.
Bonanno, Charles M. and Bonanno, Charles to Bonanno, Charles M. Trustee and Bonanno, Charles M. Revocable Trust Agreement and Charles M. Bonanno Revocable Trust Agreement, Parcel A And Lots 1 & 2, Bradford Place Sub.
Uldrick, John W. to Uldrick, Sandra B., Lot 10-B, Harborside Sub., 2021-Dr-24-243.
Ratkiewicz, Eugene S. and Powell, Jill L. to Ratkiewicz, Eugene S. and Powell, Jill L., Lot 1, County.
Lee, Steve to Calvo, Sandra, Lot No. 174, Greenwood Plant Sub., $117,000.
Harris, Rico R. and Harris, Theresa to MRJ Partnership LLC, Lot 1-C, Friendfield Sub. And Lot 2, Friendfield Land Development Co., $130,000.
Young, James T. and Young, Emily L. to Searles, Taylor A. and Searles, Amber N., Lot 17, Blk. B, Gracemont Terrace Sub., $240,000.
Greenway, Lori Dawn and Greenway, Lori D. and Greenway, Jeffery S. and Hewett, Martha M. and Greenway, Mary Gordon to Greenway, Lori D. and Greenway, Jeffery Smith, Lot 0.9A, County.
Tislenok, Oleg to Fursov, Vyacheslav and Fursov, Tatyana, Lot 1, County, $18,000.
Tislenok, Oleg to Fursov, Vyacheslav and Fursov, Tatyana, Lot 2, County, $9,000.
Tislenok, Oleg to Shemereko, Nikolay N. and Shemereko, Valentina N., Lot 3, County, $9,000.
Tislenok, Oleg to Shemereko, Nikolay N., Lot 4, County, $21,000.
Tislenok, Oleg to Shemereko, Yegor, Lot 5, County, $37,000.
Tislenok, Oleg to Shemereko, Mikhail N. and Shemereko Aliona S., Lot 6, County, $60,000.
Tislenok Oleg to Nayberge,r Valeriy and Nayberger, Dina, Lot 7, County, $60,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Davis, William Benjmin Jr., Lot 51, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $299,990.
Amber Crest Properties LLC to Tatum, Thomas and Tatum, Latasha Barber, Lot No. 244, Country Homes Sub., No. 2, $6,000.
County Of Greenwood and Greenwood County Of to E. A. Sween Company, Lot 1-A, County & Easement, $5,500,000.
Simpson, Patricia B. to Melikant, Karen and Luke, William, Lot 66, Phase I, Section 3, Pier 96 Townhouses, $234,775.
Simpson, Patricia B. to Melikant, Karen and Luke, William, Lot A-2, County.
Lumley, Laura M. to Lumley, Laura M. Trustee and Lumley, Laura M. Revocable Trust and Laura M. Lumley Revocable Trust, Lot No. 4, Bucklevel Road.
M & S Coin Laundry Inc. and M And S Coin Laundry Inc. to Mccombs Rentals LLC, Lot 12, Grendel Plant Sub And Parcel County, $12,000.
Sigety SC Holdings LLC to Casey, Bryan H., Parcel County, $329,760.
Rubio, Oscar to Reyna, Cipres Idalia Rubi, Pt. Lot 40, J.C. Cork Sr. Estate, $4,000.
Rubio, Oscar to Reyna, Cipres Idalia Rubi and Magdonel, Mauricio Rodriguez, Lot 33, J.C. Cork Estate, $4,000.
Leech, Matthew R. to Leech, Matthew R. Trustee and Leech, Matthew R. Revocable Trust and Matthew R. Leech Revocable Trust, Parcel County.
Leake, Wynette S. Estate and Wynette S. Leake Estate and Leake, James Jackson Jr. Per. Rep. to Bennett, Walker Bettina Latrice and Walker, Bettina Latrice Bennett, Lot, Edgefield Street, $6,000.
Futurestar Financial Inc. to Mcclanahan, Barry K. and Mc Clanahan, Barry K., Lot 11, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $329,000.
Wells, Charles S. Jr. to Sutphin, Bryson Joel, Lot 3, Westgate Sub., $175,000.
Chastine, Deven C. to Kennedy, Channing F., Lot 3-C, SC Hwy. 24-164, $235,000.
Butler, E. Shannon and Butler, M. Kathryn to Linsenbigler, Mark J. and Hamlett, Virginia Lee, Lot 51, Sec. S, Hunters Creek Sub., $285,000.
Cooper, Robert H. to Kent, Steven R., Pt. Lot C, Marshall Heights Sub. & Lot A-2 County, $88,000.
Red, David Z. to King, Haylee N., Lots 33 & 34, Henrietta Avenue, $125,000.
Lee James Jr and Lee Caroline to Decorpo Louis and Decorpo Janice, Lot 52 Ferncliff Sub Ph Ii & Easement, $524,900.
Gilchrest, Emily J. to Olivas, Juaquin Roman and Brandhorst, Rebekah May, Unit 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses, Ph. IV, $149,559.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Nicholson, William H. IV and Nicholson, Shelly L., Lot 132, Cedarbrooke Sub., $380,440.
Leake, Wynette S. Estate and Wynette S. Leake Estate and Leake, James Jackson Jr. Per. Rep. to McDill Properties LLC, Pt. Lot 2, Haze Street, $25,000.
Merrill, Jane H. and Merrill, Albert L. to Young, James T. and Young, Emily L., Lots 35-38, Blk. D, Gracemont Terrace, $348,500.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Powell, William C. and Powell, Patricia B., Lots 7 & 8, Blk. I, Lakeshore City, $195,000.
Wotring, Harry B. to Brown, Kelly Michelle and Brown, Kevin Todd, Lot 19, Goldbrook Acres, Ph. 2 & 2001, Oakwood Mobile Home, $49,500.
Case, William Brown and Case, Lucy C. to Welch, Rose Anna, Lot Bradley Street.
Stewart Rentals LLC to Tullis, Joseph Judson, Pt. Lot 18, Sunset Acres, $115,000.
B Prop 2 LLC and B Prop Two LLC to Vences, Misuel Roque, Lot Y, County, $21,000.
Rice, Brenda Merle to Rice, Ruth Gwendolyn and Rice, Ruth Hale, Lot County.
Wofford, Jared Johnson Jr. to Murtiashaw, Tom and Mcgahee, Brvan and Mc Gahee, Bryan and Mcgahee, Lucy and Mc Gahee, Lucy and Raheja, Lucy M. and Mcgahee, Hunter and Mc Gahee, Hunter and Murtiashaw, John and Murtiashaw, James, Lot Greenwood-Verdery Hwy.
Pannette, Charles to Fennell, Katherine, Lot 97, Pucketts Ferry Sub.
Hasting, Floyd to Hasting, Floyd N. and Madden, Dotcie C. and Madden, Jason L., Parcel County.
Godfrey, Hayden L. to Clark, Matthew C. and Clark, Adrian Allen, Parcel Hwy. 246 & Lot B, County, $75,000.
Nantasket Investments LLC to Fennell, Clifford E., Lot 90, Harborside Sub., Ph II, $19,000.
Bussey Builders Inc. to Conway, Charlie Quintin, Lot 63, Barkwood Sub., Ph II, $11,968.
Leake, James Jackson Jr. Per. Rep. and Leake, Wynette S. Estate and Wynette S. Leake Estate and Leake, Robert K. Sr. Estate and Robert K. Leake Sr. Estate to Womack Properties LLC, Lot, Edgefield Avenue/Street, $55,500.
Special Referee and Williams, Norman C. and Williams, Deneen L. to Medrano, Elmer E., Lot 41, Pinehurst Sub. 2021-CP-24-00179, $82,000.
Special Referee and Hampton, Ashley D. to Mahon Properties LLC, Lot, County 2019-CP-24-01419, $49,001.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Patel, Mihirkumar J. and Patel, Ilaben, Lot 136, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $310,000.
Conaway, Donna L. to Xocua, Castulo Reyes and Gomez, Espinoza Santa Cruz and Espinoza, Santa Cruz Gomez, Lot 40, Augusta Fields Sub., $120,000.
Brooks, Frances to Chambers, William Jr. and Chambers, Dexter and Chambers, Charlene and Harp, Josie C. and Callaham, Charles, Lot 302, Country Homes Sub., No. 3, Ph. III.
Roundtree, Hazel M. to Scott, Carolyn R. and Roundtree, Elaine and Crouch, Nykita, Lot 15, Weldon Street.