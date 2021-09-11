White, William Mikell and White, Sherrill S. to Wilson, Robert D. and Wilson, Maria L., Lot 104, Kings Grant Atrium Homes, $195,000.
Hampton, Shirley A. to Ross, Callie H. and Hampton, Stuart W. and Hampton, Shirley A., Lot No. 214 Wellington Green Subdivision, Section II And Part Of Lot 213 County.
Strickler, Karen A. to Daniels, Kimberly Sue and Strickler, Rocky Jay and Strickler, Karen A., Unit 14-C, St. Kitts Sub., Ph. II.
Mayville Engineering Company Inc. to Aacre Impresa Greenwood LLC, Parcel 19.984A, County, $5,300,000.
Greenwood Area Habitat For Humanity to Battle, Ryan Quarndra and Ryan, Quarndra Battle, Lot, Marion Street, $89,000.
Leclaire, Donna M. to Leclaire, Gene, Lot 13, Rustic Chase.
Moseley, Virginia to Moseley, Hugh D. Jr, Parcels County.
Goodwin, Leshown D. and Goodwin, Janice W. to Niethammer, John and Coyle, Matthew, Lot No. 22, Seaboard Heights Ext., Sub., $90,000.
Aull, Luther Bachmann III to Smith, Ginna A. Trustee and Luther B. Aull III Revocable Trust and Aull, Luther B. III Revocable Trust, Parcels County.
Arrington, Mark Gordon III Trustee FBO and Arrington, Caden Mark and Balchin, Brittani Ann to Malone, William Dean, Lot 1, Jackson Sub.
Mccartney, Cynthia Shirley Morgan Per. Rep. and Mc Cartney, Cynthia Shirley Morgan Per. Rep. and Farmer, Mary Elizabeth Morgan Estate and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Farmer Estate and Morgan, Mary Elizabeth Estate and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Estate and Waters, Mary Elizabeth Morgan Estate and Mary Elizabeth Morgan Waters Estate to Walker, Thomas Andrews, Lot 162, Greenwood Plant Sub., $60,000.
Crowe, Sylvia H. to Crowe, Richard W. Jr. and Crowe, Kenny R. and Crowe, Sherry R. and Crowe, Sylvia H., Parcels County.
Norman, Sandra L. to Norman, Joshua, Lot 35, Idlewood Sub., $34,000.
John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA and John Hancock Life Insurance Company to Carter, Darren T., Parcel County, $583,000.
Turner, Leonard Allen and Turner, Sara Beth and Nelson, Sara Turner to Kuras, Norman and Pulley, Xavier, Lot A, Dogwood Drive And P.t Lots 1 & 2, Beckridge, $123,000.
Bellamy, Mark S. and Bellamy, Cheryl G. to Napier, Robert B. and Napier, Harriett Foye, Tracts A & B, Tillman Territory Road, $80,000.
Burgess, Bobby Lee Trustee and Burgess, Bobby Lee Revocable Trust and Bobby Lee Burgess Revocable Trust to Price, Gary Len, Tract 1, County, $42,500.
JB Nelson Properties LLC to Thompson, David R. Jr. and Thompson, Melissa H., Parcel A, First Street, Panola Heights And Lot 68, Panola Plant Sub., $60,000.
Longmire, Amy to GFP Greenwood Limited Liability Company, Lot 3, Karen Way, $110,000.
Amber Crest Properties LLC to Network Properties Inv. Inc., Lots 78, 53 & 93, Raintree Sub., $196,000.
Gilmore, Thomas M. and Gilmore, Ruth J. to Riser, Torey Wyman, Lot 11, J. E. Gunter Property, $56,000.
King, Pharrell to Ramirez, Aurelia Bautista and Anselmo, Omar Duarte, Lot, County, $22,000.
Craft, Jena Livingston to Allen, Lisa, Unit 21, Timberwood And Right Of Ingress And Egress, $150,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Kalkwarf, Ryan A. and Kalkwarf, Sherri L., Lot 124, Ph. I, Sec. I, Stoney Point Sub., $458,700.
Smith, Ginna A. Trustee and Aull, Luther B. III Revocable Trust and Luther B. Aull III Revocable Trust to Smith, Ginna A. Per. Rep. and Aull, Louise Fleming Estate and Louise Fleming Aull Estate, Parcels County.
Coursey, James E. to Johnson, Danny W., Lot/Unit 1-A, Ph. I, Quarterpath.
Coursey, James Thomas to Coursey, James Earl and Coursey, James Thomas, Tract A, Lts. 5 & 6, 50 foot street and well, Lot, county.
New Life Pentecostal Holiness And Church to Murdock, Taylor Mckensi and Haynes, William Logan, Lot A County, $35,030.56.
New Life Pentecostal Holiness And Church to Hurley, Tamara Lynn and Hurley, Timothy Gray, Lot B, County, $16,369.44.
Jackson, Marsha M. to Reed, Brandon A., Lot County.
Warner, James P. to Corley, Cody and Corley, Lana, Parcel County.
Goldman, Larry Joseph to Goldman, Perry Steven and Kelley, Joyce G., Lots 12 & 13, Jenkins Estate.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Dow, Veronica Shana, Lot 113, Milford Pines, Ph. II, $237,490.
Meakim, Rhonda Lynn and Meakim, R. Lynn to Meakim, Samuel M., Lot 2, Charles Property.
Stevens, Briana L. and Willingham, Briana Lane to Rosema, Taylor, Lot 3, Rosewood Sub., $139,900.
Nelson, David C.to Bischof, Brett and Bischof, Amy, Lt. 38 & Pt. Lt. 37, Cobb And White Sub., $134,000.
County Of Greenwood South Carolina to Bischof, Brett and Bischof, Amy, Lot B, County.
Cook, Kevin Gordon to Reynolds, Jeffrey Lee, Lt. 10, Folly Bend, $275,000.
Jones, Corrine Anne to Macias, Taren E., Parcels A & D, County, $295,000.
MCK Development Co. LLC to Hartsgrove, Robert S. and Hartsgrove, Alison, Lot 43, Champion Green, Ph. I, $265,000.
Munch, Barbara Anne to Munch, Barbara Anne Trustee and Barbara Anne Munch Revocable Trust and Munch, Barbara Anne Revocable Trust, Lot 93, Pucketts Ferry.
Epps, Jefferson Allen and Epps, Harold Jackson Jr. to Mccutcheon, Jeffrey E. and Mc Cutcheon, Jeffrey E., Lot 2A And Lot 2B, County, $35,000.
Mccutcheon, Jeffrey E. and Mc Cutcheon, Jeffrey E. to Amick, Mark A., Lot 2A And Lot 2B County.
Price, Charles to Price, Timmy P., Lot, Old Virginia Road.
TM Management & Sales LLC and TM Management And Sales LLC to Dodson, Meredith M., Lot 88, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I, $75,000.
Adams, Dolly D. Trustee and Adams, John H. Living Trust and John H. Adams Living Trust and Slaughter, Leigh and Slaughter, Leigh Adams and Adams, Eugene Avery III to Harris, George H., Parcel County, $200,623.50.
Miller, Johnny Mae and Danzy, Louise and Dow, Linda Mary and Benack, Josephine Inez and Knuth, Marianna Kathleen, Dow and Infinger, Dishawn and Dow, Vanessa and Dow, Rayshawn and Jeeter, Terrance and Clerk Of Court Greenwood County to Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lt. 86, Sec. 2, Avondale Sub.
Stevenson, Travis B. Jr. and Holloway, Diana B. to Heritage Properties LLC, Lot A, County, $450,000.
Brown, Hannah Lisette to Mota, Jessica K. and Flores, Yoni M., Lt. 116 & Pt Lt 117, Belle Meade Sub., $194,000.
Gable, Harold Victor to KLB Properties MGT LLC, Unit/Apartment 16, Woodland Court Development, $34,000.
Callaway, Lynn to Mccoy, Lynn and Mccoy, Lewis and Mc Coy, Lynn and Mc Coy, Lewis, Lts. 19 & 20, Ph. II, Free Way Sub. and 2/12 interest in roadway over Ph. II, Free Way Sub.
Strawn, Charles and Strawn TJ and Strawn, Charles Wesley to Strawn, Jessica and Strawn, Charles, Lts. 26 & 2,7 Cambridge Heights Sub.