Wrenn, Nancy Olivia and Wrenn, Nancy Pitts to Wrenn, Amanda J. and Brown, Amanda W., Lot, Greenacre Boulevard.
Palmer, Craig D. to Stevenson, Clayton Rudolf, Lot 15, White Sands Sub., $88,400.
Morris, Donna S. and Morris, Erin M. to Harrison, Dreunesha S., Unit 1-A. Ph. I, Old Mill Townhouses, $119,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert Holdings LLC to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Parcels County.
Borths, Dale L. and Borths, Katherine S. to Frisbee, Tanya D. and Frisbee, Robbie, Lot 10, Harbor Heights Sub. & 3/4 Tap On Water Line, $500,000.
Whiteside, Elizabeth to King, Laurie G., Lot 31, Charleston Place, Ph. I, Sec. I, $700,000.
Frost, Caitlyn A .to Smith, David, Unit 10-B, Old Mill Townhouses, Ph III, $130,000.
Dorn, Morris Self and Dorn, Jackie J. to Dorn, Morris Self and Dorn, Jackie J. and Dorn, Morris Vincent, Lots 5 & 6, Jenkins Spring Sub.
Robinson, Carolyn Ouzts to Ouzts, Sarah A, Lot No. 10, Block D, Douglas Featherstone Property.
Mccurry, Terry D. and Mc Curry, Terry D. to Aguilar, Mejia Jose Luis and Mejia Jose Luis Aguilar and Martinez, Zarate Angelica Maria and Zarate, Angelica Maria Martinez, Lot, Edgefield Street, $26,000.
Murphy, Daisy W. to Stewart, Timothy H. and Hayes, Anthony J., Lot No. 187, Section 1, Mathews Plant, $62,000.
DKM Enterprises Inc. to B&B Tree Farms LLC and B And B Tree Farms LLC, Lot County, $19,003.
Benson, Cain Living Trust Agreement and Cain Benson Living Trust Agreement and Cain, Bibb Randall Trustee and Cain, Coline G. Living Trust Agreement and Coline G. Cain Living Trust Agreement to B & B Tree Farms LLC and B And B Tree Farms LLC, Parcel County With Perpetual Easement, $126,000.
Horne, Gerald Lee to Wilson, Kourtney M. and Wilson, Laylon H. III, Lot, County, $110,000.
Hitt, Karen D. Per. Rep. and Hitt, Carlton L. Estate and Carlton L. Hitt Estate to KWA Home LLC, Lot No. 18, Sunset Acres, $95,000.
Brown, Jessica P. to Goldman, Regan Davis, Lot 39, Greenwood Plant Sub., $120,000.
Dunlap, Benjamin Drake to Brown, Jessica Powell and Mcallister, Patricia A. and Mc Allister, Patricia A., Lot 329, Greenwood Plant Sub., $159,000.
Browning, Patrick Francis Jr. to Truesdale, Denver Cole, Lot 166, Grendel Plant Sub., $70,000.
Bearcat Properties LLC to Queeney, Paul Trustee and Queeney, Nicole Trustee and Nicole Queeney Revocable Living Trust and Paul Queeney Revocable Living Trust and Queeney, Nicole Revocable Living Trust and Queeney, Paul Revocable Living Trust, Lot 143, Harborside Sub., $17,500.
Yarbrough, Ernest Boyd and Yarbrough, Lisa Broome to Rajopa, Ronson and Rajopa, Carol Ann, Lot 435, Ph. VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $507,000.
Washington, Kenneth L. Jr. and Washington, Cheryl A. to Williams, Grace Compton, Lot 8, Dixie Drive Sub., $135,000.
Barger, Tracie L. to Fleming, Brycen and Sutley, Margaret, Parcel 2.086A, County, $108,000.
BR Foundation Properties LLC to Lakelands Region YMCA Of South Carolina, Parcels A, B & C County, $250,000.
Adams, Eugene M. to Leach, Kenneth S. and Leach, Robin Z., Parcel A, Pembroke Road, $40,000.
Martinez, Rodriguez Citalli Cruz Elena and Rodriguez, Citalli Cruz Elena Martinez and Martinez, Rodriguez Citlalli Cruz Elena and Rodriguez, Citlalli Cruz Elena Martinez to Delgado, Julio Cesar and Rodriguez, Rafaela Martinez and Martinez, Rodriguez Rafaela, Lot 52, Country Homes Sub.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Farmer, Johnney R. and Farmer, Susan C., Lot, County & Tract 14, Old Laurens Highway, $225,000.
Allen, John Albert Sr. to Allen, Jeanette H., Lot County.
Williams, Dianne K. and Knight, David Wilson and Scott, Angela H. and Knight, Brian D. to Sealy, Ann O., Lot 8, Laport Sub., $94,000.
KHCT Barkwood LLC to Goff, Jared R. and Goff, Casey E., Lot 62, Ph. II, Barkwood Sub., $5,000.
Goff, Jared R. and Goff, Casey E. to Goff, Jared R. Trustee and Kimber, Marie Goff Residential Trust and Goff, Kimber Marie Residential Trust, Lot 62, Ph. II, Barkwood Sub.
Nobles, Rita to Bradley, Derrick R. Jr., Lot 15, Belle Oaks Sub., Sec. V., $25,000.
Tax Sale Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Miller, Charles Wesley and Miller, Mary Frances, Lot 86, Sec. 2, Avondale Sub., $50,000.
Sharpless, Clark A. Sr. and Serpone, Beverly G. to Bickman, Charles and Bickman, Holly, Lot 54, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $43,000.
Bliss, Shirley Jean and Cox, Cynthia B. to Glazier, Glenn E, Lot 14, Lakeside Heights Sub. & 1984, Chadwi Mobile Home, $270,500.
Whatley, John B. to Velez, Diana, Lots SC Hwy. 10, $22,000.
Gaylord, Stacey M. to Fortner Home Land And Development LLC, Tract A, County, $5,000.
Gaylord, Glenn R. to Fortner Home Land And Development LLC, Tract B, County, $120,000.
Smith, Callaham Shauna B. and Callaham, Shauna B. Smith and Gilchrist, Darren to Smith, John M., Lot, Walker Street, $15,000.
Fowler, Timothy V. to Godfrey, Hayden and Godfrey, Victoria, Lot 21, Blyth Road, $15,000.
Brown, Janet W. to Remchuk, Cheryl Elizabeth and Remchuk, Mark A., Lot 9, Eighteen Queens Court, $239,900.
Adams, Michael A. Jr. to Adams, Chandler B., Lot 8, County.
Hernandez, Agustina Araceli Hernandez and Alva Israel, Guadarrama to Villafuerte, Marisol Magana and Ortiz Manuel Villicana, Lot 7, Five Notch Road.
Motte, Shirley L. to Bearden, Kenneth F. and Motte, Shirley L., Lot 34, Greenwood Plant Sub.
Abraham, Edward L. to Abraham, Deborah C. Bailes, Unit U-9, Meadowgreen Horizontal Property Regime.
Blair, Alexis Andrea and Blair, Alexis to Blair, Alexis Andrea and Lenyear, Marlon Tremayne, Lot 32, Barkwood Sub.
Brownlee, Ernest to Jackson, Angela, Judge Order Regarding Lot Freetown Road, $2,500.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc, Lots 50 & 51, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Hutchinson, Erin Ira and Erin, Hutchinson Ira to Ferry, Brian E. and Ferry, Erica D., Lot 9, Spyglass Stoney Point Sub., $20,000.
Stanalonis, Matthew John and Stanalonis, Ashley Ann to Ferry, Brian E. and Ferry, Erica D,, Lot 10, Spyglass Stoney Point Sub., $50,000.
Mccammon, Mary Fran and Mc Cammon, Mary Fran to Stargel, Shannon, Lot 73, Hyde Park Sub. & 10 Foot Easement, $161,000.
Swinford, Lois B. to Beverung, Susan Elizabeth and Smith, Thomas Manning and Swinford, Lois B., Lot No. 25, Leyland Place.
Stephenson, Walter H. to Stephenson, Judy D., Lot, Ninety Six Highway.
Bowllan, David J. to Bowllan, David J. and Bowllan, Cheryl K., Lot No. 26, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I.
Allen, Jeanette H. to Evans, Daniel Lee Jr. and Aviles, Yasmin, Lot, County.
Norman, Gregory Doheny Trustee and Norman, Lynn Ann Trustee and Norman Living Trust to Deem, Michael E., Lot 431, Ph. VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $475,000.
Goff, Cynthia S. and Goff, Cynthia S. Trustee and Smith, Betty Lou and Smith, Dana S. and Smith, Dana C. and Wells, Dana S. and White, Karen S. and Smith, Russell Mark and Smith, Clyde Daniel and Smith, Betty A. to Martin, Rick D, and Martin, Lisa B., Parcel 37.32A County, $320,000.
Rimsky Properties LLC to Klett, John S. and Klett, Karen J., Lot 2, Rustic Chase Sub., $24,418.
Nolt, Daryl Linn and Nolt, Rebekah Lynn to Hill, Laura Lynn, Pt. Lot 25, Blk B, Gracemont Terrace, $189,900.
Nelson, Donald Eugene to Nelson, Bradley Kenyon, Lot 10-B, County, $0.
Morales, Rodriguez Marlen Yessenia and Rodriguez, Marlen Yessenia Morales to Morales, Rodriguez Roni Leonel and Rodriguez, Roni Leonel Morales, Lot No. 11, Block B, Wade Heights Sub., $0.
Burton, Steven H. to Smith, Shantell, Lot B, County, $110,000.
Smith, Barbara F. to Dunkman, Elmer Harry Connor and Dunkman, Hanna Smith, Parcel 3.19A, Kinard Road.
Thompson, Sharon T. to Campbell, Tracy and Campbell, Daniel, Lots 30-32, Kemside Sub., $110,000.
Wren, Laura Ann to Forrest, Willie Jr. and Forrest, Felecia Jackson, Lot 3-36, Hunting Road Sub. 3, $250,000.
Orender, Robert H. and Orender, Jennifer E. to Hudson, Christopher T. and Hudson, Corley, Lot 43, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I, $25,000.
Townsend Property MGT LLC to Lown, Anthony S., Lot 147, Grendel Plant Sub., $41,000.
Wilkie, Robert L. to Wilkie, Lillian C., 25 percent interest in Lot No. 9, County.
Carroll, Alissa to Carroll, Roberta B., Lot, Wilson Bridge Road.
Carroll, Roberta B. to Carroll, Roberta B. and Stevens, Marcella, Parcel, Wilson Bridge Road.
Edwards, Eric J. to Johnson, Scott and Edwards, Jamie, Unit 11, Phase I, Gracecourt Townhouses, $80,000.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Clark, Michael L., Lot 1.70A, SC Hwy. 246 S.
Rimsky Properties LLC to Rowell, Brittany Rebecca, Lot 15, Blackberry Patch Road, $24,800.
Briggs, Raymond Earl Jr. By AIF and Welborn, James Hill AIF to KL Timmerman Real Estate Ventures LLC, Lot 31, The Eleven Acres, $170,000.
Dahl, Sandra and Weeks, Sandra D. to Hernandez, Jose G., Lot 31, Ph. III, Beech Run Sub., $14,000.
Loveless, Sara Wallace to Cox, Robert Odell III and Cox, Cynthia Bliss, Lots 6 & 7, Lakeside Heights Sub., $240,000.
Black, Dorothy Ann Nickles and Blac,k Dorothy Ann to Turnage, Richard Lee, Lot 331, Section 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Strawhorn, William and Strawhorn, Ginger to Strawhorn, William and Strawhorn, Ginger, Lot 19, Miners Bridge Sub.
Creswell, Oliver Craig and Creswell, Oliver C and Creswell, Craig and Creswell, Stephen Craig to Creswell. Oliver Craig, Lot County.
Special Referee and Lollis, Heather H. and Lollis, Joseph S. to US Bank National Association Trustee, Lot Herndon Drive.
Thomas, Alison Mundy Burns Trust and Burns, Thomas Alison Mundy Trust to Davis, Erin Elizabeth, Lot 48, Cherokee Hills, $287,500.
Dean, June W. to Dean, June W. and Davis, Karen Dean, Lt. No. 1, Wilson Street.
Odell, Newton W. Estate and O Dell, Newton W Estate and Newton W. Odell Estate and Newton W. O Dell Estate and Odell, Michael Per. Rep. and O Dell, Michael Per. Rep. to Directed Trust Company FBO and Mulkey, Mark S. IRA, Lot No. 12, Winding Creek Sub., Ph. I, $110,000.
Britt, Robert E. and Britt, Cynthia M. to Mccammon, Mary Fran and Mc Cammon, Mary Fran, Lot, Dogwood Circle, $185,000.
Boone, Terry W. and Nantasket Investments LLC to Germond, Duane S. Jr. and Germond, Amy L. and Smith, Stephanie Mary, Lot, No. 3-A County, $221,900.
Smith, Sandra L. Trustee and Smith, Sandra L. Trust and Sandra L. Smith Trust to Smith, Larry D. and Smith, Sandra L., Lot 535, Canoe Bay.
Garner, James B. and Garner, Miriam W. to 864 GWD LLC, Lots, County.
Anderson, Rick N. and Anderson, Donna R. to Schultz, Carl T. and Schultz, Carla P., Lot 40, Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub., $157,500.
Turner, J. Gray to Morgan, Jeffrey D. and Morgan, Tammy R., Lot 1, County, $215,000.
Perpetual Residential Real Estate LLC to Ramsey, Laventris, Tract County, $15,000.
Ballard, Roy Jasper Hampton to Ballard, Elmer Sue Estate and Elmer Sue Ballard Estate, Lot, State Hwy. 420 & Strip Of Land.
Stewart Rentals LLC to Post, Patsy E., Lot, County, $170,000.
Ward, Steven Lynne and Ward, Rickie Layne to Waters, Myranda and Waters, Travis Wesley, Lot No. 8, Avondale Sub., Section 2, $142,300.