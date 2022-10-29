Marshall, Jeff and Marshall, Thurshundray and Leverette, Thurshundray to Marshall, Thurshundray, Lot No. 110, Section 2, Augusta Fields Sub, $0.
Chinquapin Holdings LLC to JMA Holding Co. Inc., Parcel County, $360,000.
Jernigan, William R. III to Kaczmarczyk, Aneta and Poplawski, Andrzej B., Lot D-50, Gatewood Sub., $230,700.
Town And Country Real Estate to John, Chacko and John, Renu, Lot B-20, Gatewood Sub., $15,000.
Johnson, David E. and Johnson, Ronald E. and Johnson, Ray A. to Thomasax Investments LLC, Lot No. 3, W. Laurin Young Property, $132,000.
Johns, Daci D. to Johns, Carter C., Lot 4, Maggies Ridge Subdivision.
Holley, Janet M. and Sanders, Margaret M. and Corley, Cynthia M. to Buskirk, Donna D., Parcel 3.19A, Scotts Ferry Road, $155,000.
Jones, Richard Robert Sr. to Jones, Richard Robert Jr. and Pendergrass, Rhonda Rochelle J. and Jones, Richard Ryan and Jones, Rickey Rodney and Richey, Rose Renee, Parcel County.
Jones, Carole Destiny T. to Jones, Richard Robert Jr. and Pendergrass, Rhonda Rochelle J. and Jones, Richard Ryan and Jones, Rickey Rodney and Richey, Rose Renee, Parcel County.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Orr, Richard Wayne and Orr, Peggy Mccall, Lot 188, Stoney Point, $38,000.
Kirby, Thomas P. and Kirby, Brooke N. to Eisenreich, David J. and Eisenreich, Katie S., Lot 1 And Rear Lot Chinquapin Sub. Area 6, $365,000.
Weeks, J. Edward Jr. and Weeks, J. Franklin to Weeks, Ralph Allen Jr. and Dunn, Lisa W., Tracts 2 & 3-A, Maggie Weeks Estate, $16,355.
Davis, John C. and Davis, Joel L. and Davis, William A. III to Burton, Ronnie, Lot 8, Phillips Circle, $7,000.
Coleman, Linda Woolridge and Coleman, Linda W. to Coleman, Jeffery E., Lot 42, Spring Valley Sub.
Evans, Amber and Owens, Joshua Cody to Mcdonald, Brock E. and Mc Donald, Brock E. and Mcdonald, Yashara A. and Mc Donald, Yashara A., Tract 10, County, $219,500.
Richard, Marshall D. to Edenfield, Rosa Linda, Lot 2, Piedmont Pointe, Sec 4, $20,000.
Carlyle, Donn R. and Carlyle, Viktoria O. to Birk, Peter David and Birk, Sheryll Helene, Lot 50, Ph. I, Grand Harbor Sub., $93,000.
Owens, Daina to Huff, Brandon C. and Allen, Allissa D., Lot B, Morgan Road, $147,500.
Waldrep, Brian F. and Waldrep, Denise L. to Peterson, Greta, Lot 22, Harborside Subdivision, $95,000.
Walker, Lewis Harvey and Walker, Betty Shelton to Walker, Lewis Harvey and Walker, Betty Shelton, Lot 12, Ridgewood Subdivision.
Babb, James W. and Taylor, Babb Sandra M. and Babb, Sandra M. Taylor to Lee, Terry S. and Mccaudy, Lee Tammi and Mc Caudy, Lee Tammi and Lee Tammi, Mccaudy, Lot 283, Ph. VI, Grand Harbor Sub., $530,000.
Fisher, Alan V. to Fisher, Alan Vincent Trustee and Fisher, Vanessa Wiggins Trustee and Alan Fisher Revocable Trust and Vanessa Fisher Revocable Trust and Fisher, Alan Revocable Trust and Fisher, Vanessa Revocable Trust, Parcel County.
Kerr, Viola Rebecca and Kerr, Rebecca A. to Kerr, James D., Parcel 2.06A, County.
Boddie, Kimberly to Minor, Brenda H., Lot 46, State Street, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Mcclam, William Allen and Mc Clam, William Allen and Mcclam, William A. and Mc Clam, William A. to Tate, Donald and Tate, Theresa and Ownings, Laura Tate, Lot 110, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Perez, Norma B. to Hernandez, Hernandez Norma A. and Hernandez, Maria Perez and Hernandez, Norma A Hernandez, Lot 87, Section 8, Belle Oaks Subdivision.
Brown, Jay J. and Brown, Cornelia L. to Grand Harbor Club LLC, Lot No. 248, Phase VI, Grand Harbor Sub.
Special Referee and Brown, Wendal Christopher and Brown, Wendal and Brown, Wendal C. to Medrano, Elmer E., Lt. 85, Mill Pond Subdivision, 2022-CP-24-00329, $66,000.
B Laundry 2 LLC and B Laundry Two LLC to R.Larkins Properties 1 LLC and R Larkins Properties One LLC, Lot No. 1, Bypass 72 NE, $400,000.
B Laundry 1 LLC and B Laundry One LLC to R. Larkins Properties 2 LLC and R Larkins Properties Two LLC, Lot X, Circular Avenue, $225,000.
B Laundry 2 LLC and B Laundry Two LLC to R. Larkins Properties 3 LLC and R Larkins Properties Three LLC, Lot, Emerald Road, $375,000.
B Laundry 2 LLC and B Laundry Two LLC to R. Larkins Properties 4 LLC and R Larkins Properties Four LLC, Lot, South Main Street, $400,000.
Bohland, Kelly to Bohland, Kelly D. Trustee and Kelly D. Bohland Revocable Trust and Bohland, Kelly D. Revocable Trust, Lot, Commerce Circle.
K Town Homes LLC to Marshall, Jake and Marshall, Audrey, Lot No. 35, Claude L. Wells Subdivision, $105,000.
Martin, Julian to Advantage Street Investments LLC, Lot 369, Sec 2, Mathews Plant Sub.
Bauman, Katherine S. and Bauman, William O. to Advantage Street Investments LLC, Lot 120, Grendel Plant Sub., $50,000.
LSCG Fund 7 Hunters Creek LLC and LSCG Fund Seven Hunters Creek LLC to Beartop Holdings LLC, Parcel County (Greenwood And Abbeville), $823,000.
Meints, Jerry D. and Meints, Sandra S. to Babb, James W. and Taylor, Babb Sandra M. and Babb, Sandra M. Taylor, Lot 9, Sec. B, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $605,000.
Huffman, Vivian K. and Grumbos, Demetra to Victoria Square LLC, Parcels US Hwy. 25-178/SC Hwy. 72 Bypass.
Eddings, Theresa L. to Adams, Candace, Lot 93, Sec. 1, Riegel Textile Corporation, $19,000.
Kingsmore, Michael to Bagwell, Julie P. and Bagwell, Berriman O., Lot, County.
Bennett, Gail and Wood, Gail to Coleman, Kevin M. and Hartnett, Krystal A. and Hartnett, Ashley M. and Bennett, Michael E., Parcel County, $0.
Futurestar Financial Inc. to Oneil, Lori A. and O Neil, Lori A., Lot 12, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $319,500.