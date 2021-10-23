Houck, Don M. to Whatley, Susan Kidd Trustee FBO and Parris, Jason Bryce, Parcel County, $15,760.
Johnson, Barbara Reynolds to Johnson, James Stalford, Lot Coleman Drive.
Kline, Janet Arlene to Anderson, Casey B. and Anderson, Joshua F., Lot 190, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Gibert Holdings LLC to Caldwell, Bess Patterson, Lot 77, Brightwater Bay Sub., Ph. I, $20,000.
Burton, Perry Leroy to Burton, Jean W., Lot 11, Blk. A, County.
Burton, Jean W. to Roberts, Brenda B. and Burton, Jean W., Lot 11, Blk. A, County, $0.
Rush, Wm. Jacobs and Rush, William J. and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot City, $5,575.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Rush, William A. and Rush, William Jacobs and Rush, William J. to Larkins Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 88 Panola Plant Sub., $6,000.
Sprowl, Bernard and Sprowl, Stanley and Boyd, Betty Sprowl and Sprowl, David and Tax Collector Greenwood County and Sprowl, Johnnie F. and Baylor Frances Sprowl and Lyons Janie Ruth Sprowl and Sprowl, Sherman and Bussey Earline Sprowl to Adger, Brandon Mazon, Tax Deed, Lots Connor Road, Hodges, $5,200.
Phillips, Steven Sloan and Tax Collector Greenwood County to Walker, Phillip M., Lot No. 5, Baker Place Sub., Less Lot 5-A Baker Place Sub., $7,000.
Farmer Enterprises Of South Carolina LLC to Hurley, Cressa Louise, Lot, Mclees Avenue, $95,000.
JGB Inc. to Thompson Rental Properties LLC, Lot City, $18,000.
Hanley, Lila G. and Hanley, Jeffrey M. and Boatwright, Douglas E. to Hanley, Alicia Nichole, Lot No. 25, Cambridge Heights Sub.
Hanley, Alicia to Culbreath, Sonya and Hanley, Tate and Hadd, Cathy, Parcels County.
Mason, Shelby to Riddle, Mason Shelby Jean and Mason, Shane Robert and Mason, Shelby Jean Riddle, Parcel A, Logan Road.
Harbit, Claudia Bolen Trustee and 210 West Cambridge Avenue Property Trust to Mckinney, Philip M. and Mc Kinney, Philip M., Parcel 0.38A, West Cambridge Ave., $157,500.
Parrish, Jamie N. and Parrish, Jennifer B. to Taylor, James Brandon Scott and Taylor, Anna Williamson, Parcel B, 4.96A County, $195,000.
Roque, Alejandro to Vences, Alejandro and Vences, Lucia, Lot No. 4, Phase I, Chalmers Park Sub.
Crumpton, Kathryn W. to Ponder, Melissa D., Lot No. 305, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $97,900.
Middleton, David V. to Hammond, Thomas, Lot County, $28,000.
Hinton, Nicholas and Hinton, Paula to Hamil, Earl J. and Hamil, Debbie H. and Hamil, Deborah H., Lot, Camp Branch Road, $379,500.
Wells, David L. and Wells, Anne K. to Oxner, Cody Steven James, Lot 38, Locksley Hall Sub., $205,000.
Bulleit, John W. and Bulleit, Florence A. to Lesser, Georgia Grace, Lot No. 14, Harbor Heights Sub. And Right To 3/4 Inch Tap On Water Line., $340,000.
Roth Properties LLC to Roth, Donald C., Lot City.
Roth, Donald C. to Emerald City Dance Explosion LLC, Lot City, $210,000.
Laxgg LLC to Suit, Lukas Stokes and Suit, Elizabeth Rankin, Lot 11, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
Mcelrath, John G. II and Mcelrath, John G. Jr. and Mc Elrath, John G. II and Mc Elrath, John G. Jr. to Todd, Stacy, Lot No. 73, Anderson Industrial Park, $40,000.
Chandler, Thomas N. Sr. and Chandler, Barbara B. to Highsmith, Kristina, Lot 24, Lot 23 And Western Half Of Lot 22, Block C, Alta Vista Sub., $104,900.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Brazell, Robert Weston and Brazell, Thomas Matthew to Bussey, Ronald L. Sr., Tax Deed, Parcel County, $12,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Still, W. C. to Tax Sale Properties Of Gwd LLC, Tax Deed, Lot 3 County, $5,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Rush, Mark Estate and Mark Rush Estate and Rush, John David and Rush, Mark Dent Estate and Mark Dent Rush Estate to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot Mathews Mill Village, $1,175.
Tsantakis, Charlene O. and Tsikalakis, Eleni to Bradley, John W. Jr. and Lambert, Bradley Joy A. and Bradley, Joy A. Lambert, Lot 141, Stoney Point Sub., $17,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Hackett, Samuel to Cannon, Tonya, Tax Deed, Parcel 2.00A County, $2,900.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Harter, Nancy L. Estate and Nancy L. Harter Estate to Bering North LC FBO and US Bank Customer Bering North and US Bank Customer Firstrust Bank, Tax Deed, Lot County, $18,500.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Stone, Kay J. and Stone, William D. to Rogers, Kellar E, Tax Deed, Lot 54, Terrapin Pointe Sub., $450.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Wright, Caroline Gambrell and Wright, Harold Keith and Hodges, Richey Ann Wright to White, Brandon Paul, Tax Deed, Lot 217 Camak Avenue, $575.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Monroe, James and Monroe, Katherine to Hill, Ella, Tax Deed, Lot B County, $1,400.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Goode, Roxie Estate and Roxie Goode Estate to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot County, $1,850.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Nix, Lottie Mae H. and Ferrell, Kristen Renee and Anderson, Kristen Renee Ferrell to Larkins Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 77 Greenwood Plant Sub, $9,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Roberts, Jeffrey R. and Osullivan, Debra and O Sullivan, Debra and Roberts, Jack W. and Roberts, James M. and Roberts, Jeffrey R. and Roberts, Jerry Lee II to Larkins, Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot 10, Blk. C, Cherry Hill Sub., $10,000.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Rush, Hughey Alexander III and Rush, Kacie A. and Bailey, Catherine L. and Bailey, James S. Jr. and Rush, William Jacobs to Larkins Clinton, Tax Deed, Lot SC Hwy. 10, $1,700.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Blueash Group LLC and RREF II CER A SC LLC to Lott, Phyllis S., Tax Deed, Lot 64, Sheffield Sub., $900.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Clark, William Jr. and Clark, Mamie H. to Hill, Ella, Tax Deed, Lot Booker Street, Booker T. Washington Heights Sub., $350.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Fox, Judith K. and Fox, Johnny W. to Balchin, James M., Tax Deed, Parcel Tract A-2 County, $525.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Campbell, Junius K. to Gibert, Terry M., Lot 8, Blk. 3, Unit 1, County, $500.
Tax Collector Greenwood County and Harrison, Eugene to Gibert, Terry M., Tax Deed, Lot 60, Booker T. Washington Heights, $1,525.
Faden, Albert By AIF and Harris, Faden Elizabeth Dean AIF and Faden, Elizabeth Dean Harris AIF and Harris, Faden Dean AIF and Faden, Dean Harris AIF to Harris Faden Elizabeth Dean Trustee and Faden Elizabeth Dean Harris Trustee and Harris, Faden Elizabeth Dean Revocable Trust and Faden, Elizabeth Dean Harris Revocable Trust and Elizabeth Dean Harris Faden Revocable Trust, Lot D-75, Gatewood Sub. & Unit A-3, Lot X-3, Gates Horizontal Property Regime I.
Griffin, Tonya G. and Rodgers, Tonya Gauvin to Coker, Matthew Brian and Coker, Alexis Leandra, Lot 27, Northfall Acres Sub., $177,000.
Watts, Lachandra A. to Brown, Lindsey Danielle, Lot 2 & Pt. Lot 1, Logan Court, $185,000.
Special Referee and Richards, Celester L. to Sellars, Anthony J. and Oharold, Bridgett and O Harold, Bridgett, Lot 31, Wellington Green Sub., 2019-CP-24-01220, $150,000.
Special Referee and Mildred B. Eakin Estate and Eakin, Mildred B. Estate to Sellars, Anthony J. and Oharold, Bridgett and O Harold, Bridgett, Lot, Chinquapin Road, 2018-CP-24-00353, $103,000.
Eustace, Johnny and Eustace, Robert to Seven Colors GSC LLC, Lot 419, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $30,000.
Virgen, Ernesto Jimenez to Morales, Rodriguez Marlen Yessenia and Rodriguez, Marlen Yessenia Morales, Lot No. 11, Block B, Wade Heights Sub., $47,000.
Rollins, Jimmy B. and Rollins, Cynthia R. to Rollins, Jimmy B. and Rollins, Cynthia R., Lot 10, Area 11, Chinquapin Sub.
Lopez, Culebro Trinidad to Perez, Guzman Sonia V and Guzman, Sonia V Perez, Lot 60, Wheatfield Sub.
Barmore, Frances Bell to Jones, Della B. and Payne, Monika and Jones, Tony and Jones, Quincy, Lot 1, Free Town Sub.
Osheilds, George H. Sr. and O Shields, George H. Sr. to Oshields, June M. and O Shields, June M., Tract B-1, County.
Griffith, Lloyd Terry and Griffith, Lloyd T. to Griffith, Elaine F., Parcel 4.452A, County.
Dove, Sheldon to Dove, Sterling Forrest, Lot 1.00A County.
Reynolds Enterprises LLC to Riggins, Don R. and Riggins, Pat S., Tract 4, County, $42,000.
Gaston, Albert Sam to Gaston, Sarah Ella Terry and Gaston, Albert S. Jr. and Gaston, Tammy, Lots 7, 10 & 11, Sec. 2, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub.
Willard, Neal Jr. to KLB Properties MGT LLC, Unit/Apartment L-4, Meadowgreen Horizontal Property Regime, $32,000.
Nixon, Edward T. and Nixon, Mamie S. to Freeman, Danny, Lot County.
Nixon, Edward T. and Nixon, Mamie S. to Fortner, Angie Kennemore Trustee and Cain, Tricia Kennemore Trustee and Bailey, Gloria Charlene Trust Agreement and Gloria Charlene Bailey Trust Agreement, Parcels County.
Nixon, Edward T. and Nixon, Mamie S. to Bailey, Charlene N. and Freeman, Patricia N. and Nixon, William E., Parcels County.
Metts, William Cromer to Norton, Joe C. and Norton, Nadine W., Parcel County, $44,250.
Searles, Grenda L. and Barnes, Grenda Searles to Brooks, Marvin Clay, Lot 26-C, South Creek Sub. & Common Area, Hwy. 34, $52,000.
Webb, Charles G. Sr. to Webb, John B. and Webb, Charles G. Jr., Lot 19, Springdale Sub.
Saxon, Shane to Duncan, Adrian Omar and Duncan, Brandi A., Lot IV, County, $10,000.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Martelle, Natalie J. and Baumann, Terry J. and Baumann, George C., Lot County, $0.
Silcox, Nancy G. Per. Rep. and Chandler, Hazel Williams Estate and Hazel Williams Chandler Estate and Chandler, Hazel Inez and Chandler, Hazel I. to Murray, Tom W., Parcels County, $24,000.
Westbrook, Andy L. and Westbrook, Mary Lynn to Westbrook, Andy L .and Westbrook Mary Lynn, Lot 184, Belle Meade Sub.
Holsonback, Dana Leigh to Moore, Stephanie Bryn, Lot 104, Belle Meade Sub.
Holloway, Katronya T. to Holloway, Katronya T. and Holloway, Aliah Jamayne, Lot 32, Bradford Place Sub.
Walton, Connie L. to Johns, Joseph H., Parcels, County, $1,000,000.
Gebhart, Robert D, Trustee and Gebhart, Jane L. Trustee and Gebhart Trust to Novak, Robert and Novak, Inger, Lot 2, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $55,000.
Woodlawn Farms Inc. to R T. Bailey Construction Inc., Lot E-32, Gatewood Sub., $20,000.
Bell, James Bradford and Bell, Robert Brian and Bell, James B. to Bell, James Earl, Tract A, County.
Bell, James Earl to Bell, James Bradford and Bell, Robert Brian, Tract A, County.
Wilbanks Holdings LLC to Harper, Heather Charlene, Lot A-64, Parcel A, County, $362,500.
Lomax, Sarah Lee to Lark, George E. and Lark, Tony S., Lot County.