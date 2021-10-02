Addy, Carroll J. to BGKR LLC, Lots 1 & 2 State Highway 34, $150,000.
Mitchell, Travis and Mitchell, Sarah to Yobby, Jason M. and Yobby, Tara K., Lot 216, Cedarbrooke Sub., $340,000.
Williams, Damien R. to Villafuerte, Alejandra Magana, Tract #13, Holmes Place with 1996 Gene Mobile Home, $38,500.
D. R. Horton Inc, to Patel, Dineshbhai V. and Patel, Shilpabahen D., Lot No. 24, Milford Pines Phase II, $255,490.
Blaich, Sally B. to Smith, Rebecca and Smith, Douglas, Lot 5, Ph. I Stonewood Sub., $330,000.
Wright, Frannie Lee and Jackson, Martha T. to Jefferson, Harold Gale and Jefferson, Sherry Ann, Lot, County, $85,000.
Jameson Rental LLC to Castillo, Robledo Jose Alfredo and Robledo, Jose Alfredo Castillo, Pt. Lot 1, County, $32,000.
Mathis, Lynn S. to Mathis, Lawrence W. and Mathis, Lynn S., Lots, County.
Calhoun, Robert to Caldwell, Walter T., Tract 5.25A, S. C. Hwy. 246 S, $75,000.
South, Dallas M. and South, Elyse L. to Leroy, Samuel, Lot C, Gracemont Drive.
Hawkins, William to Hawkins, William and Hawkins, Treya C., Lot No. 4, Beech Lake.
Scott, James to Scott, James and Brown, Deanna Denise and Scott, Gale Denise, Lot 23, County.
CMH Home Inc. to Ames, Albert Carl and Ames, Anna Louise, Tracts B & C, County, $190,631.
Woodlawn Farms Inc. to Henry, Paul E. Jr. and Henry, Maria Rita, Lot E-18, Parkwood Road, $22,000.
Harrison, Robert Gordon to Hooper, Tammy M., Lot 1, County.
Harrison, Robert Gordon to Regen, Lisa Ann, Lot 2, County.
Harrison, Robert Gordon to Naulls, Deborah, Lot 3, County.
Gardner, Pamela W. to Scruggs, Leland Wesley, Lot, Mount Harmon Church Road.
Sanders, Vicki B. and Sanders, Vicki Burnett to Sanders, Vicki B. and Gaddy, Mark C., Lot 74 & Pt. Lot 75, Brightwater Bay Sub.
Charles, Carroll S. and Charles, Gemma to Charles, Carroll S. and Charles, Gemma, Lot 13, Sub. No. 3, Chinquapin.
Laszewski, Richard L. and Laszewski, Rebecca A. to Miller, Amsey H. and Miller, Catherine E., Lot 11, Sec. F, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub., $375,000.
Knighton, Carolyn Few to Pinchoff, Samantha Lee, Lots 17 & 19, Brentwood Hills, $218,000.
Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Bailey, Robert T. Roth IRA and Robert T. Bailey Roth IRA to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO and Bailey, Robert T. Roth IRA and Robert T. Bailey Roth IRA, Lots 5-7, Kate Fowler Road.
RTB Capital LLC to Johns Creek Development LLC, Parcel 24.499A, Calhoun Road.
Davenport, Sandra to Fryer, Carla M., Lot 27, Eighteen Queens Court, $271,000.
Fryer, Carla M. to Rudd, Kelly Suzanne, Lot 7, Brooklane Sub., $167,900.
Nolan, Shaunna L. and Nolan, Tyler R. to Cartus Financial Corporation, Parcels County, $246,000.
Cartus Financial Corporation to Fuller, Joshua and Fuller, Ashly, Parcels County, $246,000.
Johnson, William R. to Settles, Samuel D. Jr., Lots 1 & 2, County, $135,000.
Foster, Bettie Burch to Williams, Carolyn B., Unit 6-C, Phase II, Quarterpath.
Scott, Bennie and Scott, Benny to Scott, Ernestine and Scott, Benjamin Jr. and Privott, Richelle L. and Ecklin, Lynette, Lot No. 9 County.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lots 136 & 137, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Jabber, Gladys C. to Jabber, Gladys C. and Jabber, Frederick E. and Jabber, James Kendrick and Jabber, Olivia R. and Jabber, Olivia, Lots, County.
Pearson, Steven Wayne and Pearson, Stephen Wayne to Harrison, Terence and Harrison, Fallon, Lots 12 & 11, Susan J. Harvin Sub., Henderson Street, $89,000.
Weeks, Carl R. and Weeks, Sue H. to Rapley, Teresa Ann, Lot 346, Sec. 3, Riegel Plant Sub., $30,000.
Brewer, Alexandria Nicole to Miller, Johnathon Reid, Lot 7, Henderson Street, $20,500.
Jones, Joyce Couch to Jones, William E. and Jones, William Edward, Lot 4, Hunters Creek Plantation, Sec. U.
Harris, Willie J. and Harris, Walker D. and Harris, Ny Quece W. and Harris, Nyquece W. to Lake Greenwood LLC, Lots, Block E, Lakeview Cabin Colony Sub.
Miller, Mamie L. Custodian FBO and Miller, Joseph A. Jr. to Miller, Joseph Alston Jr. Estate and Joseph Alston Miller Jr. Estate, Lots 19 & 20, East End Heights Sub.
Miller, Mamie L. Custodian FBO and Miller, Audrey R. to Miller, Audrey R. and Washington, Audrey, Lot 18, East End Heights Sub.
Miller, Joseph Alston Jr. to Miller, Mamie L. and Miller, Joseph Alston Sr. Estate and Joseph Alston Miller Sr. Estate and Washington, Audrey Per. Rep., Lots 19 & 20, East End Heights Sub.
Miller, Joseph Alston Sr. to Henderson, Audrey Renee and Washington, Audrey and Etheridge, Randy, Lots 19 & 20, East End Heights Sub.
Smith, Darrell L. to RLM Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lot County, $56,000.
Ward, Timothy Scott to Allison, Sage G., Parcel Two County.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Mcfadden, Tia and Mc Fadden, Tia, Lot 19, Milford Pines, Ph. II, $241,390.
Riggins, Don R. and Riggins, Pat S. to Haralson, Roger L. and Haralson, Pamela E., Parcel County, $55,500.
Clark, Ruby V. to Clark, Lynda R. and Clark, Ruby V., Lots 48 & 48-A, Blk. D, Milford Manor, Ph. I.
Special Referee and Coutler, Angela D. to Allen, Vernon E. and Allen, Toula C., Lot 42, Westover Sub., 2021-CP-24-00360, $115,000.
Phillips, James E. and Phillips, Norma J. to Bonnett, Andrew Chip and Bonnett, Christina Suzanne, Lot 10, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing Phase I, $384,000.
Deleon, Frank David to Deleon, Frank David and Deleon, Frank Joseph and Deleon, Jamie Lee, Tract Willard Road.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ince, Allison, Lot 5, Eighteen Queens Court.
Ince, Allison to Trident Legacy LLC, Lot 5, Eighteen Queens Court.
Aiken, Jacqueline and Johnson, Linda Diane Thomas to Aiken, Patrick Jr. and Kiezer, Keisha Thomas, Lot 1.00A, County.
Greenway, Jean P. to Greenway, Jean P. and Greenway, Lori D., Unit 110, Abbey Court Condominiums.
Blocker, Annie Florence to Blocker, Derrick O., Lot 16, Tompkins Heights, Sec. B.
Nunn, Ernest Joseph to Nunn, Harvie C. Jr., Lot, County.
Chappelle, Alonza to Ivory, Ollie J. and Ivory, Jadaisha Regine, Lot 9, County.
Proctor, Vicky Brown to R&J Ventures LLC and R And J Ventures LLC, Unit No. F-4, Hillcrest Condominiums and 1/32nd Interest in paved areas and common areas, $28,000.
Buchanan, Michael Reid and Buchanan, Michael R. to Belding, Gregory T., Lot #25, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $160,000.
Bishop, Esther W. and Wideman, Mattie Jean to Brown, Tanya Marie, Lot County.
Boone, Terry W. and Setzler, Shannon D. to Finkenstadt, Marian F. and Von Seelen, Hartmut and Seelen, Hartmut Von, Pt. Lot 30, Cherokee Hills Sub., $221,100.
Gray, Hermie Jane to Ouzts, Jeremy B., Lots B, C & D, County, $86,000.
Williams, Effie T. to Williams, Donnell and Williams, Jarvis and Williams, Ervin Sr. and Williams, James D. Jr., Lot 24, Tompkins Heights, Sec. B.
Miller, Ann R. and Stanley, Ann R. and Miller, William C. and Miller, Robert James to Stanley, Lemar Keith, Lot 5, Blk. Two, Unit 4, Greenwood Shores & Lot 3, Blk. 1, Unit 4, Greenwood Shores, $215,000.
Hall, Russell D, to Miller, Lynsey Maria, Unit 11, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. I, $102,000.
Jones, Shelby T. to Duncan, Dustin Chad and Ackerson, Alan, Parcel County, $81,000.
Davis, Benny Richard and Davis, Louise Leslie and Davis, Benny R. and Davis, Louise L. to Johnson, Leslie Davis and Heery, Karen Davis and Davis, Benny Richard and Davis, Louise Leslie, Lot 1, Mccombs Sub.
Holland, Mary H. to Holland, Thomas Walton Jr. and Holland, Bonner Whitlow and Holland, Claude Robert, Lots 86-88, Blk. B, Laurel Hill.
Wilbanks, Sandra S. to Turner, Jacob Zachariah and Turner, Danny Earl, Lot 21, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph I, $50,000.
Coates, Joyce A. to Coates, John C. Jr. and Coates, Joyce A., Lots, County.
Snyder, Susan J. to Cook, Nancy D. and Crawford, Nancy D., Lot 9, Blk B, County.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Harvin, Thomas H. Jr., Lots 4 & 5, Beach Drive, $0.