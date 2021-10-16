Hawkins, Melissa A. to Sems Property Management LLC, Lots 1 & 2, County.
Jones, Claudia Mae to Sems Property Management LLC, Lots 1 & 2, County, $18,000.
Williams, Anna Key Rickenbaker and Walker,Anna Key Rickenbaker to Waters, William and Waters, Melinda, Lot 33, Northfall Acres & Parcel B County, $170,000.
Leonard, Gwendolyn Hoff to Leonard, Gwendolyn H. Trustee and Leonard Family Trust, Unit 15, Timberwood.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Hopkins, Raymond F., Lot 3, Champion Green, Ph. I, $20,000.
Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC to Kirk, Tammy M., Lot 101, Cottages At Palmetto Crossing, Ph II, $75,000.
Gurley, Jacqueline R. to Massimilla, Joseph A. and Massilmilla, Josephine, Lot No. 37, Phase III, Saddle Hill Sub., $246,500.
Massimilla, Joseph A. and Massilmilla, Josephine and Massimilla, Josephine to Massimilla, Joseph A. Trustee and Massimilla, Joseph A. Revocable Trust and Joseph A. Massimilla Revocable Trust and Massimilla, Josephine Trustee and Massimilla, Josephine Revocable Trust and Josephine Massimilla Revocable Trust and Josephine Massilmilla Revocable Trust and Massilmilla, Josephone Revocable Trust and Massilmilla, Josephine Trustee, Lot No. 37, Phase III, Saddle Hill Sub.
Kontalonis, George C. to Rushton, Randy Leo, Lot No. 65, Belle Meade Sub., $124,000.
Sprow,l Robert to Leagia LLC, Parcel 2, Maxwell Avenue, $131,000.
Swartzentruber, Jason D. to Rushton, John Ashley, Parcel County, $152,000.
Herring, Gwyn C. Per. Rep. and Margie Chafin Lyles Estate and Lyles, Margie Chafin Estate to Lyles, Gerald C. Jr. and Lyles, Tiffany B., Lot 14 & Pt. Lot 13, Kay Sub., $188,000.
Banks, James Marion to Linda M. Banks Estate and Banks, Linda M. Estate and Banks, Christopher D. Per. Rep., Part Of Lot 8, Block A, Hollywood Sub.
Banks, Christopher D.Per. Rep. and Banks, Linda M. Estate and Linda M. Banks Estate to Fleming, Timothy L., Part Of Lot 8, Blk. A, Hollywood Sub., $30,000.
Laxgg LLC to Chitty, Donald J. III and Chitty, Bethany A., Lot 12, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
Goldy, Linda to Holmes. Lacrecia Yolanda, Lot 98, Sec. B, Woodfields Sub., $160,000.
Holmes, Lacrecia Yolanda to Holmes, Lacrecia Yolanda and Griffin, Keith Lamar, Lot 98, Sec. B, Woodfields Sub.
DTG Inc. to Summer, Caffie O., Tract B, County, $39,500.
Galindo, Flores Kevin Bryan and Flores, Kevin Bryan Galindo and Galindo, Tania Consuelo and De La Fuente ,Tania Consuelo to Browning, Patrick F. Jr., Lot 6, Laurel Wood Sub., Ph. V, $127,000.
Kees, Kathryn A. to Rosenberg, Barry J. and Rosenberg, Cynthia E., Lot No. 4, Baywood Sub And Lot No 5-A, Baywood Sub And Non-Exclusive Easement And Right Away, $270,000.
Johnson, David A. Jr. and Johnson, David Jr. and Rodgers, Reanna L. and Johnson, Reanna to Johnson, David Jr. and Johnson, Reanna, Lot 13, Blk. 7, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores Sub.
Town And Country Real Estate Inc. to Guerra, Kasonya A., Lot 12, Gatewood Sub., Sec. B, $15,000.
Two Worthys LLC to LYS8820 Revocable Living Trust The, Lots County, $200,000.
Smith, Joan A. to Watts, Lachandra, Lot 42, Beech Lake, $350,000.
Landens Place LLC to Great Scott Commercial LLC, Tract C, Montague Centre, $205,000.
Clifton, Bonnie T. and Clifton, Bonnie K. to Clifton, John Scott, Pump House, Lot Ellenwood Acres Sub.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Going, Don and Going, Carolyn K., Lot 22, Woodville Sub., $160,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Simmons, Kamela, Lot 107, Milford Pines, Ph. II, $249,490.
Spearman, Rosa Lee to Freeman, Oscar and James Tanya Adell Spearman and Spearman, Mary Kay and Wilson, Beverly Gay S. and Spearman, Donnie Alvin, Lot 31, Cambridge Heights Sub.
Garner, James B. and Garner, Miriam W. to Garner, James B. Jr. and Murdock, Carrie Garner and Garner, James B. and Garner, Miriam W., Lot 59, Cherokee Hills Sub.
Garner, James B. Sr. to GHRC LLC, Tract B-2-B, County.
Garner, James B. Sr. to 864 GWD LLC, Building 9, Middleton Place.
Garner, Miriam W. to 864 GWD LLC, D Building, Westbrook Apartments.
Garner, Miriam W. to 864 GWD LLC, Parcel 2, County.
Lovelace, Gloria to Lovelace, Grady and Fuller Travis and Lovelace, Yashica, Lot 124, Pinehill Sub.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc,, Lots 48 & 49, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $97,800.
Moneyline Properties LLC to FFCS SC Inc., Lot, Hwy. 72 Bypass, $875,000.
King, Sallie Simmons to Millhouse Holdings LlC, Lot 0.612A, County, $25,000.
Burton Builders LLC to Cooper, William Rodney and Cooper, Judy S., Lot 3, Blackberry Patch Road, Rustic Chase, $249,000.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to Brightwater Bay Homeowners Association, Parcels County.
Calhoun, Bradford L. to Phelps, Christopher B., Lot 73 & Pt. Lot 72, Pine Grove Hills Sub., $160,000.
Scurry, John C. Jr. to Maddy G 2 0 Consultant LLC, Lots, Sumter Street, $4,000.
Streck, Ronald G. to Nichols, Kaitlin and Nichols, Erin and Nichols, Karen H. and Nichols, Michael, Unit 14, Reynolds Colony Townhouses, $100,000.
White, Michael W. Jr. to Simpson, Ashton Burgess, Lot No. 71, Forest Lake Sub., $176,000.
Cooper, William R. and Cooper, Judy S. to Prince, Russell Lee, Lot 64, Auburn Place Sub, $233,900.
R.T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Kenyon, Robert A. Trustee and Kenyon, Michelle M. Trustee and Robert Kenyon Family Revocable Trust and Kenyon, Robert Family Revocable Trust and Kenyon, Michelle Family Revocable Trust and Michelle Kenyon Family Revocable Trust, Lot 18, The Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub, $504,250.
Vaughn, Pamela Loveday and Loveday, Pamela D. to Holloway, Katronya T., Lot 32, Bradford Place Sub., $113,900.
Crawford, Patsy L. and Lockhart, Hodges Patsy Ann and Lockhart, Charles Anthony and Hodges, Patsy Ann Lockhart to Crawford, Patsy L., Lot No. 23, Cambridge Heights Sub, $0.
Hinson, Shane E. and Hinson, Becky A. to Baer, William D. and Thompson, David Jr., Lot No. 5, Kingswood Sub., $85,000.
Young, Glenda S. to Young, Tony and Young, Roger and Young, Glenda S., Parcels County.
Young, Glenda S. to Pressley, Karen and Young, Glenda S., Tracts 8 & 7, Maggie Weeks Estate.
Young, Glenda S. to Young, Tony and Young, Roger and Pressley, Karen and Young, Glenda S., Lot, Burnette Road.
Young, Glenda S. to Pressley, Karen and Young, Glenda S., Parcel, Salak Road.