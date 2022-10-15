Peeler, Deborah Lynn R. and Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R. to Mcgee, John F. Jr. and Mc Gee, John F. Jr. and Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R., Parcel Norso Property And Lots 1-4 Wisewood Sub.

Rains, James Marvin to Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Peeler, Deborah Lvnn R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R., Parcel Norso Property And Lots 1-4 Wisewood Sub.