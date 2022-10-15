Peeler, Deborah Lynn R. and Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R. to Mcgee, John F. Jr. and Mc Gee, John F. Jr. and Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R., Parcel Norso Property And Lots 1-4 Wisewood Sub.
Rains, James Marvin to Mcgee, Margaret Ann R. and Peeler, Deborah Lvnn R. and Mc Gee, Margaret Ann R., Parcel Norso Property And Lots 1-4 Wisewood Sub.
Lopez, Alvarado Jose and Alvarado, Jose Lopez to Bowie, Angienetta Yvonne, Lot 5, Windtree Sub., $119,900.
Gasikowski, Henry and Gasikowski, Deborah L. to Blair, Branson, Lot 65, Ph. I, Patriot Plantation, $135,000.
Alexander, Roy G. and Alexander, Vivian to Connors, Michael Joseph and Connors, Mary Madeline, Lot 1, County, $133,000.
Bencivenga, Joseph and Bencivenga, Mary Ann to Bohman, Terre and Bohman, Lynnette, Lot C-4, Section C, Harborside Island Patio Homes, $800,000.
Rearden, William Joseph and Rearden, Donna H. to Proctor, Brandon Chase, Lot No. 56, Fairforest Sub., $155,000.
Padgett, Patricia S. to Padgett, Charles A., Lot, Mathews Heights Road.
Jameson Rental LLC to Delgado, Julio Cesar and Delgado, Kirstin Ashley, Lot No. 230, Country Homes Sub., Section 2, $83,000.
Ernst, Jerome and Ernst, Marlys to Kosten, Rebecca A. and Kosten, Eric R., Lot 5 Of Phase I, Section II, Stoney Point Subdivision, $810,000.
Ward, Janice Louise Elrod to Ward, Billy Ray, Parcel, Sam Hodges Road.
Ward, Billy Ray to Ward, Billy Ray and Lefever, Betty, Parcel Sam Hodges Road.
Hidden Creek Property LLC to Linstrong LLC, Condominium Apartment, 104-H Hidden Creek, $64,000.
Plowden, Kate Holloway Brown Trustee and Holly Coker Brown Trust and Brown, Holly Coker Trust to Plowden, Kate Holloway Brown Trustee and Holly Coker Brown Trust FBO and Brown, Holly Coker Trust FBO and Plowden, Kate Holloway Brown, Lots 10-16, Blk. E, Gracemont Terrace & Parcel Dixie Drive.
Tommie Jean Estate and Jean, Tommie Estate and Christensen Elizabeth T. Per. Rep. and Tommie, Homer Daniel Per. Rep. to Mathis, Chandler E., Lot 10, Still Acres Phase II, $50,000.
Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H. to Scrivner, Andrea, Parcel County, $50,000.
Whitley, Graham T. and Whitley, Julie A. to Hernandez, Morales Jose G. and Morales, Jose G. Hernandez, Lot 40, Abners Acres Sub., $52,000.
Snoddy, Anne Nickles and Snoddy, Ann N. to Snoddy, Anne Nickles and Snoddy, John M., Lot 80, Druid Hills Sub.
Carachure, Emma Rojo to H N D Properties LLC, Lot 2, Abners Acres Sub.
Carachure, Emma Rojo to H N D Properties LLC, Lot, Magnolia Street.
Flynn, Joseph S. to Mercer, Anthony, Parcel A, County, $18,500.
Hart, Clara E. and Hart, Artemus O. and Nicholson, Jodie Hart to Round Two LLC, Lot 12, Blk C, Tract 1, Ligon Property, $135,000.
Douglas, Helen Alice to Wash, Richard Larry Trustee and Wash, Richard Larry Family Trust and Richard Larry Wash Family Trust and Douglas, Helen Alice, Lot Woodlawn Road.
Burnett, Brandon Hayes to Sandgren, William A. and Sandgren, Patricia J., Lot B, County, $105,000.
Mcdonald, Brock and Mc Donald, Brock and Mcdonald, Yashara and Mc Donald, Yashara to Ferguson Zane, Lot 5, Laurel Wood Sub., $200,000.
Horton, Cynthia Ann and Horton, Bridgette Nicole to Horton, Cynthia Ann and Horton, Jerry and Horton, Bridgette Nicole, Lot Hwy. 246 North.
Hollingsworth, Michael T. to Hollingsworth, James Scott, Parcel 2.727A, County.
Werts, John Rufus and Werts, Diana Ruiz to Werts, John Rufus III and Werts, Diana Ruiz, New Tract C, County.
Ouzts, Jeremy B. to Ouzts, Dylan Lamar, Lots B, C And D, County.
Hole 19 Properties LLC to Keystone Homes Inc, Lots 4, 7-12, 17-27, 29-35 And 38-41 Champion Green, Ph I, $600,000.
Town Of Troy The to Executive Committee Of Troy A. R. P. Church and Troy A. R. P. Church Executive Committee, Right Of Way, West Main Street.
Heaton, Tamatha to Baker, Donna G., Lot 202, Sec. 2, Riegal Textile Corporation, $85,000.
Boone, Terry W. and Boone, Anthony W. to Ruiz, Tony Jr. and Esco, Brandi L., Lot 9, Pine Ridge Sub., $235,000.
Holmes, S. Larry Trustee and David M. Keller Irrevocable Trust and Eloise F. Keller Irrevocable Trust and Keller, David M. Irrevocable Trust and Keller, Eloise M. Irrevocable Trust to Morse, Jason and Morse, Elena, Lot 152, Sec. I, Matthews Plant Sub., $148,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Hill, Elsie E., Lot 58, Clairborne Duplexes, $325,420.
Thompson, Mitzi T. to Kelly, Kendrick T. II, Lot 71, C. L. Wells Sub., No 2, $206,000.
Bolton, Elizabeth Fisher to Bolton, John L., Lot 114, Cedarbrooke Sub.
Johnson, John Rickey to Jenkins, Sherry J, Lots, Oak Street.
Jenkins, Sherry J. to Babb, John N., Lots, Oak Street.
Parker, Troy A. to Loden, Candice N., Lot 30, The Willows Sub.
Harper, Lindy B. to Harper, Robert L. and Harper, Lindy B., Parcel Marshall Circle, Lots 89 & 126, Fairforest Sub & Parcel County.
Atlantic Coast Properties LLC and Atlantic Coast Properties Inc. to Woods, Tandy L. Sr. and Woods, Rebecca D., Lots 23 & 24, Sec. 7, Belle Oaks Sub., $41,000.
Dumond, Scott to Bowie, Tyler R., Lots 14-16, Blk. A, Lakeview Cabin Colony, $20,000.
Anderson Family Properties Of Greenwood LLC to Anderson, Spencer R., Parcel, Kimberly Lane.
Ward, Leila R. By AIF and Ward, Leila Faye By AIF and Pettus, Cynthia F. AIF to Perdue, Jennifer Lynn, Lot 7, Sub. No. 1, SC Hwy. 201.