Cavender Capital LLC to Fortier, Eugene O., Lots 34 & 35, Sec. 3, Promised Land Heights Sub., $85,000.
Miller, Johnathon Reid to Miller, Ashley Gail, Lot 7, Henderson Street.
Mitchell, Dorothy T. to Stephenson, Faye Yopp, Lot No. 56, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, $231,500.
Judy, James T. and Judy, Frances and Judy, James to Caal, Beb Vidalfa Maribel and Beb, Vidalfa Maribel Caal, Lot 1, Hillside Court, $2,000.
Boland, Mickey to Lindley, Mary Boland, Lot 525, Sec. 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $48,000.
Sheard, Julia Frances Jennings to Sheard, Mark A., Parcel & Tract A County.
Sheard Mark A to Sheard Mark A and Sheard Amelia B, Parcel & Tract A County,
Keystone Homes Inc. to Cedarbrooke Homeowners Association Inc., Lot Cedarbrooke Sub.
Harrington, Joshua R. to Patel, Bhaveshkumar and Patel, Vashalibhavesh, Lot/Unit 3-B, Phase 1, Quarterpath, $144,500.
Coats, William L. and Coats, Patricia A. to Gilliam, Ray E. and Gilliam, Vanessa Lynn Taylor, Tract 3, County, $257,500.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Branson, Drake T. and Branson, Juliann M., Lot A-2, County, $2,500.
Eck Wood Products Inc. and Nickles, Andrew W. to Valkenburg Properties LLC, Lot 0.03A, County.
Williams, Virginia Lollis and Williams, Virginia L. to Williams, Leland Lollis and Williams, Roger Haines, Lots 2-E & 2-F, Anderson Sub.
Robinson, Marilyn P. to Smith, Anita W., Lot 19, Smithfield Sub.
Provencal, Michelle Marie and Bailey, Anne Michelle to Rogers, Rodney L., Tract 4.213A, Old Shoals Junction Road, $10,500.
Bennett, Thomas N. to Gibert, Terry M. and Gibert, Carolyn H., Lots 1-6 & 9-10, County, $200,000.
Tycam Properties LLC to Sims, Tiffani, Tract 1, County, $163,500.
Southland Homes Of Greenwood Inc. to Canfield, Bobby R., Lot 11-A, Glenn Forest Drive, $16,000.
Jones, Selma T. to Jones, W. Townes IV and Jenkins, Caroline Jones, Parcels County.
Holladay, William Scott to Childers, Casey and Holladay, Casey M., Lot 3, Kirksey Forest.
Holladay, Angela and Long, Angela to Holladay, Angela and Holladay, William Scott, Lot 4, Blk. B, Cherry Hill Sub.
Frate, Anthony P. and Frate, Anthony P. AIF and Frate, Dianne P. By AIF to Frate, Anthony P. Trustee and Frate Living Trust, Lot 36, Blk. B, Kimbrook Sub.
Rebekah Nolt LLC to Nolt Properties LLC, Lot 60, Jennings Heights Sub., Lot 84, Abney Mills Sub., Lot 71, Sec. I, Mathews Plant Sub.
Teague, Barbara C. to Boland, Meredith Jill and Howard, Susan, Lot 3, Greenacres Sub., No 2.
Patel, Bhaveshkumar and Patel, Vashalibhavesh By AIF and Patel, Bhaveshkumar AIF to Vaibhav Greenwood LLC, Lot/Unit 3-B, Ph. I, Quarterpath.
Greenwood School District 50 to Kirkland, Christopher D. and Kirkland, Joan A., Parcel 11.79A, County, $25,000.
Carnell, Marion Ray to West, Frederick W. Jr. and West, Stephanie M., Lot County, $190,000.
Hall, Christopher M. and Hall, Leigh R. to Thompson, Charlie C., Lot 18, Silverleaf Sub., $183,000.
Keystone Homes Inc. to Brown, Chrystal M., Lot 30, Cobblestone West Sub., $302,000.
R. T. Bailey Construction Inc. to Lifestyle Home Construction LLC, Lot 10, Mulligans Point Stoney Point Sub., $18,000.
Martin, Ricky and Martin, Lisa B. to Martin, Bennett Wade and Kingery, Justin Nathaniel, Lot 164, Wellington Green Sub., Sec. II, $260,000.
Quarles, Ernestine and Quarles, Earnestine to Quarles, Earnestine and White, Ulysses Jr., Lot, County.
Holloway, Diana B. to Fleming, Dwight D., Lot 3, Ph. I, Maxwell Springs Sub., $287,000.
Hallman, Vaden Silas to Hallman, Michael Vaden, Tracts 1-3, County.
Mountz, Samuel J. and Mountz, Timothy and Mountz, Terry to Johnson, Shan D. and Johnson, Lauren, Lots 47 & 47-A, Augusta Fields Sub., $88,500.
Davis, Karen Dean and Davis, Karen D. and Davis, Howard L. and Davis, H. L. to Freedom Group Inc. The, Lots County.
Davis, Karen Dean and Davis, Karen D. and Dean, June W. By AIF and Davis, Karen Dean AIF to Freedom Group Inc., The, Lot 1, Wilson Street.
Combs, Charles to Miholca, Alexandru, Lot No. 62, Country Homes Sub., $134,000.
Clark, Matthew C. and Clark, Adrian Allen to Finney, W. Travis and Finney, Tara, Tracts, County, including 1973 Vind Mobile Home, $87,000.
Garner, James Wesley and Garner, Norma Reyna to Ruiz, Vanessa Yvette, Lot, Florida Avenue.
Mayers, Tricia Bourne and Mayers, Patricia Bourne to Mayers, Patricia B. Trustee and Patricia B. Mayers Revocable Trust and Mayers, Patricia B. Revocable Trust, Lot, Lake Greenwood.
Taylor, Leslie and Herd, Christopher Clark and Taylor, Leslie C. to Taylor, Leslie and Herd, Christopher Clark, Lot No. 24, Block B, Jane Way.
Randall, Daisey P. to Randall, Glennis and Randall, Anthony and Randall, Rachel Y., Tract 2, County.
Randall, Sammie L. to Randall, Daisey P. and Randall, Anthony and Randall, Glennis and Randall, Rachel Y., Tract 2, County.
Fisher, Janet H. to Powell, Richard Donald Jr. and Powell, Glenda Jean, Lot No. 1, Hillbrook Sub., $385,000.
Calhoun, David to Parks, Tonya Yvonne, Lots 29 & 30, Aspen Heights Sub.
Parks Bill Gecoby to Jannelli William Zane, Lot 30 Westpoint, $16,000.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Rowe, Amanda and Rowe, Alex, Lot 78, Milford Pines, Ph. 3, $285,000.
Hospitality Blvd Partners LLC to LC Greenwood Bypass 72 LLC, Lot A, County, $1,816,085.
Lewis, Melba Broome Trustee and Broome, James Leland Trust Agreement and James Leland Broome Trust Agreement and Lewis, Melba B. Trustee to Scott, Robert L., Lots 1-11, Woodland
Holloway, Kimberly to Walker, Geraldine, Lot 15, Wellington Green.