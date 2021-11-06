Freeman, Bernard to Wiggleton, Lois, Lots 6 & 7, Anderson Street And Lot B, East Anderson Street.
Lowe, Dudley T. and Lowe, Dudley Thomas Jr. to Salinas, Jose Alberto, Lots 81, 82-A & 82-B, The Willows Sub., $65,000.
Jones, Todd A. and Jones, Todd A. Per. Rep. and Jones, Melody T. to Hayes, Scott, Lot, Sproles Street, $235,000.
JCR Sources LLC to Nguyen, Casey L., Unit 9, Ashford Manor Horizontal Property Regime, $35,000.
Price, Jean H. Trustee and Price, Douglas Ray Trustee and Price Family Revocable Trust to Price, James Douglas and Price, Kenneth Ray and Price, Jean H. Trustee and Price, Douglas Ray Trustee, Parcels County.
Price, Douglas Ray and Price, Jean Holland to Price, James Douglas and Price, Kenneth Ray and Price, Douglas Ray and Price, Jean Holland, Tract 1 County.
Anderson, Margaret Y. to Anderson, James Perrin IV and Anderson, Jennings B. and Anderson, Margaret Y., Parcel County.
Williams Linnon and Williams, Linard to Williams, Linard, Tract 3, County.
Harris, J. D. to Sorrow, Elizabeth Ann and Hall, Amanda and Holley, Whitney and Deist, Catherine and Harris, Darby, Parcels 2-1 & 2-2, County.
Harris, James D. to Sorrow, Elizabeth Ann and Hall, Amanda and Holley, Whitney and Deist, Catherine and Harris, Darby, Parcels 3, 4 & 5, County.
Harris, James D. to Hall, Amanda and Holley, Whitney and Deist, Catherine and Harris, Darby and Sorrow, Elizabeth Ann, Parcels, County.
Gibert, Terry M. to Gillestie, Carle and Tollison, Glen and Tollison, Brian, Lot 8, Blk. 3, Unit 1, County, $1,000.
Ellenberg, William G. III to Ellenberg, William G. III and Ellenberg, Fran M., Lot 12, Creekside Sub., Ph. I.
Allen, Rebecca Page to Price, Jerry Dale and Price, Sarah Lynne, Parcel 16.43A, County.
Price, Jerry Dale and Price, Sarah Lynne to Taylor, Travis A. and Beasley, Tiffani, Parcel 16.43A, County, $48,000.
Singh, Symron S. to Barnett, Bryan D. and Barnett, Ana Maria, Lot D-48, Gatewood Sub., $375,000.
Lawrence, Russell M. to Rodgers, John Brant and Rodgers, Jennifer N., Lot 32, Timberlake Sub.
Oxner, Randy and Oxner, Michelle S. By AIF and Oxner, Randy AIF to Kim, Peter S. and Kim, Marsha L. Tract 1 & Lot 2, Ivy Hall Sub., $1,125,000.
Burdette, Paul A. to Galarza, Jennifer Ramirez, Lot 210, Grendel Plant Sub., $36,000.
Gallarza, Jennifer Ramirez to Galarza, Jennifer Ramirez Trustee and Juan Ramirez Galarza Residential Trust and Galarza, Juan Ramirez Residential Trust, Lot 210, Grendel Plant Sub.
Mcgee, Janie Elizabeth and Mc Gee, Janie Elizabeth to Mcgee, John F. Jr. and Mc Gee, John F. Jr. and Hinton, Teresa Gayle M. and Mcgee, Janie Elizabeth and Mc Gee, Janie Elizabeth, Lot 188, Belle Meade Sub. & Lots 3 & 4, Whitehall Estates Sub.
Clark, Paula M. to Scott, Brian W. II, and Scott, Jody A., Lot No. 389, Sec. 2, Mathews Plant Sub., $160,000.
Catalan, Alfredo to Rogaczewski, Sherrie, Lot No. 312, Section 3, Riegel Textile Corporation, $35,000.
Thompkins, Tongela L. and Thompkins, Berwyn to Milam, Patrick Scott and Milam, April Bowen, Lot No. 2, Callison Estates, Phase I And II, And Lot No. 3, Callison Estates, Phase I. $360,000.
Devore, J. Keith to Whatley, William Oneal and Whatley, Irene and Tullis, Linda Whatley, Tract B, County, $93,600.
Taber, Frederic William and Taber, Louise C. to Wheeler, Timothy K. and Wheeler, Faith, Lot No. 155, Wellington Green Sub., Section III, $161,700.
BBFREE LLC to Cohens, Teressa Laverne, Lot County, $158,000.
Gayle, Gregory Jay and Gayle, Laura to Morgan Dwight D. and Morgan, Shurrenda R., Lot 34 C, Harborside Sub., $184,000.
John Hancock Life Insurance Company U S A and John Hancock Life Insurance Company to Southeast Forest Products Inc., Parcel County, $1,014,300.
Westpointe Properties LLC to Palmetto Prime Partners LLC, Lots 12-14, 23, 26-27, 31-32, 5, 7, 17 & 6, Westpointe Sub., $265,000.
Patterson, Henry A. to Patterson, Henry A. and Mauney, Doris J., Lot 6, Sec. D, Highland Forest Sub.
Blakeney, Lee E. and Blakeney, Karen S. to Logsdon, Danny R. Trustee and Logsdon, Kelly A. Trustee and Logsdon Revocable Trust, Lot No. 42, Retreat At Grand Harbor Sub. $145,000.
Jennings, Wendy Michelle to Round Two LLC, Lot No. 129, Pinehurst Sub., $72,500.
Smith, Ricky A. and Smith, Alisa L. to Attaway, Randy A. Jr., Lot No. 81, Ninety Six Plant Sub., $150,000.
Loggins, Steven H. II to Mays, Kimberly L., Lot 18, Kay Tract Sub., $200,000.
Bro Con Rental Company Inc. to Cissel, Kelly Powell and Powell, Cissel Kelly and Cissell, John, Unit 4, Bradford Place Sub., $136,000.
Bro Con Rental Company Inc. to Cissell, Kelly Powell and Powell, Cissell Kelly and Cissell, John, Unit 15, Bradford Place Sub., $137,500.
Bro Con Rental Company Inc. to Cissell, Kelly Powell and Powell, Cissell Kelly and Cissell, John, Unit 3, Bradford Place Sub., $136,000.
Fernandez, David to Fernandez, David and Fernandez, Elizabeth Louise, Lot 8, Phase II, Kathwood Sub.
Bro Con Rental Company Inc. to Powell, Cissell Kelly and Cissell, Kelly Powell and Cissell, John, Unit 5, Bradford Place Sub., $137,500.
White, Kenneth R. to Smith, Ricky A., Lot, County, $7,179.19.
Goodman, Richard Thomas and Goodman, Joelyn M. to Hinton, Steve J. and Hinton, Lisa T., Lot No. 32, Planters Row At Palmetto Crossing, Phase One, $610,000.
Walters, Stanley B. to Williams, Wesley J. and Oneil, Colleen M. and O Neil, Colleen M., Lot, County, $6,500.
Oshields, June M. and O Shields, June M. to Oshields, George H. Jr. and O Shields, George H. Jr., Tract B-1 County.
Enwright, Adrian to Property Savers LLC, Lot, County, $2,000.
Moshenko, Rebecca Lynn and Rebecca, Garontakos to Moshenko, David J., Lot 10, Timber Place.
Brown, Robert Allen to Evans, James Ryan and Owens, Joshua Cody, Parcels, County, $60,000.
Wilson, Jessica R. and Higgins, Sampson Emmanuel to Hughes, Alannah Brooke, Lot 29-A, Pinehaven Drive, $36,000.
Laxgg LLC to Peksa, Banner J., Lot 10, Walnut Heights Sub., $190,000.
Beauford, Dennis L. to Bice, John Michael and Bice, John M. and Bice, Barbara Joan and Bice, Barbara J., Lot No. 82, Wellington Green Sub., $229,000.
Timmerman, Christopher Gage to Palmer, Debra C., Tracts County, $133,000.
Barker, Joyce Elaine to Knight, Vivian M. and Campbell, Rhonda, Lot No. 22, North Greenwood Avenue.
Knight, Vivian M. and Campbell, Rhonda to Babb, Rodney M., Lot No. 22, North Greenwood Avenue.
Wells, Jackie N. to Napier, William G., Lot G, County, $60,000.
Watson, Charles M. and Watson, Dolores T. to Friedewald, Brian and Riddell, Barbara, Pt. Tract A ,County, $336,100.