Mae Smith Enterprises LLC to Jesse, Robin Michele, Lot US Hwy. 25 & 178, $168,000.
Henderson, Matthew Steven Trustee and Shore Mountain Irrevocable Residence Trust to Shore Mountain Irrevocable Residence Trust, Lots 23 & 24-A, Mountain Shore Sub.
Downey, Owen Gordon to Downey, Helene H. and Norman, Andrea D. and Downey, Brandon W., Lot 80, The Willows Sub.
Russell, George Franklin Jr. to Russell, Ronald F. and Russell, James K., Lots 116 & 116-A, Devon Park Sub.
Parker, Michael N. By AIF and Parker, Kimberly L. and Parker, Kimberly L. AIF to Delong, Susan Trustee and Delong, Jeffrey Trustee and Delong Family Trust, Lots 111 & 112 County, $245,000.
Gilchrest, Emily J. to Bowe, Stephan P., Unit 20, Karlie Hill Townhouses Ph. II, $140,000.
Trident Legacy LLC to Williams, Sonya, Lot 5, Eighteen Queens Court, $23,000.
Paget, Arnaud Jacques and Delattre, Sophie Mannick to Vige, Joseph G. and Vige, Carolyn B., Lot 65, Ph. I, Pucketts Ferry Sub., $685,000.
Eisenreich, David J. and Eisenreich, Katherine S. to Debesis, Edward H. and Debesis, Melissa L., Lot 11, Northwoods Sub., $434,000.
Mort, Tracy A. and Mort, Marc A. to Ware, Jeffrey A. and Ware, Elizabeth A. and Ware, Adam T., Lot 18, Belle Rive Sub. & Lot Belle Rive Drive, $545,000.
Turner, Johnnie W. and Turner, Renee G. to Slanker, Shawn M. and Slanker, Bethann H., Lot 2, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Sub., $855,000.
Cobler, Phillip and Cobler, Deanna to Higgins, Chandler John and Kovanda, Lauren Adele, Lots 1-3 & Lot 2-A, Lost Lure Sub. And Easement, $470,000.
Stabosz, Lauren and Stabos,z Adam J. to Centennial Properties LLC, Lot, Lakeshore Drive.
Fisher, Larry to Fisher, Sandra R. and Phelps, Maria, Lot 1 3.19A & Pt Lot 1, County.
Parks, Josephine to Parks, Ricky and Parks, Tony, Lot Oakland Avenue.
Mc Intosh, Aimee P. and Mcintosh, Aimee P. and Mc Intosh, Christopher L. and Mcintosh, Christopher L. to Ohara, Michael and O Hara, Meghan and Ohara, Meghan and O Hara, Michael, Lot 2, County, $495,000.
Cromer, Kimberly F. and Marshall, Kimberly C. to Walker, Erin Marie and Walker, Wesley Carroll, Lot 46, Harris Plant Sub., $83,200.
Lee, Joey B. to Lee, Tammy Lynn and Lee, Joey B., Lot 183, Belle Meade Sub.
Pearce, Dennis E. and Pearce, Cheryl A. to Bartlett, Shawn M. and Bartlett, Deborah L., Lot C30-C2, Caymen Court.
Bryant, John Benjamine to Bridges, James Alvin, Lot No. 274, Sec. 2, Riegel Textile Corporation, $500.
D & J Limited LLC and D And J Limited LLC to Hodges Concrete Products Company Inc, Tract Y G.M., Nickles Lands.
Harrison, Betty AIF and Hawthorne, Theodore By AIF to J & LM Investments LLC and J And LM Investments LLC, Lot County, $9,500.
Mc Dermott, George F. and Mcdermott, George F. to Mc Dermott, Gregory A and Mcdermott, Gregory A., Parcel A County.
Marion T. Sorrow Estate and Sorrow, Marion T. Estate and Marion Thomas Sorrow Estate and Sorrow, Marion Thomas Estate and Sorrow, Gregory T. Per. Rep. to Clark, Adrian Allen, Lot 41, Timberlake Sub., $125,000.
Special Referee and Hughes, Matthew Wade to Ripple Investments LLC, Lot 19 & Pt Lot 20, Blk. A, Beckridge Sub., 2019-CP-24-01326, $143,500.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Davis, Kyle Lee and Davis, Katelynn, Lot 44, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $273,990.
Holmes, Henry F. and Holmes, Henry to Hasting, Pamela Claudette and Hastings, Pamela Claudette and Timms, Roxine, Lot 73, C. L. Wells Sub., No. 2.
Scott, Jeffery A. and Scott, Annette L. to Black, Joe D. III, Lots 46 & 47, Brookside Sub., $170,000.
Beasley, James Franklin to Miller, Austin Scott, Parcel County, $2,500.
Crescent Homes LLC to Coats, Jimmy, Lot 14, Ph. II, Kathwood Sub., $10,750.
Swain, Reginald V. to Swain, Reginald V. and Swain, Barbara M., Lot County.
Swain, Reginald V. to Swain, Reginald V. and Swain, Barbara M., Pt Lot A County.
Carroll, Pauline G. and Carroll, Pauline Goode to Carroll, Pauline G. and Carroll, Sarah B., Lot No. 18, John K. Harley Subdivision.
Martin, Lois Fisher to Martin, Robert D. and Martin, Deborah J. and Blankson, Mary Annette and Martin, James Jr. and Martin, David T. and Martin, Gwendolyn Yvonne, Tracts 1 & 2, Old Tom Waller Estate.
Smith, Michael P. to Dean, Deborah D., Lot/Unit 1, Hampton Trace Townhouses, $134,500.
Zimmerman, Scott K. to Crum, Ryan J. and Crum, Jessica F., Lot 16, The Lodge Grounds, $35,000.
Moore, Savannah and Morgan, Savannah L. to Pulido, Moreno Brittany and Moreno, Brittany Pulido, Lot 3, Blk. Z, Avalon Townhomes, $80,800.
Warner, Viola H. Estate and Viola H. Warner Estate and Viola Fitzpatrick Warner Estate and Warnerm Viola Fitzpatrick Estate and Faulkner, Rachel A. Per. Rep. to Murray, John E. and Murray, Christina E., Lot No. 5, Chestnut Farms, $339,900.
Kellett, Leah N. to Gambrell, Jeremy Shane, Tract County.
Jackdaddys LLC to Duncan Holdings LLC, Lot 2, Highway 72, West, $725,000.
Holley, Janet M. and Sanders, Margaret M. and Corley, Cynthia M. to Cobb, Larry C. Sr. and Cobb, Jennifer S., Parcel County.
Holley, Janet M. and Sanders, Margaret M. and Corley, Cynthia M. to Corley, Mitchell Andrew, Pt. Parcel 1, County.
Holley, Linnie to Farmer, Charlene Nellie Idella and Holley, Linnie, Lot 410, Sec. 3, North Greenwood Avenue.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Moats, Thomas and Moats, Helen, Lot 62, Milford Pines, Ph. III, $262,990.
Lajoie, Joel Alfred to Tissot, Kimberly, Lots A, B, C & 8, Calhoun Hwy./State Hwy 72.
Reinhardt, Mark D. and Reinhardt, Barbara D. to Bennett, Stephen L. and Bennett, Jennifer C., Lot 312, Ph. IV, Grand Harbor Sub., $1,230,000.
Curry, Barbra and Curry, Barbara to Fallin, Edward D. Jr. and Mccauley, Carol Lynn and Mc Cauley, Carol Lynn, Lot C-35, Harborside Sub., $900,000.
BL Family Reality Group LLC to Savellos, Elias Evangelos and Ackerson, Vivian Janet, Lot 126, Phase I, Section I, Stoney Point Subdivision, $430,000.
Hall, Ralph Dixon and Hall, Loraine and Special Referee to Williams, Jonathan, Parcel 7.87A County, 2014-CP-24-00643, $17,000.
SC Property Buyers LLC to Barron, Arvit, Lot No 18, E.W. Stainaker Property, Lanham Street, $3,000.
Alva, Ruben Guadarraraa to JSC Rentals LLC, Lot No. 9, Grendel Plant Sub And Lot County, $42,000.
Clark, Daniel G. to Haynes, Giah A., Lots 9 & 10, Avondale Sub., Sec. I, $185,000.
Freedom Group Inc, The to Freedom Group Inc. The, Lot Church Street.
Freedom Group Inc. The to Freedom Group Inc. The, Lot G-1 County.
Freedom Group Inc. The and Davis. Keri G and Latham, Keri D. to Freedom Group Inc. The and Latham, Keri D., Lots 4 & 5, Emma Magdaline Wideman Property.
Sluder, Phillip Eugene to Seymour, Robert B. and Seymour, Cassie, Parcel 4.03A, County, $38,000.
Siebert, Gary Reed to Impresa Building Systems Of Greenwood SC LLC, Lot 5, Verde Court, Stoney Point, $18,000.
Sprowl, Johnie F. to Carroll, Jason T. and Carroll, Jane J., Parcel 40.23A, County, $130,000.
Wise, C. Rauch to Grose, Charles E. Jr., Lot, Public Square, Lot 5, Old Riley Property & Alleyway, $125,000.