Burns, Annette and Barnes, Annette to Sprowl, Chavus L., Parcel 4.8A, County, $6,700.
Petersen, Barbara A. to Hawkes, Katherine Pedersen and Hawkes, Katherine A., Lot 27, Beech Run Sub., Ph. III.
Schoof, Allan D. and Schoof, Bellinda K. to Schoof, Allan Dale Trustee and Schoof, Bellinda Katharina Trustee and Schoof, Trust, Lot 5, Scotch Cross Estates, $0.
Smith, Russell M. and Smith, Russell Mark and Smith, Betty Lou to Poe, Zoe and Poe, Timothy, Lot 47, Greenwood Plant Sub., $64,600.
Williams, Ellis L. to, Terry Lucille W., Lot F-2, County, $50,000.
Eustace, Robert Sr. and Eustace, Johnny E. to Mae Smith Enterprises LLC, Lot County, $40,000.
Haynes, Mae Alice to Haynes, Timothy D. Per. Rep. and Helen Ruth Haynes Estate and Haynes, Helen Ruth Estate, Tract 1, County.
Mckinney, Henry L. III and Mc Kinney, Henry L. III to Turner, Mona Lee and Mc Kinney, Mona Lee and Mckinney, Mona Lee, Lot County,
Todd, R. Bruce and Pickett, Shannon T. and Todd, Mark C. to Cowins, Wesley C. and Cowins, Michele, Lot 7, Cherokee Hills, $276,000.
E And J Realty A Partnership and E & J Realty A Partnership to E And J Realty LLP and E & J Realty LLP, Lots 2 & 1 County.
K & P Real Estate LLC and K And P Real Estate LLC to Moreno, Suly A. Pulido, Lot 19, John K. Harley Sub., $134,000.
Uni Rent Properties Inc. to Shojaie, Sarah A., Lot 40, Harris Plant Sub., $130,000.
Bouzakis, Troy J. and Bouzakis, Tonya to Dimmette, Joel and Dimmette, Yvette, Lot 1, Ph. I, Grand Harbor Sub., $335,000.
Green, Michael and Green, Donna Joan to Kirby, Jordan M. and Kirby, Laura, Lot 53 & Pt. Lot 54 I, Lewis Smith Property, $155,000.
Union School Investments LLC to Barry, Renee L. and Barlow, Kevin W., Condominium Apartment B-3, Greenbriar Horizontal Property Regime, $65,900.
Hamlett, Virginia L. to Blue, Christopher J. and Blue, Tamela M., Lot 43, Sec. K, Hunters Creek Sub., $305,000.
Sebastian, Randy Caesar and Sebastian, Rene and Sebastian, Elaine to Sims, Tiffani L., Lot 77, Belle Meade Sub., $250,000.
Smith, Brandon David and Smith, David Ronney to B & R 86 LLC and B And R 86 LLC, Parcels County.
Smith, Brandon David and Smith, David Ronney to B & R 86 LLC and B And R 86 LLC, Lot 0.40A County & Lot B County With 25 Foot Easement.
Smith, D. Ronney to Smith, Joan A., Lot 4, Mountain Shores Sub.
Bauman, William O. to Richardson, Carol, Lot No. 142, Greenwood Plant Sub., $99,800.
WBBP Properties L C to Jennings, Patricia K. and Jennings,John A., Tract Rock House Road, $170,000.
Hilda F. Badacour Revocable Trust and Badacour, Hilda F. Revocable Trust and Walter Dan Badacour Revocable Trust and Badacour, Walter Dan Revocable Trust and Badacour, Hilda F. Trustee to Marsh, Martha Kae, Lot 7, Ridgewood Sub., $255,000.
Jackson, Anthony to Dapont, William J. and Dapont, Mandy L., Lot A-1 County, $233,000.
E & J Realty LLP and E And J Realty LLP to JNB Enterprises LLC Lots 2 & 1, County, $235,000.
Sanchez, Reyna Casas to Avila, Sarai Perez and Perez, Avila Sarai, Lot East Cambridge Street, $15,000.
Case, Glen W. and Case, Heather L. to Neel, Martin T. and Neel, Melinda C., Lot 11, Fellabrook Sub., $360,000.
Landess, Eva M. and Landess, Joseph F. to London, Cynthia J. and Cameron, William Ronald, Lot 153, Stoney Point Sub., $420,000.
Fairey, Ann R. Per. Rep. and Frankie L. Rickenbaker Estate and Rickenbaker, Frankie L. Estate to Schnauthiel, Thomas D., Lots County, $193,000.
Hill, Laura Lynn to 2021 Hill Family Revocable Trust and Hill, Laura Lynn Trustee, Lot No. 25, Block B, Gracemont Terrace.
Williams, Jessie L. to Mccary, Kristina Williams and Mc Cary, Kristina Williams, Lot 204, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Wood, Dustin W. to Uldrick, John W., Lot 13-A, Oxford Creek Townhouses, $179,900.
Voiselle, Rex A. and Voiselle, Nancy J. to Duffie, Christi Michelle, Lot 27, Glendale Heights Sub.
Voiselle, Rex A. and Voiselle, Nancy J. to Voiselle, Rex Allen Trustee and Duffie, Christi Michelle Trust and Christi Michelle Duffie Trust, Lot No. 27, Glendale Heights Sub.
Greenwood Pathway House Inc. to Smith, Brandon David and Smith, David Ronney, Tract 1 County.
Mccauley, Sherry and Mc Cauley, Sherry to Brown, Erica, Lot No. 1, Section 1, Promised Land Sub.
Town And Country Real Estate to John Renu and John Chacko, Lot B-18, Gatewood Sub., $15,000.
Mc Cutcheon, Deborah and Mccutcheon, Deborah to Varner, Bryan Scott, Lot No. 132, Pinehurst Sub., $128,000.
John Chacko and John Renu to John Chacko and John Renu, Lot 19, Sec. B, Gatewood Sub.
Milford Pines Development LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lot 133, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III And Lot 52, Milford Pines Sub., Ph. III, $97,800.
Banks, James Ronald and Banks, James R. to Banks, Charleen Marcia, Lot 43, Abners Acres.
County Of Greenwood South Carolina to Sightler, Jerry L. and Sightler, Donna P., Lot 110, 110-A Grand Harbor Sub.
County Of Greenwood South Carolina to Thomas, Charles Carroll III and Thomas. Amy Browning, Lots 21 & 21-A. Harbor Heights.
Christopher, Johnnie L. to Christopher, Aaron Darnell Sr., Parcel 2.14A, Count.
Glick, Michael to Hollingsworth, John Mark and Hollingsworth, Joanna, Lot 526, Canoe Bay Grand Harbor, $360,000.
Lawton, Morris W. By AIF and Cox, Marsha K. AIF to Schulze, Charles W. Trustee and Maxwell, Alan Darrell Trustee and Maxwell, Elizabeth W. Trust and Elizabeth W. Maxwell Trust, Parcels County.
Wave Crest Development Inc. to Abbeville Greenwood Development LLC, Parcels County, $675,500.
Lanier, Frederick R. Trustee and Frederick R. Lanier Living Trust and Lanier, Frederick R. Living Trust to Peterson, John C. and Peterson, Patricia D., Lot 31, Ph. I, Newport Sub., $169,000.
Knutson, Timothy M. and Knutson, Jean V. to Perret, James P. and Perret, Michelle S., Lot 213, Harborside, $180,000.
Foster, William Jr. to Macrae, Candi and Ergle, Janet, Lot 8, East Durst Avenue & One Half Of 15 Foot Alley, $122,500.
Griffin, Jonathan O. to Scott, Samuel A. and Scott, Keith Alan, Lot 52, Abners Acres Sub., $122,000.
Konsek, John D. and Konsek, Tina L to Konsek, John D., Lot 46, Sec. H, And Lot 45, Sec. H, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Trammell, Richard Z. and Trammell, Cynthia K. to Sprowl, Awanyia M., Lot C-36, Harborside Sub., $92,500.
Laughlin, Kelly C. and Padget, Kelly Crowley to Culbreath, Eddie Jurad and Culbreath, Abiane Krissy, Lot 65, Abners Acres, $120,000.
Scurry, John C. Jr, and Johnson, Harriet S. and Scurry, Pamela Porter and Brammer, Mary and Scurry, R. Brooks Jr. and Kiser, Jane S. and Scurry, Pamela P. to Scurry, William P., Lot 176, County.
Scurry, William P. and Scurry, W. P. to Mitchell, James David and Saladin, Sheila Renee, Lot 176-A, County, $6,000.
Lawrence, Brianna Dorn to Batson, William Wade, Parcel County.
Hinton, Steve J. and Hinton, Lisa T. to Mitchell, James David and Saladin, Sheila Renee, Lot 5, County & 15, Foot Easement, $481,667.
Booker, Mary J. and Jones, Johnny M. and Bowie, Onnie M. and Spearman, Elease and Ryan, Reggie to Jones, Johnny M., Tract A, Pearl Jones Estate, $16,000.
Weaver, Marion T. to Parramore, Natalie Jo, Lot 135, Ph. III, County, $271,000.
Williams, Kathryn W. Trustee and Kay Williams Trust and Williams, Kay Trust to Frog Song Retreat LLC, Lot Andrews Chapel Road.
Burdette & Harvin Properties LLC and Burdette And Harvin Properties LLC to CMH Homes Inc., Lot 20 County And Use Of Common Area Lot For Lake Access Brightwater Bay Sub, $19,900.
Claphan, Angela and Claphan, Kirby A. to Claphan, Kirby Allen, Tract 1 County.
Cooke, Warren D. to Cooke, Warren D. and Cooke, Lisa Jones, Lot 33, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. I.
Jennings, Josephine D. and Norris, Janie R. and Lark, Shirley D. and Hackett, Barbara D, to Caldwell, James Franklin Jr., Lot 1, C. H. Sutton Property.
Kelley, Tony L. and Kelley, Stacey W. to Kelley, Tony L. and Kelley, Stacey W., Lot B-2, Ph. I, Saddle Hill Sub.
Hurt Holdings LLC to Properties VVV LLC, Lots City, $100,000.
Davis, Valerie Annette to Gilchrist, Shakeva and Davis, Jada, Lot 8, Terra Villa Sub.
Davis, S. Heath to Strayer, Travis J., Parcel A, County, $33,996.56.
Davis, S. Heath to Rambo, Charles Dwayne and Rambo, Sally Ann, Parcel B, County, $31,003.44.
Redbury Properties to Greenwood County Hospital Board and Self Regional Healthcare, Lots 2 And 3 County.
Rollins, Phillip and Rollins, Susan to Murchison, Susan Diane and Murchison, Clyde A., Lot 12, The Retreat At Grand Harbor, Ph. I, $445,000.
Williams, Verdella C. and Guillow, Verdella C. to Williams, Roline, Lot No. 24, John K. Harley Sub.
Cobb, Joseph Walter Trustee and Cobb, Ena Elizabeth Testamentary Trust and Ena Elizabeth Cobb Testamentary Trust and Cobb, Ena Elizabeth to Drago, Thomas Andrew, Lot County, $130,000.
Curry, Raekima to Womack, Dominique, Lot 49, North Lake Sub, $190,000.
Johnson, Wesley to Babb, John, Lot No. 1, County, $0.