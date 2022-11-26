Sample, David M. Estate and Sample, Toni A. Per. Rep. and David M. Sample Estate to Sample, Toni A., Lot 6, Kensington Sub, $279,193.
Mora, Sandra Guadalupe Alvarez to Jaime Zuniga Soledad and Ramos, Garcia Saul and Zuniga, Soledad Jaime and Garcia, Saul Ramos, Lot 27, Siloam Acres, Ph. II, $50,000.
Jeffcoat, Deryl Lynn and Jeffcoat, Gerald Edwin Jr. and Copeland, Carol Beth Jeffcoat and Jeffcoat, Carolyn P. By AIF and Jeffcoat, Deryl Lynn AIF to Green Country Remodels, Lot 104, Druid Hills Sub., $244,000.
Midland Ira Inc. FBO and Wright, James C. III IRA and James C. Wright III, IRA to Blumhorst, Michael R. and Blumhorst, Pamella M., Lot 79, Ph. II, Grand Harbor Sub., $99,500.
Louk, Andrew J. to Louk, Leila Jean, Parcel County.
Bridges, Stephen H. and Bridges, Nora T. to Bridges, Stephen H. and Bridges, Nora T., Lots County.
Keller, Tony C. and Keller, Shana S. to Keller, Tony C. and Keller, Shana S., Lot 69, Saddle Hill Sub., Ph. IV.
Haynie, Michael and Haynie, Wendy D. to Haynie, Michael Eric and Haynie, Wendy Davis, Lots 3 & 4, Blk. A, Ponderosa Heights Sub.
Fisher, Linda R. to Brown, Thomas Matthew and Fisher, Linda R., Parcel County.
Taylor, Frances Hackett to Taylor, Frances H. Trustee and Taylor Living Trust, Lot 46, Granite Court Auburn Place.
Torres, Angel Manuel to Courage LLC, Lot 1, J. D. Nicholson Promised Land Sub. & Lot 3-A, County.
Dillashaw, Jerry N. and Dillashaw, Donna O. to Dillashaw, Jerry N. and Dillashaw, Donna O. and Dillashaw, Jeremy Dustin, Parcel 3.00A, County.
Loner, Philip Craig to Loner, Dana Williams, Lot 1.09A, US Hwy 178.
Harper, Terresa and Harris, Myrna By AIF and Harper, Terresa AIF to Holland, Justin Olin, Lots 10-12, Blk. F, Lake Cabin Colony, $147,000.
Bowman, Alice Saxon to Griffin, Rosa Lee, Lot 34, Aspen Heights Sub.
Scott, Cynthia Y. and Scott, Donald H. to Scott, Cynthia Y. and Scott, Donald H. and Scott, Kendel C., Lot, 116,Druid Hills Sub.
Gooding, Harriet Burriss to Gooding, Robert W., Lot 117, Pt. Lot 118 & 10, Foot Strip Belle Meade Sub.
Barnes, Christopher Allen and Barnes, Kerrie Sue to Rogers, Keith A. and Rogers, Ramonda L., Lot 8, Creekside Sub., Ph. I, $420,000.
Wade, Christopher Lee and Wade, Christopher L. to Wade, Alexander K., Lots 37 — 41 E. H. Blake Subdivision.
Brock, Carlton Randall and Brock, Randall C. and Brock, Nancy J. to Brock, Randy Carlton and Shaleuly, Indy M. and Barber, Shirley Marie, Lot No. 51, Folly Bend Sub.
Langley, Tony Jr .to Zenil, Nazario, Lot 76, Mill Pond Sub. & 1999 Peachstate Manufactured Home, $40,000.
Green Country Remodels to Coy, Caleb and Coy, Denise, Lot No. 104, Druid Hills Subdivision.
Calhoun, Thomas and Calhoun, Quentin to Williams, Melvin, Parcel, McCormick Highway.
White, Thomas to Williams, Pinckney Cheryl and Pinckney, Cheryl Williams, Lot 5, County, $3,500.
Appletree Properties LLC to Hanson, Christopher, Lot Sproles, Avenue East, $155,000.
Godfrey, Hayden and Godfrey, Victoria to Mitchell, Mary, Lot No. Twenty-One (21), Blyth Road, $50,000.
Beucher, Alex and Beucher, Patricia A. to Calderon, Guillermo R. Bravo, Lots 84 & 84-A, Eagles Harbor Sub., Ph. II, $42,000.
Fortner Brian and Fortner Lauren to Futch Jay and Futch Richard, Lot 10 Epworth Acres Sub, $22,500.
Family Reality Group LLC to Dolshette Way Construction Group LLC, Lot 135, Phase I, Sec. I & Lot 70, Ph. I, Sec. II, Stoney Point Subdivision.
Lifestyle Home Construction LLC to Johnson, Robert D. and Johnson, Rae A., Lot 104, Phase I, Section III, Stoney Point Subdivision, $25,000.
Barker, Gorden William and Barker, Kimberly Frances and Barker, Kimberly F. and Barker, Gorden W. to Emery, Bradford D., Lot No. 370, Phase VII, Grand Harbor Sub., $756,500.
Fortson, Martha H. to Barker, Gorden W. and Barker, Kimberly F., Parcel 8.91A, Flatwood Road, $500,000.
Evans, Willie Brooks and Evans, Martha Lee By AIF and Todd, Dorothy Mae Evans and Todd, Dorothy Evans AIF to Evans, Willie Brooks and Todd, Dorothy Mae Evans, Part B, County, $0.
Davis, Stanley Heath to Riley Farm Holdings LLC, Parcels A & B, County, $0.
Fuller, Rebecca Ruth to Boyd, Amanda, Parcel, Calhoun Hwy. 241 & Lots 1-3, Blk. A, Lake View Cabin Colony.
Pinson, James Edward to Pinson, James Edward and Pinson, Anjanette Witt, Lot 211, Belle Meade Sub.
Delesie, Jennifer Williams and Tateyama, Christine Williams to Properties VVV LLC, Unit 101, Driftwood, Ph. I, Townhouses And Common Area, $200,000.
Hyatt, Jonathan Duane and Hyatt, Mary Taylor Burgess to Kelley, William Seth and Calliham, Heather, Lot 32, Northcrest Sub., $137,500.
Mathis, Tammy T. to Mathis, Tammy T. and Mathis, Eugene H III, Lots 21 & 22, Sec. K, Hunters Creek Sub. (Greenwood & Abbeville.)
Mathis, Eugene H. III to Mathis, Tammy T. and Mathis, Eugene H. III, Lots 16-19, Russell Place, US Hwy. 221.
John Chacko and John Renu to John Renu Trustee and Renu, John Revocable Trust and John Renu Revocable Trust, Lot No. 19, Section B, Gatewood Sub.
John Chacko and John Renu to John Chacko Trustee and John Chacko Revocable Trust and Chako, John Revocable Trust, Lot No. 19, Section B. Gatewood Sub.
John Chacko and John Renu to John Chacko Trustee and John Chacko Revocable Trust and Chacko, John Revocable Trust, Tract 4, Paso Fino Acres.
John Chacko to John Chacko Trustee and Chacko, John Revocable Trust and John Chacko Revocable Trust, Tracts 1-2 County.
John Chacko and John Renu to John Renu Trustee and John Renu Revocable Trust and Renu, John Revocable Trust, Lot No. 18, Section A, Hunters Creek Plantation Sub.
Brewer, Calvin Michael and Brewer, Diane W. to Brewer, Calvin Michael and Brewer, Diane W., Lot 9, Foxcroft Sub.
Martin, Russell L. and Martin, Sylvia O. to Hyatt, Jonathan D. and Hyatt, Mary B., Lots 21-23, Blk. A, Gracemont Terrace, $290,000.
Kelley, Douglas A. and Kelley, Joyce G. to Pippin, Mary L., Lots 20 & 21, Kemside Sub., $90,000.
Faulkner, James T. and Faulkner, Tammy C. to Faulkner, Tammy C., Parcel, Pinetree Drive And Parcel County.
Faulkner, James T. and Faulkner Tammy C. to 102 Country Village LLC, Lot 7-A, Ph. I, Country Village Townhouses.
Faulkner, Tammy C. to 104 Country Village LLC, Lot 7-B, Country Village Apartments.
Faulkner, James T. III to 143 Country Village LLC, Unit 11-B, Phase II, Country Village Sub.
D. R. Horton Inc. to Crowder, Cheryl Kaye, Lot 60, Milford Pines, Phase 3, $319,000.
Robinson, Scott M. and Robinson, Terry C. and Robinson, Terry Carr Trustee and Terry Carr Robinson Revocable Trust and Robinson, Terry Carr Revocable Trust to Brucker, Jeffrey E. and Brucker, Tracey J., Lots 113 & 114, Grand Harbor, Ph. II, $925,000.
Robinson, Scott M. and Robinson, Terry C. and Robinson, Terry Carr Trustee and Terry Carr Robinson Revocable Trust and Robinson, Terry Carr Revocable Trust to Brucker, Jeffrey E. and Brucker, Tracey J., Lot 115, Grand Harbor, Ph. II.
S. B. Of Greenwood Inc. to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6856-531-667.
United Way Of Greenwood And Abbeville Counties to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6855-104-685.
United Way Of Greenwood And Abbeville Counties to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6855-073-673.
Lane, Jarvis to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6846-640-606.
Henderson, Carson M. to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6856-509-717.
Gibbs, Luke Tyler and Gibbs, Madison Elaine to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6846-650-614.
Martinez, Gerardo Sosa to South Carolina Department Of Transportation, Survey Station, Parcel #6856-299-194.
Rucker, James C. and Rucker, Allen and Rucker, Alfred Jr. to Sanders, Bryant G., Lot No. 23, W.P. Corley Estates Sub., $33,750.
Hendrick, Alice B. to Hendrick, Alice B. Trustee and Hendrick, Alice B. Living Trust and Alice B. Hendrick Living Trust, Lot No. 78, Ninety Six Plant Sub.
Nash, Karen and Nash, Karen S. to Nash, Ronald O Trustee and Nash, Ronald O Revocable Trust and Ronald O. Nash Revocable Trust, Tracts County.
Nash, Karen and Nash, Karen S. to Nash, Karen S. Trustee and Nash, Karen S. Revocable Trust and Karen S. Nash Revocable Trust, Tracts County.
Cybulski, William J. and Cybulski, Kerri M. to Davis, Joel Brent and Davis, Mary Howard, Lot 13, Bluff Sub., $400,000.
Bowie, Terrell E. and Terrys Auto Medic to Linstrong LLC, Lots 7-10 & Pt. Lots 6 & 11, Reynolds Street Extension, $390,000.
Bowie, Terrell E. to Linstrong LLC, Lots, County, $10,000.
BLSH LLC to Martinez, Patricia Beltran and Escamilla, Patricio Cruz, Lot 64,Terrapin Pointe Sub., $19,000.
Edwards, Douglas M. and Edwards, Patricia M. to Scott, Robert L., Lot 14, Hill & Dale Sub, $180,000.
Carter, Brenda L. to Lopez, Christy, Lot 3, Hartzog Acres, $185,000.