Jackson, Carol S. and Jackson, Steven B. and Jackson, Jennifer M. to Cash, Brittany Ann, Lots 3 & 4, Block A And Portion Of Lot #1, Block A, Cherry Hill Sub., $175,000.
Sibert, Eilisa A. to Global Capital Lending Inc., Lot 33, Grendel Plant Sub.
Appletree Properties LLC to THP Holdings LLC, Lot Plowden Ave/Phoenix St, $75,000.
Bonds, Jodie to Bonds, Jodie and Bonds, Marcus C., Lot County, Lot Kate Fowler Road & Lot 4, Thelma P. Hicks Sub.
Reynolds, Marianne Per. Rep. and Reynolds, Joseph R. Estate and Joseph R. Reynolds Estate to Reynolds, Vera L. and Reynolds, Vera Edwards, Parcels Chinquapin Road.
Psomas, George A. and Henderson, Alvin T. III and Munson, Ellen Henderson to Chandler Properties Of Greenwood LLC, Lots Nos. 10 Thru 21, The W.H. Nicholson Property, $315,000.
Pippin, Freddie D. Trustee and Sweat, Martin T. and Pippin, Landon and Sweat, Allene and Sweat, Karmel and Pippin, Kelsey to Pippin, Freddie D., Lot 5 & 6, Block 6, Unit 5, Greenwood Shores.
Overholt, Alex Andrew and Overholt, Kala Collins to Powell, Jessica Danielle and Pope, Christopher Oneill, Lot 62, Rockcreek Sub., $207,600.
Kelly, Dennis D. and Kelly, Karen M. to Price, Ronald Vincent Jr. and Price, Adele Kelly, Parcel, Poplar Hill Road.
Austin, Richard E. Jr. and Austin, Kimberly R. and Austin, Emily E. to Schenk, Robbert M. and Moore, Nicole, Lots 19-20 & Pt Lot 18, Lander Heights Sub., $158,000.
Brooks, Phillis S. to Yarborough, Audrey and Prescott, Dale and Prescott, Denise, Lot SC Hwy. No 185, $119,000.
Lavender, J. Michael By AIF and Hunter, Ron AIF to Walde, Jennifer Amy, Lot 54, Greenwood Plant Sub., $115,000.
Burgess, Bryan K. to Burgess, Bryan K. Trustee and Bryan K. Burgess Revocable Trust and Burgess, Bryan K. Revocable Trust, Lot A, County & Lot Hwy 221.
Barnes, Clara O. to Tolbert, Brandon, Lot No. 38, Callison Estates, Phase I & II, $305,000.
Corley, Martin Randall to Corley, Martin Randall and Corley, Janet Irene, Parcel B, County.
Pinson, Lewis Eugene to Rubio, Oscar, Lot, Greene Street, $9,000.
Brewer, Jo Ann and Brewer, Robert H. to Novatny, Jean and Novatny, William Louis, Lot 8 Of The Eleven Acres, $870,000.
Umphrey, Brenda to Tullis, Rebecca P., Lots Nos. 7 & 8 County, $55,000.
Sweatt, Megan and Walker, Megan Elizabeth to Noon, David and Noon, Jean, Lots 5-8, Block A, Lakeview Cabin Colony, $242,000.
Sykora, Andrew K. and Doares, Allison Taylor and Doares, Sykora Allison and Sykora, Allison Doares to Charles, James Dupre and Charles, Sandra W., Lot No. 18, Beech Run, Sub. Phase II, $272,000.
Ligon, Dorothy Jean to Ligon, Patricia J. and Ligon, Melissa A. and Chappelle, Sara J. and Ligon, Darryl E. and Ligon, Dennis W., Parcel County.
Ligon, Dorothy Jean to Ligon, Dennis W. and Ligon, Darryl E. and Chappelle, Sara J. and Ligon, Melissa A. and Ligon, Patricia J., Parcel State Highway No. S-24-398.
Gaskin, Danajee R. to Oswald, Terry Justin, Lots 11 & 12-B, Nelson & Elliott Street Development, $170,000.
Callegari, William A. Jr. AIF and Callegari, William A. III By AIF to Sparks, Kaelyn and Sparks, Brigham H., Lot No. 14, Chinquapin Sub., $369,000.
Dorn, Jennings Gary Jr. to Calhoun, Zachary S., Lot North Street Also 1/3 Interest In Common Areas.
Calhoun, Zachary S. to Blackmon Properties LLC, Lot North Street Also 1/3 Interest In Common Areas., $135,000.
Farmer, Rebecca Ann to SMJ Real Estate LLC, Unit B-3, Holly Tree Townhouses, $87,500.
Ellis, Ethan N. to Ellis, Ethan N. and Ellis, Lacey M., Tract County.
Rollinson, Merv F. Sr. to Austin, Sharee S., Lot 38, County, $249,900.
Hagan, Malcolm R. to Hagan, Kathy E., Lot 16, The Willows Subdivision.
Maynard, Michael S. and Maynard, Katherine K. to Stathopoulos, Athanasios and Constain, Maria Fiona, Lot 154, Eagles Harbor At Lake Greenwood Phase II, $80,000.
Moates, Jessie M. Burton and Moates, Jessie M. to Williams, Delois and Moates, Robert and Moates, Corey and Moates, Marion D. and Robinson, Vicky and Moates, Nira and Moates, Michael and Moates, Franklin, Lot 1.13A, County Road S-24-481.
Milford Pines Development LLC to Milford Pines Property Owners Association Inc., Lot 37, Phase 3, Milford Pines Subdivision.
Swillie, Nina P. to Thewlies, Dennis D. and Thewlies, Carolyn, Lot A, Chinquapin Sub., $235,000.
Hayes, Harold W. By AIF and Morgan, Delores Hayes AIF and Morgan, Deloris Hayes to Morgan, Delores Hayes, Lot 37 And Pt. Lot 38, Westover Sub.
Gary, Natasha Per. Rep. and Sanders, Albert Jr. Estate and Albert, Sanders Jr. Estate to Johnson, Cory and Ebo, Tiffany, Lots, Byrd Street, $5,000.
Cann, Kimberly Hill and Cann, Ryan Elic to Estes, Jeffrey Allen and Estes, Kathryn Adele, Parcel County, $399,000.
Bentley Park LLC to D. R. Horton Inc., Lot 3 & Lots 5-26, Bentley Park Phase I.
Greenwood School District 50 and Greenwood School District Fifty and School District 26 Trustees and School District Twenty Six Trustees to South Carolina Chapter Of The National Wild Turkey Federation and National Wild Turkey Federation, Parcel, Puckett Town Road, $1,100.
South Carolina Chapter Of The National Wild Turkey Federation and National Wild Turkey Federation to United States Of America and Secretary Of Agriculture, Parcel Puckett Town Road.
Spivey, Daniel M. Per. Rep. and Bryan, Dianne Leagan Estate and Dianne Leagan Bryan Estate and Bryan, Diane L. and Bryan, Diane to First Baptist Church Ninety Six Inc., Parcels County, $270,000.
Haynes, Jimmy and Haynes, Jimmy L. and Haynes, Jimmy Lamar and Haynes, Jimmie L. to Haynes, Paula L., Parcels County.
Cabri, Joseph A. and Cabri, Charlotte S. to Cabri, Joseph A. and Cabri, Charlotte S., Lots 62 & 63, Blk. B., Kimbrook Sub.
Watson, Charles M. Jr. Per. Rep. and Francis J. Williams Estate and Williams, Francis J Estate to Delesie, Jennifer Williams and Tateyama, Christine Williams, Unit 101, Driftwood, Phase I, Townhouses And Common Areas.
Hills, Sarah M. to Horton, Wynter Sarah and Hills, Sarah M., Lots County With 2001 Champion Manufactured Home.